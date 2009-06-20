« previous next »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 29, 2024, 01:32:45 pm
Yeah just like surely half the American electorate wouldn't vote for Trump to make him president in 2016.

Burying one's head in the sand and hoping things won't happen isn't wise. Biden is a problem for the democrats and ignoring it is going to cost them.

What's your solution?
Mimi is far from stupid.

She's passionate about issues and she's chosen a side.

Unfortunately, imo, without seeing the big picture.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 29, 2024, 01:32:45 pm
Yeah just like surely half the American electorate wouldn't vote for Trump to make him president in 2016.

Burying one's head in the sand and hoping things won't happen isn't wise. Biden is a problem for the democrats and ignoring it is going to cost them.
I lived in the US at the time of the 2016 election. I told my American wife in September 2015 that Trump likely would be the Republican candidate and could win the election. She poo-pooed the suggestion. This time round, I think Biden will win, and perhaps quite comfortably. But my views are just opinions and guesses. But unlike you, I understand this.

I suggest that you are letting your fears run away with you. I too fear a Trump win, but I refuse to become hysterical about it.
Quote from: thejbs on February 28, 2024, 11:01:21 pm
He won Michigan by 150k last time. There were over 100k uncommitted. I think its a concern.

I don't agree that it's a concern for Biden, but that's a fairer stance than "this is a disaster for Biden, decisions will have to be made and quickly," which is just hyperbolic nonsense.

Like others have said, most of that 100K will either vote for Biden or at worst, not vote at all. And percentage wise, Biden's result in the Michigan primary is quite comparable to Obama's uncommitted vote percentage in Michigan in the 2012 primary.

I could be wrong, but I don't see Biden caving to the more far left fringe in this whole ordeal.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 29, 2024, 11:02:22 am


Yes, yes - that's the broad point I'm generally agreeing with and have made before (about the orange anus and his Repug MAGAwit cultists being far more Zionist-friendly)

That's because in the US, politics is a binary choice.

It doesn't remove the dilemma, though, that you're having to essentially vote for a policy position that is extremely important to you and that you despise and vehemently oppose.

And, equally important, if that party knows you will just blindly vote for them despite that massive problem, then what incentive is there for them to change policy direction?



The binary issue is a big part of the problem I think. The Simsons summed it up almost thirty years ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS2Bsq5PDmU

It is difficult to have any kind of protest (non-)vote that is both meaningful and isn't cutting your own nose off.


With a multi-party system there is a decent chance a person can move their vote a party that more closely fits their views. With a two party system, there's a good chance there's only frying pan and fire.
Quote from: SamLad on February 29, 2024, 02:18:46 pm
anyone spouting the gibberish that Mimi spouts deserves all the disrespect they get.  "stupid" doesn't come close.
I understand why she's angry at Biden and I understand how that can change perceptions and spill over into areas that he's not actually responsible for.

However it's not like his handling of the crisis leaves him smelling of roses does it and by that I mean his own responsibility for his own actions. He forgot about the first casualty of war ie The truth...
He ignored his own advisors and told The World he saw photos of beheaded babies in the immediate aftermath of the Oct 7th attack. Now that makes him either a liar, gullible, stupid or malicious...I get that spreading the hatred of Arabs in the US has been a national pastime for the US these last 20 odd years or so but don't you expect better of him ?
 
Once again his own, all too quick decision to cut funding to the nearest thing to a civilian gov in Gaza ie UNRWA after unverified accusations by the Israelis in reference to a dozen employees out of the 13,000 employees.
That story came from the same liars who told him about beheaded babies "fool me once" springs to mind.
A decision which is leading to famine,and the spread of disease in Gaza... It stinks of collective punishment, gullibility or maybe he is a sociopath after all... I'm not sure  ??? what do you think ?

I get that its easier to dismiss Mimi and call her stupid than it is to address Bidens faults after all whats the alternative...A shit sandwich with red sauce on. 

335,000,000 million to chose from, maybe Scotty's 3 year old might be a better choice after all..  He or she would  get my vote.

Trump drops dead out  Haley becomes first female POTUS...
Dont know how much influence (if any ) the situation in the Middle East will have on the US GE.  It may well resonate with some voters, but Id guess the majority will vote in accordance with domestic concerns re the economy, etc.

Same here re the UK GE.
It's a primary protest, but it remains to be seen if it'll impact the election.

As for how likely it is Trump wins, at this point, it boils down to the swing states.  Most other talk is noise barring a new path.  Michigan's primary matters in that context since it is a big swing state.  Trump's more been consolidating his areas of strength as opposed to broadening it.  Maybe younger voters and definitely minorities, but they aren't necessarily in different states outside of swing states.

In Obama's 2012 win, 9 of the 10 closest state margins of victories were won by Obama.  So despite the large electoral vote margin over Romney, there was a pretty compelling path for the GOP to win in 2016 by picking off 3/4 states.  Now, the surprise is how Trump did it.  Instead of going FL/OH/CO/VA/IA/NH, etc, he got the midwest (and in addition to FL and OH).  He and his campaign hinted at doing this in the primary, so it shouldn't have been surprising, but it was against the general thought at the time (that the GOP should go after younger voters, women, minorities, etc but Trump went in a different direction and took on a different path).

For Biden's 2020 win, 6 of the 7 closest state margins of victories were won by Biden.  So once again, there is a path for Trump in going after PA/WI/MI/AZ/NV/GA.  Now, so far, there hasn't been another path identified for him.  The GOP's pretty much given up on college-educated women, and they're trying to go after minority voters (they already did in 2020).  So the path is more set than in 2016.

The question is, barring an unidentified path to victory cropping up, how many of PA/WI/MI/AZ/NV/GA could Trump win?  And can Biden punch a hole in the plan by winning NC?

The House and Senate races will have some more variety and some very interesting states and districts up for grabs.  The presidential race is less so.  But hey, maybe there's another shift we haven't seen yet.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on February 29, 2024, 04:19:54 pm
I understand why she's angry at Biden and I understand how that can change perceptions and spill over into areas that he's not actually responsible for.

However it's not like his handling of the crisis leaves him smelling of roses does it and by that I mean his own responsibility for his own actions. He forgot about the first casualty of war ie The truth...
He ignored his own advisors and told The World he saw photos of beheaded babies in the immediate aftermath of the Oct 7th attack. Now that makes him either a liar, gullible, stupid or malicious...I get that spreading the hatred of Arabs in the US has been a national pastime for the US these last 20 odd years or so but don't you expect better of him ?
 
Once again his own, all too quick decision to cut funding to the nearest thing to a civilian gov in Gaza ie UNRWA after unverified accusations by the Israelis in reference to a dozen employees out of the 13,000 employees.
That story came from the same liars who told him about beheaded babies "fool me once" springs to mind.
A decision which is leading to famine,and the spread of disease in Gaza... It stinks of collective punishment, gullibility or maybe he is a sociopath after all... I'm not sure  ??? what do you think ?

I get that its easier to dismiss Mimi and call her stupid than it is to address Bidens faults after all whats the alternative...A shit sandwich with red sauce on. 

335,000,000 million to chose from, maybe Scotty's 3 year old might be a better choice after all..  He or she would  get my vote.

Trump drops dead out  Haley becomes first female POTUS...

It doesn't matter what Mimi's motivation is, Biden isn't (a) responsible for the decisions made by another sovereign country or (b) able to control decisions made by SCOTUS.

but s/he continues to complain over and over that Bidenis responsible for Dobbs, and should stop the Israelis in Gaza - accusing him of not doing things he has no way of doing.  THAT is stupid.
Quote from: Corkboy on February 29, 2024, 02:21:38 pm
What's your solution?

I'd push Biden out the door and run Michelle Obama. She's intelligent, young and has the X factor required to win and to do the job  That would be a guaranteed win right there for the democrats. Biden as well as being a war monger intent on selling arms to Israel to kill innocent children is ancient and needs to step aside. I'll be honest, i'm terrified that Trump will get back in and action needs to be taken.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 29, 2024, 02:53:54 pm
I lived in the US at the time of the 2016 election. I told my American wife in September 2015 that Trump likely would be the Republican candidate and could win the election. She poo-pooed the suggestion. This time round, I think Biden will win, and perhaps quite comfortably. But my views are just opinions and guesses. But unlike you, I understand this.

I suggest that you are letting your fears run away with you. I too fear a Trump win, but I refuse to become hysterical about it.

If Trump winning doesn't make you hysterical then i don't know what to say. He's literally worse than Hitler and the climate is fcuked if he wins.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:51:21 am
If Trump winning doesn't make you hysterical then i don't know what to say. He's literally worse than Hitler and the climate is fcuked if he wins.
Case in point:
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:49:45 am
I'd push Biden out the door and run Michelle Obama. She's intelligent, young and has the X factor required to win and to do the job  That would be a guaranteed win right there for the democrats. Biden as well as being a war monger intent on selling arms to Israel to kill innocent children is ancient and needs to step aside. I'll be honest, i'm terrified that Trump will get back in and action needs to be taken.
You are letting your imagination, dreams, and yes, fears, run away with you. Michelle Obama has no direct experience in politics (proper), and has no interest in involving herself in politics. She's great, but there is no reason to suppose that she would make a good President. And the idea that she would win a presidential election is supposition based upon your feelings.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:49:45 am
I'd push Biden out the door and run Michelle Obama. She's intelligent, young and has the X factor required to win and to do the job  That would be a guaranteed win right there for the democrats. Biden as well as being a war monger intent on selling arms to Israel to kill innocent children is ancient and needs to step aside. I'll be honest, i'm terrified that Trump will get back in and action needs to be taken.

Its not that easy to push the head of your party out the door, much less a sitting president. Biden has beaten Trump before. The situation is fraught, but Trump has not extended his base and, obviously, Biden is much less of a worry than Trump. The electoral college is the problem, but I cant see independents rushing to the orange one.
The big issue is, of course, his stance on Gaza. He could cut off Israel today if he wanted, but wont. I can only assume the Israel-lobby is very powerful.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:49:45 am
I'd push Biden out the door and run Michelle Obama. She's intelligent, young and has the X factor required to win and to do the job  That would be a guaranteed win right there for the democrats. Biden as well as being a war monger intent on selling arms to Israel to kill innocent children is ancient and needs to step aside. I'll be honest, i'm terrified that Trump will get back in and action needs to be taken.

She hates politics. There is no way she would run.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
Case in point:You are letting your imagination, dreams, and yes, fears, run away with you. Michelle Obama has no direct experience in politics (proper), and has no interest in involving herself in politics. She's great, but there is no reason to suppose that she would make a good President. And the idea that she would win a presidential election is supposition based upon your feelings.

Looking at it from the other end I would also say that there's no way for the Democrats to "Push Biden out the door" in a way that doesn't damage the party itself and harm their electoral chances, whomever ended up with the nod.

Quote from: skipper757 on February 29, 2024, 07:32:24 pm
It's a primary protest, but it remains to be seen if it'll impact the election.

As for how likely it is Trump wins, at this point, it boils down to the swing states.  Most other talk is noise barring a new path.  Michigan's primary matters in that context since it is a big swing state.  Trump's more been consolidating his areas of strength as opposed to broadening it.  Maybe younger voters and definitely minorities, but they aren't necessarily in different states outside of swing states.

In Obama's 2012 win, 9 of the 10 closest state margins of victories were won by Obama.  So despite the large electoral vote margin over Romney, there was a pretty compelling path for the GOP to win in 2016 by picking off 3/4 states.  Now, the surprise is how Trump did it.  Instead of going FL/OH/CO/VA/IA/NH, etc, he got the midwest (and in addition to FL and OH).  He and his campaign hinted at doing this in the primary, so it shouldn't have been surprising, but it was against the general thought at the time (that the GOP should go after younger voters, women, minorities, etc but Trump went in a different direction and took on a different path).

For Biden's 2020 win, 6 of the 7 closest state margins of victories were won by Biden.  So once again, there is a path for Trump in going after PA/WI/MI/AZ/NV/GA.  Now, so far, there hasn't been another path identified for him.  The GOP's pretty much given up on college-educated women, and they're trying to go after minority voters (they already did in 2020).  So the path is more set than in 2016.

The question is, barring an unidentified path to victory cropping up, how many of PA/WI/MI/AZ/NV/GA could Trump win?  And can Biden punch a hole in the plan by winning NC?

The House and Senate races will have some more variety and some very interesting states and districts up for grabs.  The presidential race is less so.  But hey, maybe there's another shift we haven't seen yet.

So,  looking at margins, AZ and GA had margins of around 10k-11k in 2020 for Biden, so are probably seen as the most likely to switch; on the flip side to that is since 2020, AZ has had a deeply unpopular DINO/Independent Senator (Sinema) who the Dems will want to turn out to get rid of and in GA Stacey Abrams has done a phenomenal job at increase black and minority voter registrations (and turnout).  Even then, they only havce 27 EVs combined, so flipping both would still leave Biden with a healthy majority in the EV.   The next 2 are WI (majority of 21k) and NV (majority of 34k) - flipping both would give Trump the win with 16 extra EVs (but flipping just one would not). 

MI and PA look more off the table, for now, I'd argue - majorities of 154k and 81k are sizeable enough, but possible?  Both are Blue States though historically (large margins of victory for Obama both times, for Cliton both times AND against Bush both times) so the 2016 performance of Trump in the two could be seen as more a flash in the pan.  North Carolina on the other hand had a Trump margin of 74k, so similar status I'd argue in terms of on/off the table. 

The other thing to consider is the issue of abortion - a number of the Purple States will (hopefully) have abortion on the paper, with the Dems supporting it and the Repugs not - so that would encourage "maybe stay at home" voters to turn out, and then hopefully vote Biden (instead of spoiling their paper).
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:51:21 am
If Trump winning doesn't make you hysterical then i don't know what to say. He's literally worse than Hitler and the climate is fcuked if he wins.

Trying to figure out if I'm being whooshed.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 12:55:38 pm
So,  looking at margins, AZ and GA had margins of around 10k-11k in 2020 for Biden, so are probably seen as the most likely to switch; on the flip side to that is since 2020, AZ has had a deeply unpopular DINO/Independent Senator (Sinema) who the Dems will want to turn out to get rid of and in GA Stacey Abrams has done a phenomenal job at increase black and minority voter registrations (and turnout).  Even then, they only havce 27 EVs combined, so flipping both would still leave Biden with a healthy majority in the EV.   The next 2 are WI (majority of 21k) and NV (majority of 34k) - flipping both would give Trump the win with 16 extra EVs (but flipping just one would not). 

MI and PA look more off the table, for now, I'd argue - majorities of 154k and 81k are sizeable enough, but possible?  Both are Blue States though historically (large margins of victory for Obama both times, for Cliton both times AND against Bush both times) so the 2016 performance of Trump in the two could be seen as more a flash in the pan.  North Carolina on the other hand had a Trump margin of 74k, so similar status I'd argue in terms of on/off the table. 

The other thing to consider is the issue of abortion - a number of the Purple States will (hopefully) have abortion on the paper, with the Dems supporting it and the Repugs not - so that would encourage "maybe stay at home" voters to turn out, and then hopefully vote Biden (instead of spoiling their paper).

A lot of polls have Biden trailing in most of the swing states at present sadly, its a completely bizarre race, if it was tomorrow, sadly I think Trump would win relatively comfortably (by US standards anyway), still got a lot of time to run and the Dems should be able to outspend Trump, but I am concerned with how stubbornly bad Biden's ratings have been for a fair while now.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm
Trying to figure out if I'm being whooshed.

Trump is an awful human being, but that is quite the claim.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:38:07 pm
A lot of polls have Biden trailing in most of the swing states at present sadly, its a completely bizarre race, if it was tomorrow, sadly I think Trump would win relatively comfortably (by US standards anyway), still got a lot of time to run and the Dems should be able to outspend Trump, but I am concerned with how stubbornly bad Biden's ratings have been for a fair while now.

The issue is that the polls methodology could be skewed - certainly from what I've seen, the majority of polls are still done via the telephone, especially to landlines - so skew older.  We saw that in 2022 - the majority of polls on the ground level, especially in Purple States, were predicting a large "Red Wave" in the House AND Senate - in reality, they lost 1 seat in the Senate and flipped just *5* House seats - due to the polls being inherently slightly Red skewed.

Looking at some of the polls on 538 - the number of people are no more than 1000 ever.  Michigan has results ranging from even, to Trump by 3ish points (so within margin of error) with 10-20% unanswered or other candidates most likely to be left leaning choices  (Kennedy, Stein).  And as I said, given the undecided (*or others*), come Nov with abortion issues on the ballot, and the Dems spending more vs Trump on messaging to get voters to turn out (and Taylor Swift of course doing likewise), I think it will be a different picture,
Pressgang Michelle to bring down Hitler!

There's no other choice!

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:31:36 pm
Trying to figure out if I'm being whooshed.
FFS. I responded to the post from @mister flip flop, but I was focussed on the first sentence and missed the Hitler comment. Unfortunately, no, I do not believe you are 'being whooshed'.
:lmao goodness me
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:21:14 pm
The issue is that the polls methodology could be skewed - certainly from what I've seen, the majority of polls are still done via the telephone, especially to landlines - so skew older.  We saw that in 2022 - the majority of polls on the ground level, especially in Purple States, were predicting a large "Red Wave" in the House AND Senate - in reality, they lost 1 seat in the Senate and flipped just *5* House seats - due to the polls being inherently slightly Red skewed.

Looking at some of the polls on 538 - the number of people are no more than 1000 ever.  Michigan has results ranging from even, to Trump by 3ish points (so within margin of error) with 10-20% unanswered or other candidates most likely to be left leaning choices  (Kennedy, Stein).  And as I said, given the undecided (*or others*), come Nov with abortion issues on the ballot, and the Dems spending more vs Trump on messaging to get voters to turn out (and Taylor Swift of course doing likewise), I think it will be a different picture,

Yet you look at polling for someone like Whitmer in Michigan and the numbers look great it's just Biden's numbers that look pretty awful.

I mean it may be the case that all of the polls are skewing against Biden but pollsters do try to adjust for that when they identify issues. I wouldn't want to be banking on that alone come November.

Bizarrely for all the madness, Trump's approval ratings seem to be slowly getting less awful, although still pretty dire, Biden's are still bumping along the bottom sadly.

As you say most of a year left and plenty of time for things to change, but it doesn't feel a great starting spot.
Can those with their finger on the pulse comment on how likely it is that Project 2025 would be implemented to any substantial degree in a Trump Part Durr presidency?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_2025

It sounds catastrophically awful, reminds me in a way of the New American Century plan that Bush Jr's entourage were into, which did get at least partially implemented (and which, sadly, seems quite benign when you read it in today's climate). But obviously replacing the entire apparatus of government seems like a very difficult plan to pull off. I don't even know why Trump would be into it: I mean, he clearly had little understanding of how government works and shows no aptitude or enthusiasm for learning, so why would he seek responsibility for everything?

Anyway, if there's even a skerrick of realism to this plan then it should be required reading for anyone considering abandoning Biden for the crime of maintain the default US position on Israel since its conception.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:53:11 am
It doesn't matter what Mimi's motivation is, Biden isn't (a) responsible for the decisions made by another sovereign country or (b) able to control decisions made by SCOTUS. but s/he continues to complain over and over that Bidenis responsible for Dobbs, and should stop the Israelis in Gaza - accusing him of not doing things he has no way of doing.  THAT is stupid.

I am a she.

I said that Biden was the president when Dobbs was passed; not that he was responsible for Dobbs. It's damning that a Democrat was the president was the right to abortion was lost. Protecting abortion was probably the primary reason to elect Biden. He was required to be bold about abortion. Advocates were pressing him to take any and all steps to protect abortion given that they knew the Republican lead court would rule on it asap. At the beginning of his presidency, he had to be talked into carving out exceptions to the filibuster. Which ultimately defeated the Women's Protection Health Act.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/joe-biden-can-barely-say-abortion-can-he-lead-on-it

Quote
For 468 days, supporters of Roe v. Wade called on President Joe Biden to say the word abortion. Once he finally did, however, some of them almost wished he hadnt.


Quote
Bidens use of the phrase abort a childas well as his near-exclusive preference for language about womens health or reproductive choice or making Roe the law of the landreflects career-long discomfort discussing abortion, one longtime adviser told The Daily Beast.

Quote
The administration has redirected nearly all questions about the presidents personal feelings on abortion to matter-of-fact recitation of his policies on the issue and has aggressively shut down questions about whether the use of the phrase abort a child undermines those positions.

Incidentally, I'm also a church-going Catholic. Abortion is not the be all and end all for me. I actually don't even have an issue with abortion. Polls have shown that most American Catholics are in favour of abortion rights. To me it's more damning that Biden has never referenced his Catholicism when speaking of his actions in Gaza.

Anyways, the way forward on abortion is to expand the courts, which Biden will also not do.

https://www.thenation.com/article/society/to-preserve-abortion-rights-biden-must-expand-court/

Quote
Blaming Trump as the one true villain may feel satisfyingand it probably makes political sensebut it also allows Biden to avoid talking about the real problem and lets him and the senators running on his coattails sidestep the only real solution: expanding the Supreme Court. There is simply nothing the elected branches of governmentthe president and Congresscan do to restore Roe without expanding the Supreme Court. Legislation and executive orders are of no use in the face of an extremist Republican judiciary willing to prohibit care and let people who are pregnant die.

You cannot be for abortion rights but against the Supreme Courts expansion anymore. The two are now inextricably linked. Biden and other establishment Democrats are essentially lying to you when they pretend that they can restore through legislation what the court took by fiat. Either we expand the Supreme Court and break the conservative supermajority, or we accept that women and pregnant people are second-class citizens who will lack equal access to healthcare for a generation. That is the world we live in, and the people who deny it are selling you a fantasy.

The Biden administrations new actions to protect reproductive rightsoffered on the 51st anniversary of the Roe decisionshow just how useless executive power is on this issue as long as conservatives control the courts. The administration announced plans to expand access to contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act, which is good. But the announcement didnt include plans to expand access to mifepristone, one of the key drugs in the most widely used method for terminating pregnancies. And thats because the Supreme Court is poised to make a major ruling on this pill, which would supersede any access to the medication that Biden might like to provide.

Quote
Look, I get that Trump is the easier target. Hes the perfect poster boy for the misogyny and filth that animate conservative rulings against reproductive rights. And I get that in our low-information, attention-deficient, celebrity-obsessed society, pretending that a president can single-handedly restore Roe is perhaps a necessary fiction. But abortion rights and access to lifesaving reproductive care will never again be allowed in the United States as long as conservative justices are allowed to control the Supreme Court.

On Gaza, the reason why I say Biden is responsible is because he's authorized the only US funding to Israel since October 7th using his executive order. The House and Senate are too dysfunctional to authorize funding. He has refused to use this same power to fund Ukraine. Without Biden's funds, there is no genocide.

It's offensive to claim he has no responsibility. Please watch the press briefings where his Sean Spicer equivalents try and deflect the press. It's absolutely ridiculous to claim that Biden has no influence over Israel.

He has lied for Israel on numerous occasions and has been forced to walk back the lies. His lies have weight. He knows damn well that his funding of the Israelis contravenes American law that the funds cannot be used to purchase weapons that are used for actions contravening international law. Biden has given Israel until mid-March to provide written reassurances that they are compliant with international law. He has floated a temporary ceasefire by this Monday while instructing his UN representatives to veto 3 immediate ceasefires. He has vetoed a UN Security Council statement on Israel being responsible for the flour bag massacre. He is now reduced to promising air drops for food while giving Israel billions in dollars for weapons.

Quote
After a closed emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians who were waiting for food aid, the US remained the only nation to deny the UN Security Council the right to make a statement to blame Israel for the deaths. The draft statement was brought to the UN Security Council by Algeria, and although it was rejected, it must be noted that the UK had chosen to be in favour of the draft rather than abstaining from a decision as they did with all of the ceasefire votes. 

So fuck him. This week's horrific images were Israelis firing on people waiting for flour with the video of human beings appearing as ants, more children dying of starvation and a zip-tied Gazan being interrogated and then crushed to death by a bulldozer. We can't Zone of Interest our way out of this horror. Our ability to ignore this is affecting our daily lives by making us more inhuman.

Biden fucking knows it. The coward:

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/biden-aides-shield-president-pro-palestinian-protests-rcna141251

Quote
WASHINGTON  President Joe Bidens team is increasingly taking extraordinary steps to minimize disruptions from pro-Palestinian protests at his events by making them smaller, withholding their precise locations from the media and the public until he arrives, avoiding college campuses and, in at least one instance, considering hiring a private company to vet attendees.

The efforts have resulted in zero disruptions at events the White House or the campaign have organized for Biden in the five weeks since he was interrupted a dozen times during an abortion rights speech in Virginia. But they have also meant that Biden is appearing in front of fewer voters and not personally engaging with some of the key constituencies whose support he is struggling to gain, such as young voters.

For people who thinks this is not filtering down to the average joe - go to any march or protest and be amazed by how many average joes are attending with their kids and dogs. I live in the most redneck of provinces (the Canadian equivalent of Texas). The two big cities have held regular marches from October, but now marches are starting to appear in the most hick of towns in the middle of winter. I have yet to experience an overtly negative reaction from regular people though we disrupt them and inconvenience them (mainly blocking traffic on main roads). The most threatening thing about a march is the police presence.

Uncommitted is the biggest gift to the Democrats. I wish that was an option for me. It will get people out to vote Democrat down ballot while signaling clear disapproval over the monster at the top.

It would also be great if the men in this thread would refrain from calling me an idiot or a troll. You don't agree with me, but there is support for my views from actual experts in these fields - legal experts, abortion experts, foreign policy experts and actual people in Gaza. I encourage you to read and expand your minds on these issues. I put the links so you can read their thoughts directly as admittedly my way of expressing is somewhat crude.


Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:48:03 am
I am a she.

I said that Biden was the president when Dobbs was passed; not that he was responsible for Dobbs. It's damning that a Democrat was the president was the right to abortion was lost. Protecting abortion was probably the primary reason to elect Biden. He was required to be bold about abortion. Advocates were pressing him to take any and all steps to protect abortion given that they knew the Republican lead court would rule on it asap. At the beginning of his presidency, he had to be talked into carving out exceptions to the filibuster. Which ultimately defeated the Women's Protection Health Act.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/joe-biden-can-barely-say-abortion-can-he-lead-on-it
 

Incidentally, I'm also a church-going Catholic. Abortion is not the be all and end all for me. I actually don't even have an issue with abortion. Polls have shown that most American Catholics are in favour of abortion rights. To me it's more damning that Biden has never referenced his Catholicism when speaking of his actions in Gaza.

Anyways, the way forward on abortion is to expand the courts, which Biden will also not do.

https://www.thenation.com/article/society/to-preserve-abortion-rights-biden-must-expand-court/

On Gaza, the reason why I say Biden is responsible is because he's authorized the only US funding to Israel since October 7th using his executive order. The House and Senate are too dysfunctional to authorize funding. He has refused to use this same power to fund Ukraine. Without Biden's funds, there is no genocide.

It's offensive to claim he has no responsibility. Please watch the press briefings where his Sean Spicer equivalents try and deflect the press. It's absolutely ridiculous to claim that Biden has no influence over Israel.

He has lied for Israel on numerous occasions and has been forced to walk back the lies. His lies have weight. He knows damn well that his funding of the Israelis contravenes American law that the funds cannot be used to purchase weapons that are used for actions contravening international law. Biden has given Israel until mid-March to provide written reassurances that they are compliant with international law. He has floated a temporary ceasefire by this Monday while instructing his UN representatives to veto 3 immediate ceasefires. He has vetoed a UN Security Council statement on Israel being responsible for the flour bag massacre. He is now reduced to promising air drops for food while giving Israel billions in dollars for weapons.

So fuck him. This week's horrific images were Israelis firing on people waiting for flour with the video of human beings appearing as ants, more children dying of starvation and a zip-tied Gazan being interrogated and then crushed to death by a bulldozer. We can't Zone of Interest our way out of this horror. Our ability to ignore this is affecting our daily lives by making us more inhuman.

Biden fucking knows it. The coward:

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/biden-aides-shield-president-pro-palestinian-protests-rcna141251

For people who thinks this is not filtering down to the average joe - go to any march or protest and be amazed by how many average joes are attending with their kids and dogs. I live in the most redneck of provinces (the Canadian equivalent of Texas). The two big cities have held regular marches from October, but now marches are starting to appear in the most hick of towns in the middle of winter. I have yet to experience an overtly negative reaction from regular people though we disrupt them and inconvenience them (mainly blocking traffic on main roads). The most threatening thing about a march is the police presence.

Uncommitted is the biggest gift to the Democrats. I wish that was an option for me. It will get people out to vote Democrat down ballot while signaling clear disapproval over the monster at the top.

It would also be great if the men in this thread would refrain from calling me an idiot or a troll. You don't agree with me, but there is support for my views from actual experts in these fields - legal experts, abortion experts, foreign policy experts and actual people in Gaza. I encourage you to read and expand your minds on these issues. I put the links so you can read their thoughts directly as admittedly my way of expressing is somewhat crude.

Unfortunately there is no debating with some people here about Biden, they see no bad in him whatsoever. They are as deluded as the idiots who religiously follow the orange buffoon.

There was one poster who called him a "decent guy at heart" whilst he continued to send weapons to blow little children to bits in Gaza. The man is a humongous gobshite.
In my opinion, one of the reasons the Dems will probably lose the presidency is that theyre unwilling to sink to the depths that the other side have been occupying since the Reagan era. Anti science, anti democracy, anti decency; you name it, the repugnants own it. They arent ashamed either because their base EXPECTS them to do anything to obtain or stay in power. The fact that SCOTUS has now decided to jump in elbows deep for the orange shit stain should come as no surprise. The fact that there are still decent people on the left who expect their leaders to reflect their values is why the Dems are going to lose. All this taking the high road when the other side isnt bothered in the slightest is whats going to cost the Dems dearly.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:07:53 am

There was one poster who called him a "decent guy at heart" whilst he continued to send weapons to blow little children to bits in Gaza. The man is a humongous gobshite.

And you, sir, are a dolt.

And have proven it many times.
