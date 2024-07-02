for anyone who downplays the damage Trump 2.0 would do to the US, and the world -- focusing on Trump himself isn't the issue.
yes, he dominates the media and sucks all the oxygen, but it's the people behind him this time that will fundamentally rip the US constitution and government apart. these guys are playing the chess game while he distracts everyone.
you need to give this a quick scan - it shows how the strings will be pulled in the background, while Trump just focuses on making himself richer and getting revenge on everyone who ever looked at him sideways. truly scary shit.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025
a sample:
Project 2025 envisions widespread changes across the government, particularly economic and social policies and the role of the federal government and its agencies.
The plan proposes taking partisan control of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Commerce, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), dismantling the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and sharply reducing environmental and climate change regulations to favor fossil fuel production.[9][11]
The blueprint seeks to institute tax cuts,[12] though its writers disagree on the wisdom of protectionism.[13] Project 2025 recommends abolishing the Department of Education, whose programs would be either transferred to other agencies, or terminated.[14][15] Funding for climate research would be cut while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would be reformed along conservative principles.[16][17]
The Project urges government to explicitly reject abortion as health care[18][19] and eliminate the Affordable Care Act's coverage of emergency contraception.[20]
The Project seeks to infuse the government with elements of Christianity.[8] It proposes criminalizing pornography,[21] removing legal protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,[21][22] and terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs,[4][22] as well as affirmative action.[23]