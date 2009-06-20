While it seems like a vaguely good idea.I wouldn't trust Desantis and his ilk to do anything good for the ordinary people just his mad religious cronies.How would they enforce this? Go after kids,parents social media companies?
It also once again lays bare how utterly bollocks the claim from 'conservatives' that they cherish freedoms.
Any that do claim that are full-of-shit hypocrites.
They have an overwhelming yearning to oppress freedom and impose a straightjacket of narrow-mindedness, whether that is about sexual freedom, marriage freedom, gender freedom, permissiveness, hedonism, etc.
And now they want to dictate how parents bring up their children, demanding that they know better than parents with regards to internet use and social media.
The same people who support this puritanical imposing of 'big state interference', will be screaming blue murder about 'big state interference' when the more progressive-minded people try to improve society by things like bringing stricter controls on gun ownership or combating racism or making affordable healthcare a right.
And nobody ever calls them out for their hypocrisy.