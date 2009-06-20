« previous next »
Hopefully this gets enacted by DeSantis. Well done Florida for taking the lead here.

https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2024/0223/1433940-florida-media/

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 22, 2024, 02:16:35 pm
Watch. Just watch.

https://twitter.com/tiff4mahogany/status/1760633033114165673

Fucking hell. No wonder satire/paradoy is so hard for comedians nowadays because its hard to compete with this sort of output
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 23, 2024, 07:29:56 am
Hopefully this gets enacted by DeSantis. Well done Florida for taking the lead here.

https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2024/0223/1433940-florida-media/
I guess hell have to ramp up in-school indoctrination plans then.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 22, 2024, 02:16:35 pm
Watch. Just watch.

https://twitter.com/tiff4mahogany/status/1760633033114165673
Quote from: nozza on February 23, 2024, 04:09:32 am
I can't think of words that describe my utmost disgust for these idiots. it's Just desperately sad.
Quote from: SamLad on February 23, 2024, 06:37:50 am
christ on a bike.
Quote from: Red Ol on February 23, 2024, 09:02:29 am
Fucking hell. No wonder satire/paradoy is so hard for comedians nowadays because its hard to compete with this sort of output
I originally added a note that I had checked it out and that it is real. But quickly removed it because I thought it best to let you all experience the same confusion - surely this is parody and not real!? Nope. Real. Astonishing, really.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on February 23, 2024, 01:07:09 am
the US and UK establishment are like a Computer motherboard and politician of any stripe are nothing but Apps or operating systems to be installed or uninstalled. They are limited in what they can do and they can't change the CPU Biden, Sunak etc don't really run the Countries and to think they do is naive.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 22, 2024, 06:17:35 pm
I feel like it's fair to have criticism of Biden and/or his handling of this conflict, but when you frame your entire argument on him being the one man responsible for all of this, any credibility that your argument may have had has officially flown out the window at that point.
Agree with both points above.

In Mimi's defense I assume she feels what I feel; sickened by the images and refusals to put a stop to what's happening, and just venting at the person behind the podium since it's easier/quicker to envision than go all the way back to the mechanisms behind.
Unfortunately, Hamas' game plan is currently working.

If Chump were to get in the Saudis would be chuffed and the world would be fucked.

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 23, 2024, 07:29:56 am
Hopefully this gets enacted by DeSantis. Well done Florida for taking the lead here.

https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2024/0223/1433940-florida-media/

While it seems like a vaguely good idea.I wouldn't trust Desantis and his ilk to do anything good for the ordinary people just his mad religious cronies.How would they enforce this? Go after kids,parents social media companies?
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 23, 2024, 06:30:58 pm

While it seems like a vaguely good idea.I wouldn't trust Desantis and his ilk to do anything good for the ordinary people just his mad religious cronies.How would they enforce this? Go after kids,parents social media companies?


It also once again lays bare how utterly bollocks the claim from 'conservatives' that they cherish freedoms.

Any that do claim that are full-of-shit hypocrites.

They have an overwhelming yearning to oppress freedom and impose a straightjacket of narrow-mindedness, whether that is about sexual freedom, marriage freedom, gender freedom, permissiveness, hedonism, etc.

And now they want to dictate how parents bring up their children, demanding that they know better than parents with regards to internet use and social media.

The same people who support this puritanical imposing of 'big state interference', will be screaming blue murder about 'big state interference' when the more progressive-minded people try to improve society by things like bringing stricter controls on gun ownership or combating racism or making affordable healthcare a right.

And nobody ever calls them out for their hypocrisy.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 23, 2024, 08:52:14 pm

It also once again lays bare how utterly bollocks the claim from 'conservatives' that they cherish freedoms.

Any that do claim that are full-of-shit hypocrites.

They have an overwhelming yearning to oppress freedom and impose a straightjacket of narrow-mindedness, whether that is about sexual freedom, marriage freedom, gender freedom, permissiveness, hedonism, etc.

And now they want to dictate how parents bring up their children, demanding that they know better than parents with regards to internet use and social media.

The same people who support this puritanical imposing of 'big state interference', will be screaming blue murder about 'big state interference' when the more progressive-minded people try to improve society by things like bringing stricter controls on gun ownership or combating racism or making affordable healthcare a right.

And nobody ever calls them out for their hypocrisy.
You'll be pleased to learn that DeSantis shares your concerns and is minded to not sign the legislation into law.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 23, 2024, 08:56:23 pm
You'll be pleased to learn that DeSantis shares your concerns and is minded to not sign the legislation into law.

DeSantis more concerned with what kids are allowed to read, presumably
Yeah that legislation (admittedly based on a cursory glance at the article) sounds daft. What is needed is more levers for parents to pull to curate children's content. My 8yo likes surfing YouTube shorts (basically tiktoks) and we have a YT membership to avoid ads, but it annoys me there is no clear way to say "do not show this video/channel again " when he stumbles upon some AI generated Peppa Pig episode where Shrek murders her family. You can report videos and they get taken down surprisingly easily, but I don't want to censor people when their videos are fine for grown-ups. And yes I know about YT Kids but that's missing a lot of the Premium controls. Anyway, the point, as Nobby and maybe DeSantis said, is that we know what's appropriate for our kids but just need content providers to cooperate rather than forcing us into an all-or-nothing choice.
Quote from: GreatEx on February 23, 2024, 09:36:48 pm
Yeah that legislation (admittedly based on a cursory glance at the article) sounds daft. What is needed is more levers for parents to pull to curate children's content. My 8yo likes surfing YouTube shorts (basically tiktoks) and we have a YT membership to avoid ads, but it annoys me there is no clear way to say "do not show this video/channel again " when he stumbles upon some AI generated Peppa Pig episode where Shrek murders her family. You can report videos and they get taken down surprisingly easily, but I don't want to censor people when their videos are fine for grown-ups. And yes I know about YT Kids but that's missing a lot of the Premium controls. Anyway, the point, as Nobby and maybe DeSantis said, is that we know what's appropriate for our kids but just need content providers to cooperate rather than forcing us into an all-or-nothing choice.


Spot on and great points
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 23, 2024, 08:52:14 pm
And now they want to dictate how parents bring up their children, demanding that they know better than parents with regards to internet use and social media.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 23, 2024, 08:56:23 pm
You'll be pleased to learn that DeSantis shares your concerns and is minded to not sign the legislation into law.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 23, 2024, 09:00:56 pm
DeSantis more concerned with what kids are allowed to read, presumably
Politico:

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/22/florida-passes-strict-social-media-restrictions-for-minors-00142811
Quote
The Republican governor has raised particular concerns about the legislation not giving parents a say in whether their children should be allowed on social media. But lawmakers were unwilling to add a carve-out to the bill that could allow some minors to access social media despite the threat of DeSantis possible veto.
You are Ron DeSantis and I claim my £5. :)
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 23, 2024, 06:30:58 pm

While it seems like a vaguely good idea.I wouldn't trust Desantis and his ilk to do anything good for the ordinary people just his mad religious cronies.How would they enforce this? Go after kids,parents social media companies?

I'm not sure how it would be enforced but i do know from talking to my wife who works in child mental health services that there is an tsunami of issues within the last few years effecting younger and younger kids due to the influence of social media and access with smart phones. It's a step in the right direction and i hope eventually we follow suit here in Ireland and ban them for young kids.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 23, 2024, 10:22:22 pm
Oh dear. @Studgotelli won't be happy.


:lmao why would I not be happy? Will continue to hit record highs. Everything is great, soft landing and the average person working multiple jobs must be celebrating Wall St bankers making billions from the stock market. The roaring 20s.  :D

 
Quote from: Studgotelli on February 25, 2024, 11:02:24 am

the average person working multiple jobs

 

 :lmao

Says the troll of Wall St.

https://parentinfluence.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/15-9.jpg

Not the most scientific but quite interesting.
Quote from: Studgotelli on February 25, 2024, 11:02:24 am
:lmao why would I not be happy? Will continue to hit record highs. Everything is great, soft landing and the average person working multiple jobs must be celebrating Wall St bankers making billions from the stock market. “The roaring 20s”.  :D
A bit of fun with you is all. For what it is worth, I agree that - generally speaking - the greater the boom, the greater the bust. This is what annoyed so much about Gordon Brown's oft repeated, 'no more boom and bust'. The disagreement with you is your certainty that the next recession will occur before the next Presidential election. A big world event (of some sort) could certainly cause this. As - generally speaking - recessions tend to come as a surprise following an unexpected event which tips the balance. Recessions always arrive at some point, but when is largely indeterminate.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 25, 2024, 12:50:00 pm
A bit of fun with you is all. For what it is worth, I agree that - generally speaking - the greater the boom, the greater the bust. This is what annoyed so much about Gordon Brown's oft repeated, 'no more boom and bust'. The disagreement with you is your certainty that the next recession will occur before the next Presidential election. A big world event (of some sort) could certainly cause this. As - generally speaking - recessions tend to come as a surprise following an unexpected event which tips the balance. Recessions always arrive at some point, but when is largely indeterminate.

All good fine sir, no issues on my end at all  :D
Cringe
Quote from: TSC on February 23, 2024, 09:19:30 pm
Markets hit record highs again

https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/nasdaq-futures-jump-nearly-2-after-nvidia-trounces-expectations-2024-02-22/
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 23, 2024, 10:22:22 pm
Oh dear. @Studgotelli won't be happy.
Quote from: Studgotelli on February 25, 2024, 11:02:24 am
:lmao why would I not be happy? Will continue to hit record highs. Everything is great, soft landing and the average person working multiple jobs must be celebrating Wall St bankers making billions from the stock market. The roaring 20s.  :D
Quote from: jambutty on February 25, 2024, 11:56:47 am
:lmao

Says the troll of Wall St.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 25, 2024, 12:50:00 pm
A bit of fun with you is all. For what it is worth, I agree that - generally speaking - the greater the boom, the greater the bust. This is what annoyed so much about Gordon Brown's oft repeated, 'no more boom and bust'. The disagreement with you is your certainty that the next recession will occur before the next Presidential election. A big world event (of some sort) could certainly cause this. As - generally speaking - recessions tend to come as a surprise following an unexpected event which tips the balance. Recessions always arrive at some point, but when is largely indeterminate.
Quote from: Studgotelli on February 25, 2024, 01:34:15 pm
All good fine sir, no issues on my end at all  :D
Quote from: jambutty on February 25, 2024, 01:39:05 pm
Cringe
What is wrong with you @jambutty? [Rhetorical question]

@Studgotelli and have strongly disagreed with each other in the past, and he and I, above, indulged in a bit of ribbing and sarcasm, but we have come to some agreement. And you, 'cringe', because...? [Again, rhetorical question]

We all understand that you thrive on confrontation and delivering smart Alek remarks - but it is monumentally boring, childish and unilluminating. Like many RAWKites, I sometimes like the cut and trust of a good argument, but unlike you, most here do not repeatedly resort to the retorts of a pubescent schoolgirl.
I'll leave the thread to you and your chum for awhile.

Up the Reds!

A great win!

Really good Rest is Politics: Leading interview this week with former Clinton diplomat James Rubin, providing interesting insights into USA's place in the world, and a robust exchange with Rory Stewart... he doesn't stand for reductionist arguments, it's safe to say:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6g169svGmV5LWrhN26H0Ix?si=YmHbsdeVS0OFEo4PNNuWVw

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:21:22 am
Really good Rest is Politics: Leading interview this week with former Clinton diplomat James Rubin, providing interesting insights into USA's place in the world, and a robust exchange with Rory Stewart... he doesn't stand for reductionist arguments, it's safe to say:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6g169svGmV5LWrhN26H0Ix?si=YmHbsdeVS0OFEo4PNNuWVw


Was very funny. Taking no shit from Rory - about time someone did that. Although clearly had no effect on him from the post-interview discussion.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:31:59 am
Was very funny. Taking no shit from Rory - about time someone did that. Although clearly had no effect on him from the post-interview discussion.
I was not expecting to hear about Rory's dating escapades. :)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 25, 2024, 02:59:02 pm


JB is a bad shit stirrer. 

Best to just ignore.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:54:12 am
JB is a bad shit stirrer. 

Best to just ignore.
I hear you. But my remarks were more in defense of another member (the apparent target of JB's comment). I have disagreed with @Studgotelli and taken him posts to task - I have enough respect for him to do that, no matter how much I might disagree with view. But that's the point, isn't!? Argue/debate, not habitually post vapid, empty comments.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fxuN3i84FNY&amp;ab_channel=LateNightwithSethMeyers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fxuN3i84FNY&amp;ab_channel=LateNightwithSethMeyers</a>
This is gonna turn into the Fallon tousling Trump's hair video. If you like the man, this is pretty much as good as it going to get for the rest of his time in public office. Soak it in. This is him performing at 100%, spoonfed by a friendly face in front of a vetted audience.

For anybody else, this video confirms all the things wrong with Biden. Regarding his comments on Gaza, it's best I not speak other than to note that the picture of him licking ice cream while answering a reporter's question about the ceasefire is against the backdrop of the steady stream of pictures coming out of Gaza of dead children who have died of starvation. That is going to be a defining image of his presidency.

But on the other issue I care about, abortion, he continues his fucking nonsense. Biden says Trump is taking abortion back to before Roe v Wade. This is his campaign's tactic on abortion. Best case explanation for why they are doing this is to obscure the fact that Roe v Wade was overturned during Biden's presidency. It's a tactic that would have made sense in 2020, but does not make sense now.  The slogan also disguises the fact that Roe v Wade cannot be restored without expanding the courts, which is also something that Biden refuses to do. The only thing that Biden can do for abortion if he is re-elected is to veto a national ban. I don't get why he refuses to campaign on the realities of abortion and reproductive justice issues in general. The signs at his election rallies always say "Restore Roe v Wade." But who is this for? Other old men who only understand abortion in terms of Roe v Wade? Because for the people who are are actually affected by any decision on abortion, things are well past that point and Biden is a fucking terrible ally.
Quote from: Mimi on February 22, 2024, 02:11:31 pm
I honestly cant believe youre trying to argue that the one man in the world responsible for making the killing possible is somehow better than some random Republican tool. Biden is just the one guy who is actually making it possible to Kill them all by supplying the weapons and ordering the veto of ceasefires. Of all the issues to bolster support for Biden, Gaza should be the one off the table because of his indifference towards the cost of human life arising from his beliefs and actions. Please have some respect for the Palestinian people who are dying in horrific ways because of his decisions; their lives shouldnt be used to score meaningless political points. Other than this message board, I have not seen any Biden supporters point to his handling of Gaza as a reason to support him against the Republicans.

The slavering compulsion to defend Biden against any criticism is becoming like the zombification of Trumps MAGA supporters. Take a step back and think of Hind Rabat and the thousands of shredded children before you make the argument that somehow Biden is better than the words kill them all.

Can you show me where I've done anything you've said I've done?

I'm not even a fan of Biden  ;D
