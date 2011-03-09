I honestly cant believe youre trying to argue that the one man in the world responsible for making the killing possible is somehow better than some random Republican tool. Biden is just the one guy who is actually making it possible to Kill them all by supplying the weapons and ordering the veto of ceasefires. Of all the issues to bolster support for Biden, Gaza should be the one off the table because of his indifference towards the cost of human life arising from his beliefs and actions. Please have some respect for the Palestinian people who are dying in horrific ways because of his decisions; their lives shouldnt be used to score meaningless political points. Other than this message board, I have not seen any Biden supporters point to his handling of Gaza as a reason to support him against the Republicans.



The slavering compulsion to defend Biden against any criticism is becoming like the zombification of Trumps MAGA supporters. Take a step back and think of Hind Rabat and the thousands of shredded children before you make the argument that somehow Biden is better than the words kill them all.



Hi Mimi...First and foremost Israel is responsible for it's own actions The US has used Israel has an arms dump and foothold in the Middle East for decades primarily for Geopolitical reasons and the Middle East is a centre square on the chessboard.And that is'nt down to Biden, it goes all the way back through previous administrations to FDR (including Carter's)Because of this, they have enough weapons stored there to continue their massacre for years to come.They'll run out of Palestinians to kill before they run out of weapons.As for the rest of the Arab world Israel has their own nukes to keep them in check.I'm sure Biden is privately sickened by what has unfoulded since Oct 7th, he doesn't strike me as a sociopath or unlike Bibi a psychopath. Likening the October 7th attack to 15 September 11 attacks says quite a lot about him in regards to human life and the belief that all life is sacred etc in his head thats 45,000 dead US citizens btw... It's just a number to him...It's very telling and it say's a lot.PS I've just realised I've replied to this post before ...