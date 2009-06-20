Absolute madness.



Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337



Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."



The US is in the grips of radical fundamentalists. The only solace in this is that the people who brought the case have been fucked by the outcome. They didnt see this coming.



The University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said it would continue retrieving eggs from women's ovaries. But it said it would halt the next step in the IVF process, in which the eggs are fertilised with sperm before being implanted into the uterus.