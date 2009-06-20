It's a fact of working with people and situations that you don't pick, that often, you choose between an average versus a poor option.

Sometimes, between a poor option and a worse option.

You still have to choose. Act. Move things forward.

If you can't get your head around this, you lack the mental capacity to be part of the world of actually having to do things; stick to protesting very loudly in universities and at buildings in countries that don't kill you for protesting while you try very hard to bring down the mechanisms, change the mentality that enable you, a man-child, to still have your worthless say.