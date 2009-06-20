This is gonna turn into the Fallon tousling Trump's hair video. If you like the man, this is pretty much as good as it going to get for the rest of his time in public office. Soak it in. This is him performing at 100%, spoonfed by a friendly face in front of a vetted audience.



For anybody else, this video confirms all the things wrong with Biden. Regarding his comments on Gaza, it's best I not speak other than to note that the picture of him licking ice cream while answering a reporter's question about the ceasefire is against the backdrop of the steady stream of pictures coming out of Gaza of dead children who have died of starvation. That is going to be a defining image of his presidency.



But on the other issue I care about, abortion, he continues his fucking nonsense. Biden says Trump is taking abortion back to before Roe v Wade. This is his campaign's tactic on abortion. Best case explanation for why they are doing this is to obscure the fact that Roe v Wade was overturned during Biden's presidency. It's a tactic that would have made sense in 2020, but does not make sense now. The slogan also disguises the fact that Roe v Wade cannot be restored without expanding the courts, which is also something that Biden refuses to do. The only thing that Biden can do for abortion if he is re-elected is to veto a national ban. I don't get why he refuses to campaign on the realities of abortion and reproductive justice issues in general. The signs at his election rallies always say "Restore Roe v Wade." But who is this for? Other old men who only understand abortion in terms of Roe v Wade? Because for the people who are are actually affected by any decision on abortion, things are well past that point and Biden is a fucking terrible ally.