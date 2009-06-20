« previous next »
Offline jambutty

  Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5720 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5720 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
Expect nothing.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,457
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5721 on: Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm »
Drunken haiku is
underrated as part of
political speech
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,735
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5722 on: Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm »
Is there a more right wing Dem city than Boston?
Expect nothing.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5723 on: Yesterday at 08:21:05 pm »
alcohol haiku
observe non sequitur dross
a cold wind bites hard
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5724 on: Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm »
Ah the wrong kinda dems huh or  just the usual type of party loyalists?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 09:59:43 pm »
Which are you ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm »
.....I don't vote.Fuck the System as some Anarcho -punk band must of said!
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 02:12:13 am »
 ;D
"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,426
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 07:57:27 am »
Absolute madness.

Major Alabama hospital pauses IVF after court rules frozen embryos are children https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-68366337

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote: "Even before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory."

The US is in the grips of radical fundamentalists. The only solace in this is that the people who brought the case have been fucked by the outcome. They didnt see this coming.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 08:08:45 am »
The southern US state's largest hospital has paused its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) services in the wake of the decision, over fears it could expose them to criminal prosecution.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham health system said it would continue retrieving eggs from women's ovaries. But it said it would halt the next step in the IVF process, in which the eggs are fertilised with sperm before being implanted into the uterus.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 08:55:05 am »
It's the kind of mindless bollocks you'd expect to hear from the evil theocrats in Iran. Or from the Middle Ages.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 08:58:19 am »
and not from a country that boasts that they have separation of church and state.
