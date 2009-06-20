« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 302600 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5720 on: February 21, 2024, 07:26:36 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5721 on: February 21, 2024, 07:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 21, 2024, 02:46:48 pm
I just wished for an explanation to the drunken haiku jambutty posted.

Drunken haiku is
underrated as part of
political speech
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5722 on: February 21, 2024, 07:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 21, 2024, 07:26:26 pm
 


Is there a more right wing Dem city than Boston?
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5723 on: February 21, 2024, 08:21:05 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 21, 2024, 07:29:26 pm
Drunken haiku is
underrated as part of
political speech
alcohol haiku
observe non sequitur dross
a cold wind bites hard
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5724 on: February 21, 2024, 09:59:15 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February 21, 2024, 07:32:37 pm
Is there a more right wing Dem city than Boston?

Ah the wrong kinda dems huh or  just the usual type of party loyalists?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5725 on: February 21, 2024, 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 21, 2024, 09:59:15 pm

Ah the wrong kinda dems huh or  just the usual type of party loyalists?

Which are you ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5726 on: February 21, 2024, 10:47:32 pm »
.....I don't vote.Fuck the System as some Anarcho -punk band must of said!
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5727 on: Yesterday at 02:12:13 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February 21, 2024, 03:51:29 pm
You have to say 2 cents on this thread.

Certain thickos will think you're talking about the Arena.

 ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5728 on: Yesterday at 07:57:27 am »
Absolute madness.

Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."

The US is in the grips of radical fundamentalists. The only solace in this is that the people who brought the case have been fucked by the outcome. They didnt see this coming.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5729 on: Yesterday at 08:08:45 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:57:27 am
Absolute madness.

Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."

The US is in the grips of radical fundamentalists. The only solace in this is that the people who brought the case have been fucked by the outcome. They didnt see this coming.

The southern US state's largest hospital has paused its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) services in the wake of the decision, over fears it could expose them to criminal prosecution.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said it would continue retrieving eggs from women's ovaries. But it said it would halt the next step in the IVF process, in which the eggs are fertilised with sperm before being implanted into the uterus.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5730 on: Yesterday at 08:55:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:57:27 am

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."


It's the kind of mindless bollocks you'd expect to hear from the evil theocrats in Iran. Or from the Middle Ages.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 08:58:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:55:05 am
It's the kind of mindless bollocks you'd expect to hear from the evil theocrats in Iran. Or from the Middle Ages.
and not from a country that boasts that they have separation of church and state.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5732 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:57:27 am
Absolute madness.

Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."
 
And apparently Nikki Haley agrees with him  ::)
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5733 on: Yesterday at 09:36:59 am »
On this weeks Rest is Politics pod Rory Stewart, who I usually like on the show, had an unusual take on the charging of Trump for his crimes. He basically accused the Democrats of overloading the amount of charges referring to the 90 odd charges. Now, I can understand if he regards the State charges as political (albeit appropriate) but fuck me the collective Dems are not behind Jack Smith's Federal charges. Merrick Garland sat on all of the charges for nearly two frustrating fucking years and needed a Special Counsel to get the cases going.

It should be noted that Rory dislikes Trump and the current cohort of Republicans but I hope he got a few messages to advise him not to spout shite to such a large audience. 
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5734 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 am »
He's made that point a few times. I agree with Alistair Campbell that one must be careful not to conflate the current US situation with Navelny, Imran Khan et al. The politicised judicial system in America is a problem, as is the way money gets you out of nearly every jam, but they're not at that level of presidents getting their rivals murdered or simply saying "he's an extremist and is going guilty of Destabilising the Nation" or whatever garbage charge Navelny was convicted of. It's a glib comparison and I expect better from Stewart. Furthermore, hasn't Trump been under the cosh his entire business life, just that this time his brinkmanship and bravado wasn't enough?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:08:19 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5735 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:57:27 am
Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."



I assume he meant to say "All human beings have the image of God, bar the ones we are determined to kill":
Quote
Alabama executed a death row prisoner Thursday using nitrogen gas, becoming the first state in the U.S. to use the gas in an execution, despite concerns about the untested method.
Media witnesses said Smith appeared conscious for about ten minutes. He shook and writhed for about two minutes on the gurney, followed by about five minutes of heavy breathing.

This is the second time Alabama has attempted to put Smith to death. In 2022, workers tried and failed to place the intravenous line necessary to kill him with lethal injection drugs. After he was strapped to the gurney for four hours, the execution was called off.

When Smith was retried in 1996, all but one juror voted against the death penalty and recommended he spend life in prison instead. But the trial judge, Pride Tompkins, overruled the jury and imposed a death sentence.

https://www.npr.org/2024/01/25/1226936713/alabama-execution-kenneth-smith
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,922
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5736 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:05:08 am
Furthermore, hasn't Trump been under the cosh his entire business life, just that this time his brinkmanship and bravado wasn't enough?
Indeed, I reckon there's dozens of US companies that might have signed an NDA or such agreement or have simply been screwed completely by Trump over 40 or so business years. I bet there's loads wanting to speak out about how badly they've been treated and cheated by the corrupt c*nt.
Michael Cohen often touches on the amounts he was involved in but there'll be loads of examples.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5737 on: Yesterday at 11:00:03 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:28:12 am

I assume he meant to say "All human beings have the image of God, bar the ones we are determined to kill":


Breaking: Christo-fascist in hypocrisy shocker!


(great point, by the way)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5738 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 am »
oh the sweet joy of the abrahamic death cults.
Such happiness they bring to the world.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5739 on: Yesterday at 11:38:29 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5740 on: Yesterday at 11:44:42 am »
Quote from: Mimi on February 21, 2024, 05:54:54 pm
Google is your friend. But one of many: https://www.reuters.com/world/us-casts-third-veto-un-action-since-start-israel-hamas-war-2024-02-20/

Just as I guessed, no where near the same line as ''Kill them all''. Trying to compare the two just weakens any argument you have against Biden's handling of the situation.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5741 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:57:27 am
Absolute madness.

Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."

The US is in the grips of radical fundamentalists. The only solace in this is that the people who brought the case have been fucked by the outcome. They didnt see this coming.

So an IVF patient accidently dropped someone else's frozen embryos and the 3 couples brought a wrongful death lawsuit against the fertility clinic. Lower case dismissed it but the Supreme Court of Alabama overturned the decision.

In effect the 3 couple who brought the case can no longer have IVF because of the case they raised.

Got to love a litigious nation.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5742 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:46:25 am

Got to love a litigious nation.

At least it's a nation of laws.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5743 on: Yesterday at 01:13:35 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5744 on: Yesterday at 02:11:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:44:42 am
Just as I guessed, no where near the same line as ''Kill them all''. Trying to compare the two just weakens any argument you have against Biden's handling of the situation.

I honestly cant believe youre trying to argue that the one man in the world responsible for making the killing possible is somehow better than some random Republican tool. Biden is just the one guy who is actually making it possible to Kill them all by supplying the weapons and ordering the veto of ceasefires. Of all the issues to bolster support for Biden, Gaza should be the one off the table because of his indifference towards the cost of human life arising from his beliefs and actions. Please have some respect for the Palestinian people who are dying in horrific ways because of his decisions; their lives shouldnt be used to score meaningless political points. Other than this message board, I have not seen any Biden supporters point to his handling of Gaza as a reason to support him against the Republicans.

The slavering compulsion to defend Biden against any criticism is becoming like the zombification of Trumps MAGA supporters. Take a step back and think of Hind Rabat and the thousands of shredded children before you make the argument that somehow Biden is better than the words kill them all.

Logged
"And Israeli aggression will continue unabated. BDS. Armed struggle. Peace talks. Protests. Tweets. Social media. Poetry. All are terror in Israels books. Refaat Alareer
https://www.youtube.com/@refaatalareer9499

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5745 on: Yesterday at 02:14:06 pm »
The framers of the U.S Constitution were always concerned about the tyranny of the majority.  That's why they created the Electoral College.

Perhaps they foresaw cancel culture.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5746 on: Yesterday at 02:16:35 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5747 on: Yesterday at 02:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:11:31 pm
I honestly cant believe youre trying to argue that the one man in the world responsible for making the killing possible



Maybe the name youre looking for here is Netanyahu, if not Trump

https://apnews.com/article/trump-netanyahu-israel-2024-primary-criticism-7fb4181b664bb28408ff92b8e5565ced
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5748 on: Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:11:31 pm
Take a step back and think of Hind Rabat and the thousands of shredded children


According to some on here, that's just Hamas propaganda...

But on the broader US Election issue, you must realise that for all you disagree with Biden's position on Israel, the positioning of the orange anus and his MAGAloons on the Palestine/Israel issue is a further trillion miles away from yours. When he was in in 2016, he repeatedly sung the praises of Netanyahu and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - a deliberately provocative act to Muslims, given the city is officially a disputed area (and East Jerusalem is illegally occupied)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,339
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5749 on: Yesterday at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm

According to some on here, that's just Hamas propaganda...

But on the broader US Election issue, you must realise that for all you disagree with Biden's position on Israel, the positioning of the orange anus and his MAGAloons on the Palestine/Israel issue is a further trillion miles away from yours. When he was in in 2016, he repeatedly sung the praises of Netanyahu and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - a deliberately provocative act to Muslims, given the city is officially a disputed area (and East Jerusalem is illegally occupied)



Mimi's view is don't vote for Biden. If you ask her what the likely outcome of that strategy is, the answer is don't vote for Biden.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5750 on: Yesterday at 03:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 02:11:31 pm
I honestly cant believe youre trying to argue that the one man in the world responsible for making the killing possible is somehow better than some random Republican tool. Biden is just the one guy who is actually making it possible to Kill them all by supplying the weapons and ordering the veto of ceasefires. Of all the issues to bolster support for Biden, Gaza should be the one off the table because of his indifference towards the cost of human life arising from his beliefs and actions. Please have some respect for the Palestinian people who are dying in horrific ways because of his decisions; their lives shouldnt be used to score meaningless political points. Other than this message board, I have not seen any Biden supporters point to his handling of Gaza as a reason to support him against the Republicans.

The slavering compulsion to defend Biden against any criticism is becoming like the zombification of Trumps MAGA supporters. Take a step back and think of Hind Rabat and the thousands of shredded children before you make the argument that somehow Biden is better than the words kill them all.


I get why you are pissed off, I am as well, as should anybody with a shred of humanity. I just don't agree that Biden has said or acts like you portray him as he's has said many times that he wants a 2 state solution & an end to the land grabs & he hates Netanyahu about as much I do.

His problem is that both houses are full of religious fundies who only support Israel because they want it's destruction, so to get anything done is next to impossible at the best of times and at this moment those fundies are happy to do nothing because they want people to turn on and blame Biden.

You've fallen for it.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,272
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5751 on: Yesterday at 06:17:35 pm »
I feel like it's fair to have criticism of Biden and/or his handling of this conflict, but when you frame your entire argument on him being the one man responsible for all of this, any credibility that your argument may have had has officially flown out the window at that point. Impossible to take anyone serious with that viewpoint.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,661
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5752 on: Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm »
Bloody hell.  :o

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7_NupFKqZ0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7_NupFKqZ0M</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5753 on: Yesterday at 06:51:54 pm »
Doesn't matter what he says or does, nothing will be as low as keeping quiet about a molester.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5754 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:17:35 pm
I feel like it's fair to have criticism of Biden and/or his handling of this conflict, but when you frame your entire argument on him being the one man responsible for all of this, any credibility that your argument may have had has officially flown out the window at that point. Impossible to take anyone serious with that viewpoint.

This view stems from a particular strain of the British Left in which all of the worlds evils are the work of the USA, or else "the West" more generally. If you hold that view, then it becomes difficult to believe the idea that other countries have agency independent of the USA, and that the USA can't just make other countries do whatever they want, whenever they want.

My brother is one of them. It has caused him to dip into apologism for all sorts of horrific regimes, fuelled by all sorts of disinformation (The Syrian White Helmets who rescued civilians from Russian and Assad bombs actually worked for the CIA, the Ukrainian Maidan Protests with close to 1 million Ukrainians on the streets was actually a CIA-backed anti-Russian coup, and so forth). It also doesn't matter whose sat in the Oval Office. Incredibly, it even led to him (someone who would consider himself a leftwinger by all accounts) stating that Trump's not actually that much worse than Obama, because of Obama's drone campaign.

I'd like to say he's an exception, but he 100% isn't.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5755 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm
This view stems from a particular strain of the British Left in which all of the worlds evils are the work of the USA, or else "the West" more generally. If you hold that view, then it becomes difficult to believe the idea that other countries have agency independent of the USA, and that the USA can't just make other countries do whatever they want, whenever they want.

My brother is one of them. It has caused him to dip into apologism for all sorts of horrific regimes, fuelled by all sorts of disinformation (The Syrian White Helmets who rescued civilians from Russian and Assad bombs actually worked for the CIA, the Ukrainian Maidan Protests with close to 1 million Ukrainians on the streets was actually a CIA-backed anti-Russian coup, and so forth). It also doesn't matter whose sat in the Oval Office. Incredibly, it even led to him (someone who would consider himself a leftwinger by all accounts) stating that Trump's not actually that much worse than Obama, because of Obama's drone campaign.

I'd like to say he's an exception, but he 100% isn't.

On the other hand the US does see itself as the worlds policeman, and has military bases and presence in many countries where its uninvited, and where its policies and direct and indirect actions has led to the deaths of many thousands if not millions over the years.
Israel wont listen to the US, another instance where Biden looks feable, given the billions of dollars in aid he sends every year.

In the end, even symbolically, when you veto a ceasefire , then see images of children getting blown to bits , eating grass and drinking from water puddles in the street to survive, people will link the two, and lose all confidence, trust, and any idea of fairness or justice. Then everything becomes up for question(not just a criticism of the US, theres another country closer to home that falls in line with every US decision like a good dog) .

Trump will be worse, but thats America, they dont care about their own children getting mowed down in schools, why should they not say kill them all when it comes to someone elses.

Its a shitshow whoever wins, but I totally understand why Americans who are not that invested in foreign policy would vote for Biden.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:59:41 pm by The North Bank »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 