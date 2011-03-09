When you look through history democracies rarely are overthrown, they are eroded away, as is happening now.
"It is important to emphasize that no single variable on its own is capable of
predicting democratic collapse. The findings show not only which variables are
related to the collapse of democracy, and in what hierarchical order, but that the
key to the demise of a democratic system is a combination of variables. The most
crucial variables are:
cleavages,
a malfunctioning economy,
unfavorable history,
governmental instability,
and foreign involvement.
If four of these negative factors
appear simultaneously, the democratic regime is almost doomed to collapse."
Diskin, A., Diskin, H. and Hazan, R.Y., 2005. Why democracies collapse: The reasons for democratic failure and success. International Political Science Review, 26(3), pp.291-309.