« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 306267 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5800 on: February 27, 2024, 09:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on February 27, 2024, 06:52:14 pm
Yes, I know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a decision called Dobbs. I know that Trump is taking credit for the decision. Who was the president when Dobbs was decided? What does Restore Roe mean for a Biden supporter? It must have some meaning because that is his backdrop on campaign events.

Dont know, but then Im 4000 miles away and not close to daily shenanigans re US politics, beyond whats reported this side of the Atlantic.  Wouldnt label myself a Biden supporter.  More anyone but Trump and looks like its Biden for the Dems.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,101
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5801 on: February 27, 2024, 10:27:08 pm »
What could Biden do to stop Dobbs? Expanding the court would be political suicide, it'd undermine Dem authority re: respect for institutions and lead to tit-for-tat expansion until you end up with a hundred on the bench. Judicial reform is needed (age and/or term limits) but to prevent Dobbs you'd need to detach the SC from the legislative process. Some other country has been trying to do that recently to great civil unrest, I wonder who.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 01:26:05 am »
Quote from: Mimi on February 27, 2024, 06:52:14 pm
Yes, I know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a decision called Dobbs. I know that Trump is taking credit for the decision. Who was the president when Dobbs was decided? What does Restore Roe mean for a Biden supporter? It must have some meaning because that is his backdrop on campaign events.
more nonsense.
yes Biden was the president when Dobbs was decided.  so what?

your posts indicate that you think the POTUS is omnipotent. along with phoning Israel and telling them to stop hurting people in Gaza, he should phone the SCOTUS and tell them what decisions to make.

Israel is a sovereign country whether you like it or not.  and no President has authority over the SCOTUS.

how about taking a deep breath and growing the hell up.  knock off the childish wah-wah-wah comments.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5803 on: Yesterday at 01:34:42 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:26:05 am
more nonsense.
yes Biden was the president when Dobbs was decided.  so what?

your posts indicate that you think the POTUS is omnipotent. along with phoning Israel and telling them to stop hurting people in Gaza, he should phone the SCOTUS and tell them what decisions to make.

Israel is a sovereign country whether you like it or not.  and no President has authority over the SCOTUS.

how about taking a deep breath and growing the hell up.  knock off the childish wah-wah-wah comments.

This from a guy who has a track record on these boards of considered criticism of my country's political system, and both political parties.

Nice one, Sam...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5804 on: Yesterday at 01:37:46 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:34:42 am
This from a guy who has a track record on these boards of considered criticism of my country's political system, and both political parties.

Nice one, Sam...
no idea when I've criticized the Dems - can you provide the quotes?

and your political system deserves a LOT of criticism, or do you think it's working just fine?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,538
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5805 on: Yesterday at 01:41:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:37:46 am
no idea when I've criticized the Dems - can you provide the quotes?

and your political system deserves a LOT of criticism, or do you think it's working just fine?

I'll look back, wasn't being critical of your criticism but rather supportive. Sorry if it came across in that manner.

I like the written rather than implied constitution, but we made it too hard to change it.

The weighting of elections to Congress, particularly the Senate, is a travesty of a democratic process. Huge flaw...

And the Supreme Court being a for life appointment no longer serves the original purpose.

So I'd be inclined to agree that it's not working fine...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5806 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 am »
I misread your post Turkish. Sorry.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5807 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 am »
Astounding number of uncommitted votes in Michigan for the democrats. This is a disaster for Biden. Decisions will have to be made and quickly.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5808 on: Yesterday at 08:25:38 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:15:25 am
Astounding number of uncommitted votes in Michigan for the democrats. This is a disaster for Biden. Decisions will have to be made and quickly.

Voting for peace.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 10:23:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:25:38 am
Voting for peace.

Yeap. Biden being the utter two faced prick he is on the Palestinian question.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 10:47:15 am »
My irony metre is broken. Cant tell the jokes from the real.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 am »
Quote from: Mimi on February 22, 2024, 02:11:31 pm
I honestly cant believe youre trying to argue that the one man in the world responsible for making the killing possible is somehow better than some random Republican tool. Biden is just the one guy who is actually making it possible to Kill them all by supplying the weapons and ordering the veto of ceasefires. Of all the issues to bolster support for Biden, Gaza should be the one off the table because of his indifference towards the cost of human life arising from his beliefs and actions. Please have some respect for the Palestinian people who are dying in horrific ways because of his decisions; their lives shouldnt be used to score meaningless political points. Other than this message board, I have not seen any Biden supporters point to his handling of Gaza as a reason to support him against the Republicans.

The slavering compulsion to defend Biden against any criticism is becoming like the zombification of Trumps MAGA supporters. Take a step back and think of Hind Rabat and the thousands of shredded children before you make the argument that somehow Biden is better than the words kill them all.
Hi Mimi...First and foremost Israel is responsible for it's own actions The US has used Israel has an arms dump and foothold in the Middle East for decades primarily for Geopolitical reasons and the Middle East is a centre square on the chessboard.
And that is'nt down to Biden, it goes all the way back through previous administrations to FDR  (including Carter's)
Because of this, they have enough weapons stored there to continue their massacre for years to come.
They'll run out of Palestinians to kill before they run out of weapons.
As for the rest of the Arab world Israel has their own nukes to keep them in check.

I'm sure Biden is privately sickened by what has unfoulded since Oct 7th, he doesn't strike me as a sociopath or unlike Bibi a psychopath. Likening the October 7th attack to 15 September 11 attacks says quite a lot about him in regards to human life and the belief that all life is sacred etc in his head thats 45,000 dead US citizens btw... It's just a number to him...It's very telling and it say's a lot.

PS I've just realised I've replied to this post before ...  :o
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:58 am by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:15:25 am
Astounding number of uncommitted votes in Michigan for the democrats. This is a disaster for Biden. Decisions will have to be made and quickly.

Quote
'Chlamydia is more popular than Donald Trump'

Former President Donald Trump won the Michigan primary on Tuesday, but former Michigan Republican operative Jeff Timmer rained on his parade by noting how much support rival Nikki Haley got despite the fact that she has no shot at winning the nomination.

"It's not just that Donald Trump continues to lose three or four out of every ten Republican votes," said the political operative, whose bio notes he's also a Senior Advisor to the Lincoln Project. "It's that those voters are never ever ever coming back to Donald Trump. Chlamydia is more popular than Donald Trump among college-educated white voters, especially white women, and even non-college-educated white mainstream Protestant women."

 Trump came out of Michigan with 68.2% of the Michigan vote while Haley ended with 26.6%.

However, Trump's dominance in the state apparently fell off from previous elections in traditionally Republican hubs like Oakland and Kent Counties.

This is where Timmer sees vulnerability in the 45th president's pursuit of the White House.

 Meantime, incumbent Biden took the state easily despite tens of thousands voting "Uncommitted" as a protest launched by some Democrats fuming over his support of Israels war against Hamas in Gaza.

"The fact that Donald Trump will never get the votes  that's the biggest story out Michigan tonight," he said. "The way it should be covered Donald Trump's results are much weaker than they appear to be and Joe Biden's results are stronger than expected."
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5813 on: Yesterday at 04:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:15:25 am
Astounding number of uncommitted votes in Michigan for the democrats. This is a disaster for Biden. Decisions will have to be made and quickly.

No it's not.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5814 on: Yesterday at 05:42:44 pm »
I posted a video to the Trump archive on the latest primary numbers. Worth a watch.

I think many people see the headlines and panic, without digging a bit deeper. Trump's base is tapped out and shrinking; Biden is regaining ground he lost towards the end of last year.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,858
  • Dutch Class
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm »
About time

McConnell stepping down as Senate Leader in November

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68428697.amp
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5816 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:54:12 pm
No it's not.

He won Michigan by 150k last time. There were over 100k uncommitted. I think its a concern.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,329
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5817 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm
He won Michigan by 150k last time. There were over 100k uncommitted. I think its a concern.

How likely are 'uncommitted' protest votes to translate to non votes in the presidential election when faced with the prospect of Trump victory?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,495
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
How likely are 'uncommitted' protest votes to translate to non votes in the presidential election when faced with the prospect of Trump victory?

The voxpops Ive seen would suggest that Muslim democrats are willing to let Biden lose on principle. I imagine many will stay at home if nothing changes - it would be foolish to ignore how emotive this issue is.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm
The voxpops Ive seen would suggest that Muslim democrats are willing to let Biden lose on principle. I imagine many will stay at home if nothing changes - it would be foolish to ignore how emotive this issue is.

Stay at home and get your own version of Netanyahu.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5820 on: Today at 01:34:18 am »
If they do that then they're kids will be in real danger.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 01:57:30 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm
The voxpops Ive seen would suggest that Muslim democrats are willing to let Biden lose on principle. I imagine many will stay at home if nothing changes - it would be foolish to ignore how emotive this issue is.
meanwhile Trump is doubling down on his ban Muslims from entering the US bullshit.  so if Muslims are willing to let Biden lose on principle ..... they're idiots.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,101
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 05:23:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:22 am
Stay at home and get your own version of Netanyahu.

They'd be lucky to get a Netanyahu. More likely a Smotrich- Ben Gvir bastard child
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 