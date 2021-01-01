Yes, I know that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in a decision called Dobbs. I know that Trump is taking credit for the decision. Who was the president when Dobbs was decided? What does Restore Roe mean for a Biden supporter? It must have some meaning because that is his backdrop on campaign events.



more nonsense.yes Biden was the president when Dobbs was decided. so what?your posts indicate that you think the POTUS is omnipotent. along with phoning Israel and telling them to stop hurting people in Gaza, he should phone the SCOTUS and tell them what decisions to make.Israel is a sovereign country whether you like it or not. and no President has authority over the SCOTUS.how about taking a deep breath and growing the hell up. knock off the childish wah-wah-wah comments.