Biden nailed that speech. Some of the line deliveries were clunky, as they are for all presidents, but he was sharp sparring with Republicans. The sparring will hold the news here. It's entertaining enough to even make local news. Johnson tried to tell House Republicans not to heckle Biden, but they seem immune to making good choices. Political sparring is Biden's greatest strength. He made his career from it.



The Lankford moment stood out to me. House Republicans scuppered his greatest accomplishment in the Senate after he spent so much political capital to negotiate the bill. Biden didn't have to defend Senate Republicans (and implicitly Lankford) for it, but he did anyway. Lankford was visibly move by it. That may matter to moderates and Haley voters. They want bi-partisanship and friendlier relations between parties.