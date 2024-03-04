« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 310179 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5880 on: March 4, 2024, 03:12:41 pm »
Hate to say it, but it feels like Trump is going to win. Think Biden's position on Israel/Palestine will dissuade a lot of voters under 30 from even voting for president.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5881 on: March 4, 2024, 03:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March  4, 2024, 03:12:41 pm
Hate to say it, but it feels like Trump is going to win. Think Biden's position on Israel/Palestine will dissuade a lot of voters under 30 from even voting for president.

Which will in turn allow a guy into office who would probably gleefully watch the total annihilation of Palestine. From a Party that's 100% on board as well.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5882 on: March 4, 2024, 03:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March  4, 2024, 03:41:18 pm
Which will in turn allow a guy into office who would probably gleefully watch the total annihilation of Palestine. From a Party that's 100% on board as well.
I don't agree with the approach, but seems like many will go down this route. Theyd rather stick it the Dems and hope they look inwards to make change.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5883 on: March 4, 2024, 03:51:00 pm »
I've more faith in the u30s than you.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5884 on: March 4, 2024, 04:01:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  4, 2024, 03:51:00 pm
I've more faith in the u30s than you.
Maybe. I just dont think you can underestimate the effect Bidens approach on Palestine has had on younger voters.

If it means anything, I live in a swing state, with many people I know leaning towards not voting. The fact hes turning away historically democratic voters is worrisome. I know others in strong red states who are taking the same approach, but their votes wont matter as much.
18-30(ish) year olds not showing up to vote is a tale as old as time, isn't it?
« Reply #5886 on: March 4, 2024, 06:10:09 pm »
Well this was always going to be the easiest one to overturn.

The criminal trials and his immunity appeals won't be
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5887 on: March 4, 2024, 06:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March  4, 2024, 05:58:25 pm
18-30(ish) year olds not showing up to vote is a tale as old as time, isn't it?

Its time for Taylor Swift to voice her support.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5888 on: March 4, 2024, 07:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March  4, 2024, 05:58:25 pm
18-30(ish) year olds not showing up to vote is a tale as old as time, isn't it?

Yes there's usually some reason they don't turn out!

From any polling I've seen, Trump is favourite at the moment, and it doesn't have much to do with Gaza either
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5889 on: March 4, 2024, 08:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March  4, 2024, 03:12:41 pm
Hate to say it, but it feels like Trump is going to win. Think Biden's position on Israel/Palestine will dissuade a lot of voters under 30 from even voting for president.

He's been dead set on being the next president for a long time now, it's going to be exhausting few years.
« Reply #5890 on: March 4, 2024, 09:05:47 pm »
If Uncle Joe was my Old Uncle Joe I'd urge him to retire out of concern for his health...
plus he'd also get to spend more time with Major. Those two have a bond and it's not
good to separate them...Never mind Gaza...Won't somebody think of the dog.



Thoughts on another Trump V Biden debate... Sometimes the comedy just writes itself   
 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5891 on: March 4, 2024, 10:24:36 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on March  4, 2024, 06:20:04 pm
Its time for Taylor Swift to voice her support.

They should nominate her for Veep
« Reply #5892 on: Yesterday at 05:11:58 am »
my guess is that the u30's who turn their back on Biden because of Gaza will be outnumbered by the u30's who will race to vote for him due to abortion, Trump's history, whole demeanour and nonstop bullshit, plus the R's stance on social issues and guns.
Quote from: Caligula? on March  4, 2024, 03:41:18 pm
Which will in turn allow a guy into office who would probably gleefully watch the total annihilation of Palestine. From a Party that's 100% on board as well.

Dems who are against Biden/Dems actions on the current Gaza conflict should remember:

> Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem.
> Shut of funding to the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees.
> Would recognised the Golan Heights as being Israeli.
> Allow West Bank settlements to expand.


Bring on the Rapture.
« Reply #5894 on: Yesterday at 07:36:47 am »
I think the Supreme Court decision was right, despite not liking it. If you allow states to bar candidates it absolutely will be weaponised in a partisan way going forward. Look at how the republicans are abusing investigations at the moment and trying to weaponise impeachment.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March  4, 2024, 03:45:59 pm
I don't agree with the approach, but seems like many will go down this route. Theyd rather stick it the Dems and hope they look inwards to make change.

If Trump wins and Republicans turn the senate (which I think they will - theyll definitely take Machins seat for example) then I wouldnt be that confident therell be much of an inwards to look.

The same clowns who looked at Trump and Clinton and said she was the lesser of two evils and voted for that Russian stooge Stein (with enough votes to swing it in at least one state) will be at it again.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:36:47 am
I think the Supreme Court decision was right, despite not liking it. If you allow states to bar candidates it absolutely will be weaponised in a partisan way going forward. Look at how the republicans are abusing investigations at the moment and trying to weaponise impeachment.

I think Trump should have been arrested by the his own USSS detachment on Jan 7th. Why Garland and Co dragged their feet for two years is beyond me.
« Reply #5897 on: Yesterday at 04:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March  1, 2024, 11:49:45 am
I'd push Biden out the door and run Michelle Obama. She's intelligent, young and has the X factor required to win and to do the job  That would be a guaranteed win right there for the democrats. Biden as well as being a war monger intent on selling arms to Israel to kill innocent children is ancient and needs to step aside. I'll be honest, i'm terrified that Trump will get back in and action needs to be taken.

Michelle Obama's office says the former first lady 'will not be running for president' in 2024

As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president, said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office.
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:08:22 am
I think Trump should have been arrested by the his own USSS detachment on Jan 7th. Why Garland and Co dragged their feet for two years is beyond me.

Because Garland is a coward who feared looking "political" for going after Trump right after taking office. Even though Republicans were always going to say that, regardless.

If Biden wins reelection his first act should be to sack the spineless fecker.
As soon as as the milquetoast Biden was looking like the candidate last time, the republican hate machine sprung into action to paint him as simultaneously senile/evil genius/incompetent/racist/woke/communist/fascist and whatever else they could throw at him, they managed to kid themselves that they'd hated him forever. I can only imagine what they'd do with Michelle Obama, they'd put her through hell. Can't blame her for wanting no part of it
What is it with all these political dynasties... the Kennedys, the Bushes, the Clintons, now the Obamas? Do you people miss the monarchy that much? Better snap out of it before DoJu or Ivanka throw their hat in the ring.
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:35:47 pm
What is it with all these political dynasties... the Kennedys, the Bushes, the Clintons, now the Obamas? Do you people miss the monarchy that much? Better snap out of it before DoJu or Ivanka throw their hat in the ring.

Spot the odd one out.
I can definitely see a few old school Republicans basically saying you cannot vote for Trump this November and basically if you want the best for the country don't vote if you can't vote for Biden. The likes of president Bush, Liz Cheney, Mrs McCain, dozens of people who actually were in Trumps WH like Pence, Bolton etc will not support Trump publicly. This may not affect the Trumpers core but there still quite a few million Republicans who know Trump is toxic to the country. There's no way he's getting back to the WH with so many powerhouses in the party who hate him.
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Trump is going downhill with dementia, and it's becoming more apparent every day. however there is 10x more media focus on "Is Biden too old?" than on showing why Trump is seriously losing it.

read this -  a bit long but very interesting.
https://www.salon.com/2024/03/01/like-someone-pulled-the-metaphorical-plug-dr-john-gartner-on-accelerating-dementia/

excerpts:
In a recent conversation with Dr. John Gartner, a prominent psychologist and contributor to the bestselling book "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President," the former faculty member at Johns Hopkins University told me that based on Trump's speech, memory, recall, and other behavior, he appears to be hypomanic and cognitively deteriorating at a rapid rate:

"I had to speak out now because the 2024 election might turn on this issue of who is cognitively capable: Biden or Trump? It's a major issue that will affect some people's votes. Not enough people are sounding the alarm, that based on his behavior, and in my opinion, Donald Trump is dangerously demented. In fact, we are seeing the opposite among too many in the news media, the political leaders and among the public. There is also this focus on Biden's gaffes or other things that are well within the normal limits of aging. By comparison, Trump appears to be showing gross signs of dementia. This is a tale of two brains. Biden's brain is aging. Trump's brain is dementing."

This weekend, Trump showed more evidence of his accelerating dementia. Trump named the wrong month for the primary, said that Putin would rather see Biden as president and he agreed with him, and that he made Israel the capital of Israel. But most important are the fundamental breakdowns in his ability to use language. Once you become aware of a symptom, you start to notice it, whereas before you might have overlooked it.

Trump manifested a number of phonemic paraphasias. He was trying to say evangelist, for example, but haltingly said "evangelish. He was trying to say three years later," but said, three years, lady, lady, lady. Trying to spit out the word lately, he sounded like a car with a bad battery struggling to turn over. When Trump can't find a word his whole demeanor changes. Its almost like someone pulled the metaphorical plug. Trump looks blank, stops in mid-sentence (or mid-word), his jaw goes a little slack, and when he starts to talk again, he slurs, speaks haltingly, and often looks confused. Trying to get the word out, he shifts to a non-word that is easier to pronounce. When people are losing their ability to use language they use non-words. They start with the stem of the real word, and then they improvise from there.

In my family we call sandwiches slamichs because thats what my stepson called them when he was three. It was cute then. Its not cute watching and adult man regress to the mental age of a three-year-old. It can make you even feel sorry for Trump in those moments when he appears so vulnerable, confused, and disoriented. I asked several highly specialized experts about Trump's use of language, and they told me that what Trump is doing in total, but especially the phonemic paraphasias, were almost certain evidence of brain damage. This is not minor, or within normal limits, like forgetting who the president of Germany is, for example, as Biden has been pilloried for. Trump is evidencing formal thought disorder, where his basic ability to use language is breaking down.

Trump is also showing signs of "semantic aphasia" where he is using words in the wrong way. For example, when Trump talked about "the oranges of the investigation." We saw an example of that this weekend, as well. Trump said, Were going to protect pro-God. In mid-sentence, he goes blank and looks at the ceiling. The words he uses to complete the sentence dont really make sense: context and content.

Trump is bragging about passing the MOCA, a screening test for dementia, as if it made him MENSA, when its a test any kindergartener should pass. Specialists tell me a patient can be in steep diagnosable organic decline for an extended period before they fail the MOCA. Someone with an advanced degree from an Ivy League school, for example, has a lot of IQ points to give before they hit kindergarten level. If you pass the MOCA it certainly does not mean youre cognitively equipped to be President of the United States. Trump cant even name the current president of the United States. Seven times hes said hes running against Obama. Thats not a gaffe or joke. Thats hard clinical evidence of serious organic brain damage.
If these are the best two candidates, America, and the world, is fucked.
Think you would have seen two more capable pensioners at the local shop this morning than these two decrepit men. At least Biden has surrounded himself with a somewhat professional cabinet while Trump must be scrapping the rubbish bin to find his next nut to work for him. I never would have thought the so call leader of the free world could be so irrelevant as does anyone really take a notice these days when they rabbit on. The big issue is the lack of action when the innocent are caught in the middle and America have their hands tied due to the cogs refusing to move forward. The house and senate watch on as the world burns and all they worry about is how to get re-elected by scrubbing the backs of their backers.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:03:11 am
If these are the best two cany, America, and the world, is fucked.

Nice tribute to Trump there. Well played.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March  4, 2024, 03:12:41 pm
Hate to say it, but it feels like Trump is going to win. Think Biden's position on Israel/Palestine will dissuade a lot of voters under 30 from even voting for president.

Saw an interview with Allan Lichtman today, the guy who supposedly predicts elections, and he remembered 1968 when a lot of younger voters abstained from voting for Humphries over Vietnam. The result - Nixon narrowly won, the Vietnam war continued and even escalated for 4 more years, and American democracy was nearly wrecked.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pVRHJJb8XHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pVRHJJb8XHM</a>

Incidentally, I had a go with Lichtman's 13 keys to the Whitehouse. You need five or fewer negatives for the incumbent to loose.

Key20202024
Incumbent party nominee TrumpBiden
Challenger party nominee BidenTrump
Midterm gains falsefalse
No primary contest truetrue
Incumbent seeking re-electiontruetrue
No third partytruetrue*I don't think you should count RFK.
Strong short-term economyfalsetrue
Strong long-term economyfalsetrue
Major policy changetruefalse*Judgement call. You could say Biden has made major policy changes. Just trying to call this conservatively.
No social unrestfalsetrue
No scandalfalsetrue
No foreign or military failuretruetrue*Afganistan? Was it a failure? Was it major? Maybe a bigger issue is Israel. Could go either way. Then there's Ukraine
Major foreign or military successfalsefalse*Again, this could become a success depending on Israel/Ukraine
Charismatic incumbentfalsefalse
Uncharismatic challengertruetrue
False keys74

Lichtman himself hasn't called it yet.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March  4, 2024, 03:12:41 pm
Hate to say it, but it feels like Trump is going to win. Think Biden's position on Israel/Palestine will dissuade a lot of voters under 30 from even voting for president.

The warning signs are everywhere unfortunately and to be honest it's beyond depressing at this stage.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:03:11 am
If these are the best two candidates, America, and the world, is fucked.

Two of the worst pricks ever to contest an election to be honest.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:35:34 pm
Two of the worst pricks ever to contest an election to be honest.

The only thing wrong with Biden is that he's old. He's not a racist, or a pathological liar, or a narcissist, or a rapist, or a fraudster. He isn't facing 91 indictments and he didn't try to overthrow democracy. He didn't nominate fuckhead judges to the Supreme Court and he's not trying to take anyone's rights away or turn America into a white Christian nationalist state. He's not a despicable prick. He's just old.

Biden has the advantage of incumbency, and he has also beaten Trump before. The only reason America is in this position is because about half of the voting public are stupid, or assholes, or stupid assholes. Trump is a c*nt and anyone who votes for him is a c*nt. You may not agree with Biden's policies, especially on Israel, but like it or not, they are mainstream American policies. The other side are fascist lunatics.

If Biden wins, not much will happen. If Trump wins, you can kiss goodbye to the biggest democracy in human history.
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:51:04 pm
The only thing wrong with Biden is that he's old. He's not a racist, or a pathological liar, or a narcissist, or a rapist, or a fraudster. He isn't facing 91 indictments and he didn't try to overthrow democracy. He didn't nominate fuckhead judges to the Supreme Court and he's not trying to take anyone's rights away or turn America into a white Christian nationalist state. He's not a despicable prick. He's just old.

Biden has the advantage of incumbency, and he has also beaten Trump before. The only reason America is in this position is because about half of the voting public are stupid, or assholes, or stupid assholes. Trump is a c*nt and anyone who votes for him is a c*nt. You may not agree with Biden's policies, especially on Israel, but like it or not, they are mainstream American policies. The other side are fascist lunatics.

If Biden wins, not much will happen. If Trump wins, you can kiss goodbye to the biggest democracy in human history.

I think it would be a no contest had the democrats had a candidate thats 30-40 years younger than Biden, a fresh face with fresh ideas. Biden cant even walk upright, hes 80 odd going on 120. Its a very bad look. Even if you dont consider the foreign policy on Israel which is polarising the world.
