It's a primary protest, but it remains to be seen if it'll impact the election.



As for how likely it is Trump wins, at this point, it boils down to the swing states. Most other talk is noise barring a new path. Michigan's primary matters in that context since it is a big swing state. Trump's more been consolidating his areas of strength as opposed to broadening it. Maybe younger voters and definitely minorities, but they aren't necessarily in different states outside of swing states.



In Obama's 2012 win, 9 of the 10 closest state margins of victories were won by Obama. So despite the large electoral vote margin over Romney, there was a pretty compelling path for the GOP to win in 2016 by picking off 3/4 states. Now, the surprise is how Trump did it. Instead of going FL/OH/CO/VA/IA/NH, etc, he got the midwest (and in addition to FL and OH). He and his campaign hinted at doing this in the primary, so it shouldn't have been surprising, but it was against the general thought at the time (that the GOP should go after younger voters, women, minorities, etc but Trump went in a different direction and took on a different path).



For Biden's 2020 win, 6 of the 7 closest state margins of victories were won by Biden. So once again, there is a path for Trump in going after PA/WI/MI/AZ/NV/GA. Now, so far, there hasn't been another path identified for him. The GOP's pretty much given up on college-educated women, and they're trying to go after minority voters (they already did in 2020). So the path is more set than in 2016.



The question is, barring an unidentified path to victory cropping up, how many of PA/WI/MI/AZ/NV/GA could Trump win? And can Biden punch a hole in the plan by winning NC?



The House and Senate races will have some more variety and some very interesting states and districts up for grabs. The presidential race is less so. But hey, maybe there's another shift we haven't seen yet.