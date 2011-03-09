« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6120 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:34:17 pm
Steve Bannon has to report to prison today to serve his 4 month sentence.

He'd roughly be getting out in the week before the election. That footage is going to be used by the MAGA crowd as a massive piece of propaganda.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6121 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:06:41 pm
He'd roughly be getting out in the week before the election. That footage is going to be used by the MAGA crowd as a massive piece of propaganda.
I doubt it will influence anyone to vote Trump who hasn't already decided to vote Trump.  you have to be a CT loon to think the Democrats are behind it and they will be voting Trump anyway. he broke the law, he was given a trial and a jury found him guilty.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6122 on: Today at 03:34:22 pm
Where are these lone gunmen when you really need one huh?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6123 on: Today at 03:53:13 pm
Mark Joseph Stern  @mjs_DC

🚨The Supreme Court rules that President Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for all "official acts" he took while in office. The vote is 63 with all three liberals dissenting.

Sotomayor, dissenting: Today's decision shields presidents from prosecution "for criminal and treasonous acts" and "makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.



I assume the 'unofficial acts' refers to his golf games, or some such shit.

Joe should just order his arrest now, as if the president orders his arrest and torture and execution, that's nice n legal.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:34:22 pm
Where are these lone gunmen when you really need one huh?
♫ Where have you gone, Lee Harvey Oswald, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you? ♫
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6124 on: Today at 03:59:47 pm
The Supreme Court has ruled that the President is immune from prosecution for any official acts. 5 Republican appointed judges ruled for whilst the 3 Democrat appointed ones dissented.

Obviously rather concerning once Trump gets back in next year. It sounds like he could get away with having opponents taken out, enriching himself (again), shaking down foreign governments. The lot.

The flip side, and the law of unintended consequences (as far as the Trump cultists are concerned) is that the same rules apply to Biden for the next few months, so he could try and knacker the Trump campaign and call it an official act.  He pretty obviously wont though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6125 on: Today at 04:00:28 pm
Kip.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6126 on: Today at 04:08:42 pm
Really terrible that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6127 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm
First thing for Biden to do is dissolve the Supreme Court :D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6128 on: Today at 04:27:31 pm
After all this time I still dont get it.

Imagine tearing your whole country down for Donald fucking Trump.  Theres nothing to him.
 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6129 on: Today at 04:38:39 pm
Official acts, if I were Biden, I'd be sorting his assassination, I'd also seriously be thinking about it if I were a member of NATO/5 Eyes.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6130 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:53:13 pm
Mark Joseph Stern  @mjs_DC

🚨The Supreme Court rules that President Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for all "official acts" he took while in office. The vote is 63 with all three liberals dissenting.

Sotomayor, dissenting: Today's decision shields presidents from prosecution "for criminal and treasonous acts" and "makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.


I assume the 'unofficial acts' refers to his golf games, or some such shit.

Joe should just order his arrest now, as if the president orders his arrest and torture and execution, that's nice n legal.
♫ Where have you gone, Lee Harvey Oswald, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you? ♫
Yeah. If Biden loses, he now has options.

If my naive understanding of Game Theory is correct, and if Biden loses the election, he has no real choice now but to take out Trump before the inauguration. That's what this decision now motivates and (arguably) necessitates. Extraordinary.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6131 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm
The supreme court, yet one more reason why all the new democracies over the last 100 years do not adopt a US style government.


The Senate, the electoral college and the SC make up the holy trinity of unrepresentative government.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6132 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm
Blimey, November just got even more existential.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6133 on: Today at 05:22:33 pm
When you look through history democracies rarely are overthrown, they are eroded away, as is happening now.
"It is important to emphasize that no single variable on its own is capable of
predicting democratic collapse. The findings show not only which variables are
related to the collapse of democracy, and in what hierarchical order, but that the
key to the demise of a democratic system is a combination of variables. The most
crucial variables are:

cleavages,
a malfunctioning economy,
unfavorable history,
governmental instability,
and foreign involvement.

If four of these negative factors
appear simultaneously, the democratic regime is almost doomed to collapse."

Diskin, A., Diskin, H. and Hazan, R.Y., 2005. Why democracies collapse: The reasons for democratic failure and success. International Political Science Review, 26(3), pp.291-309.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6134 on: Today at 05:24:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:10:35 pm
Yeah. If Biden loses, he now has options.

If my naive understanding of Game Theory is correct, and if Biden loses the election, he has no real choice now but to take out Trump before the inauguration. That's what this decision now motivates and (arguably) necessitates. Extraordinary.

It does. Biden can claim Trump is a national security threat if Trump wins the election and have him imprisoned by the military. Motive doesn't count as evidence anymore. Biden can do it to members of the House, too, if he wins and they don't certify the election. This SCOTUS is fucking crazy. The fact that they left this decision so late means the lower courts can't parse out official from unofficial acts before the election. Biden has almost unlimited power right now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6135 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm
Theres a lot of people very convinced that the traitor Trump is going to be the next president, obviously the conservative SCOTUS justices, but also elements of the media. Is the fix in?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6136 on: Today at 07:22:11 pm
If recent history tells us anything, it's that Biden and the Democrats will just stand there looking gormless as the MAGAscum seize power.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6137 on: Today at 07:24:32 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 05:24:14 pm
It does. Biden can claim Trump is a national security threat if Trump wins the election and have him imprisoned by the military. Motive doesn't count as evidence anymore. Biden can do it to members of the House, too, if he wins and they don't certify the election. This SCOTUS is fucking crazy. The fact that they left this decision so late means the lower courts can't parse out official from unofficial acts before the election. Biden has almost unlimited power right now.

Wonder can Biden now just postpone the election if he chooses, on the basis of Trump being a threat to democracy/national security or similar.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6138 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:22:11 pm
If recent history tells us anything, it's that Biden and the Democrats will just stand there looking gormless as the MAGAscum seize power.

This is exactly what they're going to do.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6139 on: Today at 07:34:17 pm
If the President is now basically a Tudor king - lets have Biden get the secret service to imprison the 6 corrupt justices and re-run the decision. Sorted.

Mad they mad such a fuss about Mad King George only to eventually end up with Despotic King Donald.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6140 on: Today at 11:13:02 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:34:17 pm
If the President is now basically a Tudor king - lets have Biden get the secret service to imprison the 6 corrupt justices and re-run the decision. Sorted.

Mad they mad such a fuss about Mad King George only to eventually end up with Despotic King Donald.

The world has historically thrown up despots, charlatans and crooks and given them leadership powers. Its a ludicrously long and inexplicable list, with some ghastly, murderous human beings on it. In the 20th century alone the levels of evil are staggering.

That a crook like Trump can con a huge number of U.S citizens into believing his lies is thus, in this context, explicable. That all the undeniable evidence of his misdemeanours throughout his life is somehow dismissed by his acolytes as deep state out to discredit him, is absurdly naive. And yet, here we are.

What a fucked up country. Who will save it?

If he becomes President in November, the States are truly fucked.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6141 on: Today at 11:22:16 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:13:02 pm
The world has historically thrown up despots, charlatans and crooks and given them leadership powers. Its a ludicrously long and inexplicable list, with some ghastly, murderous human beings on it. In the 20th century alone the levels of evil are staggering.

That a crook like Trump can con a huge number of U.S citizens into believing his lies is thus, in this context, explicable. That all the undeniable evidence of his misdemeanours throughout his life is somehow dismissed by his acolytes as deep state out to discredit him, is absurdly naive. And yet, here we are.

What a fucked up country. Who will save it?

If he becomes President in November, the States are truly fucked.
along with all the countries who have been traditional allies.  all bets are off with these twats. the chaos will spread way beyond their borders.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #6142 on: Today at 11:24:51 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:27:31 pm
After all this time I still dont get it.

Imagine tearing your whole country down for Donald fucking Trump.  Theres nothing to him.
 

Its not just for Trump. This has been in the making for decades. Its effectively the end of democracy in America.  The Federalist Society and dark money have created this court to push through policies that dont have the support of the majority of the American people and also to create an effective monarchy for the next unscrupulous right wing President whether its Trump or the one after him.

The American people have been played. Theyve been solved on the idea that the founding fathers were some omniscient geniuses who created the perfect constitutional arrangement with three equal branches of government. What the billionaires and Christian nationalists understood was that taking control of one in particular - The Supreme Court - means you can do whatever the fuck you want.

America is fucked whether Trump gets in or not. And theres a fair chance that Trump will just declare himself the winner in November and the Supreme Court have made it clear that this time, they would do anything they can to help him get away with it.
