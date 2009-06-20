This view stems from a particular strain of the British Left in which all of the worlds evils are the work of the USA, or else "the West" more generally. If you hold that view, then it becomes difficult to believe the idea that other countries have agency independent of the USA, and that the USA can't just make other countries do whatever they want, whenever they want.



My brother is one of them. It has caused him to dip into apologism for all sorts of horrific regimes, fuelled by all sorts of disinformation (The Syrian White Helmets who rescued civilians from Russian and Assad bombs actually worked for the CIA, the Ukrainian Maidan Protests with close to 1 million Ukrainians on the streets was actually a CIA-backed anti-Russian coup, and so forth). It also doesn't matter whose sat in the Oval Office. Incredibly, it even led to him (someone who would consider himself a leftwinger by all accounts) stating that Trump's not actually that much worse than Obama, because of Obama's drone campaign.



I'd like to say he's an exception, but he 100% isn't.



On the other hand the US does see itself as the worlds policeman, and has military bases and presence in many countries where its uninvited, and where its policies and direct and indirect actions has led to the deaths of many thousands if not millions over the years.Israel wont listen to the US, another instance where Biden looks feable, given the billions of dollars in aid he sends every year.In the end, even symbolically, when you veto a ceasefire , then see images of children getting blown to bits , eating grass and drinking from water puddles in the street to survive, people will link the two, and lose all confidence, trust, and any idea of fairness or justice. Then everything becomes up for question(not just a criticism of the US, theres another country closer to home that falls in line with every US decision like a good dog) .Trump will be worse, but thats America, they dont care about their own children getting mowed down in schools, why should they not say kill them all when it comes to someone elses.Its a shitshow whoever wins, but I totally understand why Americans who are not that invested in foreign policy would vote for Biden.