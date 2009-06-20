« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 315027 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,446
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5960 on: March 12, 2024, 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 12, 2024, 10:17:11 am
I see what's happening here. Because of people like you, slinging around phrases like that, Fundamentalist Christians become confused and think he's my President.

It's all subliminal advertising!!
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5961 on: March 12, 2024, 07:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 12, 2024, 10:17:11 am
I see what's happening here. Because of people like you, slinging around phrases like that, Fundamentalist Christians become confused and think he's my President.

You not seen the videos of how uncomfortable the young girls are when he's stroking their hair, touching them, whispering to them, trying to kiss them? Older women also. Even his granddaughter looks uncomfortable when he's putting a sticker on her chest.

Sorry if that offends anyone, it's on video. Anyone else we'll be calling sleazy
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5962 on: March 12, 2024, 07:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on March 12, 2024, 07:01:04 pm
You not seen the videos of how uncomfortable the young girls are when he's stroking their hair, touching them, whispering to them, trying to kiss them? Older women also. Even his granddaughter looks uncomfortable when he's putting a sticker on her chest.

Sorry if that offends anyone, it's on video. Anyone else we'll be calling sleazy
Wot!? Bobsackamano and I were talking about Trump. It seems that you are intending to imply that Biden (yes?) is 'sleazy'. I think you've been sucked into the wrong end of the internet or have been watching OAN.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5963 on: March 12, 2024, 07:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 12, 2024, 07:29:55 pm
Wot!? Bobsackamano and I were talking about Trump. It seems that you are intending to imply that Biden (yes?) is 'sleazy'. I think you've been sucked into the wrong end of the internet or have been watching OAN.

I just seen 'is a man as fundamentally sleazy as Trump' and thought it was about Biden. Not reading it properly, apologies.

Still stands though, not implying and not been sucked into anything.. you can see it on the videos. No one would let him act that way to their little girl I'll tell you now.

Also, never watched OAN.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5964 on: March 12, 2024, 07:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on March 12, 2024, 07:41:47 pm
I just seen 'is a man as fundamentally sleazy as Trump' and thought it was about Biden. Not reading it properly, apologies.

Still stands though, not implying and not been sucked into anything.. you can see it on the videos. No one would let him act that way to their little girl I'll tell you now.

Also, never watched OAN.
As I recall, the young girl whose hair Biden stroked is his granddaughter. So, put up or shut up.

Again, you've been visiting dodgy websites or have been watching RW news.

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-biden-granddaughter-sticker-voting-495345266413
« Last Edit: March 13, 2024, 03:00:21 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KMKYWAP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5965 on: March 13, 2024, 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on March 12, 2024, 07:01:04 pm
You not seen the videos of how uncomfortable the young girls are when he's stroking their hair, touching them, whispering to them, trying to kiss them? Older women also. Even his granddaughter looks uncomfortable when he's putting a sticker on her chest.

Sorry if that offends anyone, it's on video. Anyone else we'll be calling sleazy

It doesn't offend anyone. Its only yourself you're soiling by trying to amplify this nonsense.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,153
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5966 on: March 13, 2024, 03:25:46 pm »
Dear goodness, are we back on the "Biden is as bad as Trump" nonsense again?

Which one of them just had to put up a $91m bond for defaming a woman he sexually assaulted - then defamed again?

Incidentally, Trump thought there was nothing the judge could do to him once the bond was posted, so started mouthing off about Carroll again. But it turns out E Jean Carroll's lawyers can request the judge throw out the bond and reject the appeal because Trump's clearly learned nothing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,313
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5967 on: March 13, 2024, 09:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on March 12, 2024, 07:41:47 pm
I just seen 'is a man as fundamentally sleazy as Trump' and thought it was about Biden. Not reading it properly, apologies.

Still stands though, not implying and not been sucked into anything.. you can see it on the videos. No one would let him act that way to their little girl I'll tell you now.

Also, never watched OAN.

You are wasting your time with the Biden fanboys here. They would sit by and watch as his country supplied weapons to slaughter innocent children and still support him if they could, oh hold on....

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5968 on: March 13, 2024, 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 13, 2024, 09:31:06 pm
You are wasting your time with the Biden fanboys here. They would sit by and watch as his country supplied weapons to slaughter innocent children and still support him if they could, oh hold on....

Yeah, cause Trump is going to stop supplying Israel weapons on Day 1. His 'Dictator Day'. Don't overlook the fact that Trump agreed to sell $350b of weapons to KSA, some of which ended up being used against Yemen which is causing the shit storm in the Red Sea.

But you know, Biden kisses kids like a grandpa on TV.

It's not the person supplying Israel its weaponry. It's US Policy. Even RFK Jnr is on board.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5969 on: March 13, 2024, 11:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 13, 2024, 09:31:06 pm
You are wasting your time with the Biden fanboys here. They would sit by and watch as his country supplied weapons to slaughter innocent children and still support him if they could, oh hold on....
Try again.
Quote from: Spezialo on March 12, 2024, 07:01:04 pm
Even his granddaughter looks uncomfortable when he's putting a sticker on her chest.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 12, 2024, 07:46:21 pm
https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-biden-granddaughter-sticker-voting-495345266413
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5970 on: March 13, 2024, 11:15:12 pm »
Jesus.

He's either fondling them or blowing them up.
Logged
The secret of Life is to appreciate what you have.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5971 on: March 13, 2024, 11:47:08 pm »
Logged
The secret of Life is to appreciate what you have.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,156
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5972 on: March 14, 2024, 03:11:15 am »
We're just going round in circles here.

Most of us would acknowledge that a Trump presidency is a grave threat to the US and the wider world, and will therefore act defensively to anyone trying to push a narrative that dismisses or downplays Trump's negative qualities relative to Bidens. No matter how upset you are about Gaza, you cannot pretend it would be better under Trump. We even have the benefit of hindsight here - he made things materially worse.

Acknowledging and dealing with these realities does not mean being a "fanboy" of anyone. It means being an adult.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5973 on: March 14, 2024, 04:58:16 am »
Not to mention something like this:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/11/trump-ukraine-war-viktor-orban

Acknowledging the other option is an absolute disaster does not make anyone a fanboy.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,180
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5974 on: March 14, 2024, 10:15:10 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 13, 2024, 09:31:06 pm
You are wasting your time with the Biden fanboys here. They would sit by and watch as his country supplied weapons to slaughter innocent children and still support him if they could, oh hold on....

Not a Biden fanboy, and I also think youre as thick as mince if you believe that. Biden is just a regular American president doing the normal American president things. Your hero (you see how easy it is to throw out false accusations to support meagre arguments?) Trump is an existential threat to American democracy and the safety of all western democracies through his ignorance, criminality, racism, obvious cognitive decline and open love of authoritarianism. Even you should be able to see why people prefer Biden to him? Too nuanced?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,153
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5975 on: March 14, 2024, 10:32:44 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on March 14, 2024, 10:15:10 am
Not a Biden fanboy, and I also think youre as thick as mince if you believe that. Biden is just a regular American president doing the normal American president things. Your hero (you see how easy it is to throw out false accusations to support meagre arguments?) Trump is an existential threat to American democracy and the safety of all western democracies through his ignorance, criminality, racism, obvious cognitive decline and open love of authoritarianism. Even you should be able to see why people prefer Biden to him? Too nuanced?

Agreed. The amount of false equivalency here is ridiculous.

Imagine being branded a fanboy because you want to preserve Western civilisation. It's the ultimate in Internet jiggery pokery. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5976 on: March 14, 2024, 11:33:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 13, 2024, 09:31:06 pm
You are wasting your time with the Biden fanboys here. They would sit by and watch as his country supplied weapons to slaughter innocent children and still support him if they could, oh hold on....
Is that how you look at politics. people are fans of Biden, it shows a ignorance of politics as you think people love or hate politicians for no logical reason. political support for them is based on emotion rather than facts and evidence.
We hear this quiet often from ignorant angry supporters of unpopular politicians, they think people don't support their hero's because they hate them.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5977 on: March 14, 2024, 02:59:59 pm »
Chump has now officially taken over the Republican Party.

A blessing in disguise.

But The Grifter has a win/win.

When he loses the election, he'll continue to fleece his flock and become the conservative kingmaker to whoever will pay to kiss his ring piece.
Logged
The secret of Life is to appreciate what you have.

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5978 on: March 14, 2024, 03:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on March 14, 2024, 04:58:16 am
Not to mention something like this:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/11/trump-ukraine-war-viktor-orban

Acknowledging the other option is an absolute disaster does not make anyone a fanboy.

Of all Orbans lies the fallacy that there was peace in Ukraine and the Middle East when Chump was president really stands out.
Yet morons will believe it.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,173
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5979 on: March 14, 2024, 03:46:08 pm »
It's a fact of working with people and situations that you don't pick, that often, you choose between an average versus a poor option.
Sometimes, between a poor option and a worse option.
You still have to choose. Act. Move things forward.
If you can't get your head around this, you lack the mental capacity to be part of the world of actually having to do things; stick to protesting very loudly in universities and at buildings in countries that don't kill you for protesting while you try very hard to bring down the mechanisms, change the mentality that enable you, a man-child, to still have your worthless say.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,442
  • Ground Control
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5980 on: March 14, 2024, 10:50:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 14, 2024, 11:33:37 am
Is that how you look at politics. people are fans of Biden, it shows a ignorance of politics as you think people love or hate politicians for no logical reason. political support for them is based on emotion rather than facts and evidence.
We hear this quiet often from ignorant angry supporters of unpopular politicians, they think people don't support their hero's because they hate them.

A lot of it has become absolute sport for some people. Purpose and reason doesn't come into play for people who cheer on their favourite like it's a football match. And because this is how they view politics, they think everyone else does, too. Using the term 'fanboy' is a big indicator of this mentality.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5981 on: Yesterday at 12:57:18 pm »
So. The decision is in. Fani Willis will either have to remover herself and her office from the case, or she sacks Wade. Of course, the decision is easy. But the judge has been quite scathing of Willis and Wade.

I'm just listening to it - no link.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,814
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5982 on: Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm »
Logged
The secret of Life is to appreciate what you have.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5983 on: Yesterday at 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm
Quote from: jambutty on February 16, 2024, 11:47:52 pm
Fani and her case may be done.
Yeah. I know. You were wrong. As I suggested at the time:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 16, 2024, 11:59:32 pm
Quote from: jambutty on February 16, 2024, 11:47:52 pm
Fani and her case may be done.
Why? The consensus seems to be that Judge will not remove her from the case. There is no 'conflict of interest', which is the bar.
Wallis and her office have not been removed from the case. This is assuming she instead chooses to remove Wade; a no-brainer, surely.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,153
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5984 on: Yesterday at 04:00:27 pm »
Seems most likely Wade will resign?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5985 on: Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm »
This discussion belongs in the excellent indicted thread. Unless of course there is a conspiracy afoot - which I've long suspected - to have the page count of Commie Bobbie's (interesting name) 'state of the states' thread surpass that of my indicted thread.

You better believe I'm keeping a close eye on those page numbers  :wanker
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5986 on: Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm
This discussion belongs in the excellent indicted thread. Unless of course there is a conspiracy afoot - which I've long suspected - to have the page count of Commie Bobbie's (interesting name) 'state of the states' thread surpass that of my indicted thread.

You better believe I'm keeping a close eye on those page numbers  :wanker
The posts could be moved by a moderator of course. Though, the state of the US legal system is quite the spectacle and very much part of its problems. The idea that a case could be derailed in such a manner would not occur in most other developed countries. It seems that the case is safe (for now), but it was close.

Anyway, truth be told, I did post to this thread in error. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5987 on: Yesterday at 08:00:16 pm »
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,023
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5988 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:00:16 pm
See this mad woman that wants to run the public schools in North Carolina,https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/14/politics/kfile-gop-nominee-north-carolina-public-schools-michele-morrow-executing-democrats/index.html.
I occasionally mention the Daily Beans Podcast here. For years they've been right on to this sort of shit. They're small but a growing and appreciated independent media podcast who monitors the low level but important issues in US society like that. Everything seems to be subject to a vote over there.
They have guests on regularly running for such posts emphasising how they need to cull the evil GOP influence from the lower levels. Levels which will impact peoples lives massively.
Fuck me though, a $12b schools budget in one state.
Fucking hell, don't let c*nts like that anywhere near it.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5989 on: Yesterday at 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:00:16 pm
See this mad woman that wants to run the public schools in North Carolina,https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/14/politics/kfile-gop-nominee-north-carolina-public-schools-michele-morrow-executing-democrats/index.html.

She appears to quite like executions.  Totally normal stuff to be expected of politicians of course.  Nothing to see here, get on with it.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,156
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 12:58:36 am »
I want to build our schools around in the Three 'E's: Evangelism, Expulsion, Execution
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:16 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,172
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5991 on: Today at 02:25:32 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 14, 2024, 03:11:15 am
We're just going round in circles here.

Most of us would acknowledge that a Trump presidency is a grave threat to the US and the wider world, and will therefore act defensively to anyone trying to push a narrative that dismisses or downplays Trump's negative qualities relative to Bidens. No matter how upset you are about Gaza, you cannot pretend it would be better under Trump. We even have the benefit of hindsight here - he made things materially worse.

Acknowledging and dealing with these realities does not mean being a "fanboy" of anyone. It means being an adult.


basically this!

I dont much like biden, there should be age limits on presidents, and I hate the support of Israel, but Ill still be voting for the old fucker on election day.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 