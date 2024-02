Absolute madness.Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337 Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."The US is in the grips of radical fundamentalists. The only solace in this is that the people who brought the case have been fucked by the outcome. They didn’t see this coming.