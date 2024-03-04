Trump is going downhill with dementia, and it's becoming more apparent every day. however there is 10x more media focus on "Is Biden too old?" than on showing why Trump is seriously losing it.read this - a bit long but very interesting.excerpts:In a recent conversation with Dr. John Gartner, a prominent psychologist and contributor to the bestselling book "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President," the former faculty member at Johns Hopkins University told me that based on Trump's speech, memory, recall, and other behavior, he appears to be hypomanic and cognitively deteriorating at a rapid rate:"I had to speak out now because the 2024 election might turn on this issue of who is cognitively capable: Biden or Trump? It's a major issue that will affect some people's votes. Not enough people are sounding the alarm, that based on his behavior, and in my opinion, Donald Trump is dangerously demented. In fact, we are seeing the opposite among too many in the news media, the political leaders and among the public. There is also this focus on Biden's gaffes or other things that are well within the normal limits of aging. By comparison, Trump appears to be showing gross signs of dementia.."This weekend, Trump showed more evidence of his accelerating dementia.Once you become aware of a symptom, you start to notice it, whereas before you might have overlooked it.Trump manifested a number of phonemic paraphasias. He was trying to say evangelist, for example, but haltingly said "evangelish. He was trying to say three years later," but said, three years, lady, lady, lady. Trying to spit out the word lately, he sounded like a car with a bad battery struggling to turn over. When Trump can't find a word his whole demeanor changes. Its almost like someone pulled the metaphorical plug. Trump looks blank, stops in mid-sentence (or mid-word), his jaw goes a little slack, and when he starts to talk again, he slurs, speaks haltingly, and often looks confused. Trying to get the word out, he shifts to a non-word that is easier to pronounce.In my family we call sandwiches slamichs because thats what my stepson called them when he was three. It was cute then. Its not cute watching and adult man regress to the mental age of a three-year-old. It can make you even feel sorry for Trump in those moments when he appears so vulnerable, confused, and disoriented. I asked several highly specialized experts about Trump's use of language, and they told me that what Trump is doing in total, but especially the phonemic paraphasias, were almost certain evidence of brain damage. This is not minor, or within normal limits, like forgetting who the president of Germany is, for example, as Biden has been pilloried for. Trump is evidencing formal thought disorder, where his basic ability to use language is breaking down.Trump is also showing signs of "semantic aphasia" where he is using words in the wrong way. For example, when Trump talked about "the oranges of the investigation." We saw an example of that this weekend, as well. Trump said, Were going to protect pro-God . In mid-sentence, he goes blank and looks at the ceiling. The words he uses to complete the sentence dont really make sense:  context and content.Trump is bragging about passing the MOCA, a screening test for dementia, as if it made him MENSA, when its a test any kindergartener should pass. Specialists tell me a patient can be in steep diagnosable organic decline for an extended period before they fail the MOCA. Someone with an advanced degree from an Ivy League school, for example, has a lot of IQ points to give before they hit kindergarten level. If you pass the MOCA it certainly does not mean youre cognitively equipped to be President of the United States.