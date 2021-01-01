« previous next »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 06:52:14 pm
Yes, I know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a decision called Dobbs. I know that Trump is taking credit for the decision. Who was the president when Dobbs was decided? What does Restore Roe mean for a Biden supporter? It must have some meaning because that is his backdrop on campaign events.

Dont know, but then Im 4000 miles away and not close to daily shenanigans re US politics, beyond whats reported this side of the Atlantic.  Wouldnt label myself a Biden supporter.  More anyone but Trump and looks like its Biden for the Dems.
What could Biden do to stop Dobbs? Expanding the court would be political suicide, it'd undermine Dem authority re: respect for institutions and lead to tit-for-tat expansion until you end up with a hundred on the bench. Judicial reform is needed (age and/or term limits) but to prevent Dobbs you'd need to detach the SC from the legislative process. Some other country has been trying to do that recently to great civil unrest, I wonder who.
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 06:52:14 pm
Yes, I know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a decision called Dobbs. I know that Trump is taking credit for the decision. Who was the president when Dobbs was decided? What does Restore Roe mean for a Biden supporter? It must have some meaning because that is his backdrop on campaign events.
more nonsense.
yes Biden was the president when Dobbs was decided.  so what?

your posts indicate that you think the POTUS is omnipotent. along with phoning Israel and telling them to stop hurting people in Gaza, he should phone the SCOTUS and tell them what decisions to make.

Israel is a sovereign country whether you like it or not.  and no President has authority over the SCOTUS.

how about taking a deep breath and growing the hell up.  knock off the childish wah-wah-wah comments.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:26:05 am
more nonsense.
yes Biden was the president when Dobbs was decided.  so what?

your posts indicate that you think the POTUS is omnipotent. along with phoning Israel and telling them to stop hurting people in Gaza, he should phone the SCOTUS and tell them what decisions to make.

Israel is a sovereign country whether you like it or not.  and no President has authority over the SCOTUS.

how about taking a deep breath and growing the hell up.  knock off the childish wah-wah-wah comments.

This from a guy who has a track record on these boards of considered criticism of my country's political system, and both political parties.

Nice one, Sam...
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:34:42 am
This from a guy who has a track record on these boards of considered criticism of my country's political system, and both political parties.

Nice one, Sam...
no idea when I've criticized the Dems - can you provide the quotes?

and your political system deserves a LOT of criticism, or do you think it's working just fine?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:46 am
no idea when I've criticized the Dems - can you provide the quotes?

and your political system deserves a LOT of criticism, or do you think it's working just fine?

I'll look back, wasn't being critical of your criticism but rather supportive. Sorry if it came across in that manner.

I like the written rather than implied constitution, but we made it too hard to change it.

The weighting of elections to Congress, particularly the Senate, is a travesty of a democratic process. Huge flaw...

And the Supreme Court being a for life appointment no longer serves the original purpose.

So I'd be inclined to agree that it's not working fine...
