The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 16, 2024, 06:37:46 pm
No likely about it. There has to have been discussions about taking the bastard out, him getting back in would be an international disaster.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 16, 2024, 06:54:46 pm
Extract from Guardian report: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/16/navalny-death-biden-republicans-democrats-response-apologists

Quote
  Meanwhile some leading Republican politicians also decried Navalnys death, while pointing the finger at some in their own party for appearing to appease the Russian leader.

There is no room in the Republican Party for apologists for Putin. RIP Alexey Navalny, wrote the former vice-president Mike Pence on social media.

Pence added: Putin is a war criminal and only understands strength, and urged Congress to set aside the politics of the moment and to pass legislation supporting aid to Ukraine.

The North Carolina senator Thom Tillis also criticized Republicans who have expressed qualified sympathies for the Russian president.

Navalny laid down his life fighting for the freedom of the country he loved, Tillis said.

Putin is a murderous, paranoid dictator. History will not be kind to those in America who make apologies for Putin and praise Russian autocracy. Nor will history be kind to Americas leaders who stay silent because they fear backlash from online pundits.

Both men were apparently referring to members of the Republican party who have in recent weeks slowed the passage of a $60bn military aid package to Ukraine.

Last week, the Republican senator Ron Johnson was apparently moved to vote against the aid after watching Vladimir Putins interview with Tucker Carlson. Johnson said that while Putin is a war criminal [who is] obviously not telling you the whole truth, his sit-down with the former Fox News host was very interesting, and that an awful lot of what Vladimir Putin said was right  accurate and obvious.

Others, including the Republican congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana, a House Freedom caucus member, have recently expressed open admiration for the Russian president.

Putin is a studied man of resolute spirit, and he always comes across as very sincere in his beliefs. You come away from a conversation with him thinking I may not believe what he says, but I know he believes what he says, Higgins has said.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 16, 2024, 07:42:04 pm
The American voters really need to come through here, so much at stake.
DangerScouse

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 16, 2024, 07:54:58 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on February 16, 2024, 07:42:04 pm
The American voters really need to come through here, so much at stake.

God help us all.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:40:13 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:22:00 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/greg-abbotts-creating-new-military-base-camp-on-texas-border/ar-BB1ioKdV


Immigration is consistently a top-5 issue for American voters. Over 6m illegal immigrants entered the country in the last year.

I despise the rhetoric from Repug twats like Abbott (and they inflame the situation) but inaction by federal government to try to stem this flow is bewildering.

Like it or not, the massive levels of immigration are an election issue - and a negative for the Democrats
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:16:58 pm
So many talented people coming in that will be an eventual boon to the economy.

So many vast spaces and ex military bases that could be refurbished before resettlement towns can be built.

A good plan can make great lemonade.

I'd like to see the American experts on immigration in charge.

A Native American Tribal Council.







 :lmao
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:16:58 pm
So many talented people coming in that will be an eventual boon to the economy.

So many vast spaces and ex military bases that could be refurbished before resettlement towns can be built.

A good plan can make great lemonade.

I'd like to see the American experts on immigration in charge.

A Native American Tribal Council.







 :lmao
Wot?
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,729
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:37:07 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm
Wot?

Why bother. 95% of Jambutty's posts are just lazily spammed MSN links, the remainder are split between addled nonsense and forthright assertions that everybody else is simply wrong about whatever the topic is.

You're free to not 'ignore' any poster but there's literally no point engaging with someone so trite and vacuous.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:54:44 am
To be fair he used to take a lot of time posting full articles, then a few dickheads started moaning about that, so he stopped wasting his time.

I used to do the same and those same dickheads moaned at me.

So how about not moaning and maybe post your own.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:14:46 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:37:07 am


The chuckle brothers.

Back to your doppelganger thread you attention seeker.

GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:38:21 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:44 am
To be fair he used to take a lot of time posting full articles, then a few dickheads started moaning about that, so he stopped wasting his time.

I used to do the same and those same dickheads moaned at me.

So how about not moaning and maybe post your own.

I'm with you in preferring full transcripts over a hyperlink that leads to either a pay wall or yet another cookie request.
bigbonedrawky

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:10:38 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:14:46 am
The chuckle brothers.

Back to your doppelganger thread you attention seeker.
"To me, to you"  ;D priquende already has me on ignore, if your lucky he'll ignore you too... 
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:14:51 am
He's got a stiffy for me for some reason.

Thinks he's the smartest lad in the room but he's just another pompous prick.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:06:31 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:37:07 am
95% of Jambutty's posts are just lazily spammed MSN links,
Although I didn't understand JB's post about the talent thing either, WAP is right. JB used to post an article with the source and two posters had a good moan so he just posts a source for what he might think are interesting reads. I click on more than 50% of them for a glance.
gazzalfc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:27:36 am
Went to see Bernie Sanders last night at the Philharmonic in Liverpool

He was very good. Unfortunately he had given a few interviews leading up to the event where he didn't specifically call what is happening in Gaza a genocide and didn't call for a permanent ceasefire. So it brought out a protest outside and a few heckles inside during the event.

But he was very clear that he had voted and lobbied against sending military aid to Israel (I will not vote for sending another nickle to Netanyahu) and called what was happening to Palestinians unspeakable. Spoke eloquently on how he had to balance his decision to vote against an aid package that would gave included aid for Ukraine and the hope of the end of the war and a 2 state solution in Israel moving forward. He finished talking about how he hoped the war ended tomorrow and that he would lobby for the protection of innocent Gazan people.

That kind of nipped the heckles in the bud. The rest of his talk was pretty much standard if you have heard Bernie speak in the past. Trying to explain American healthcare and how crazy it is, the lobbyist ways of working in congress and the house, the 1% vs the rest of the world and how Trump must be stopped at all costs.

It really was a bucket list talk and I'm glad I managed to get to see him
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:14:45 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:06:31 am
Although I didn't understand JB's post about the talent thing either, WAP is right. JB used to post an article with the source and two posters had a good moan so he just posts a source for what he might think are interesting reads. I click on more than 50% of them for a glance.

I believe, and I might be wrong here, that JB was pointing out the hypocrisy of a country built on immigration being so divided over it now. The tribal council? I appreciate him posting his links, you can glean the gist of the article from the hyperlink and choose to open it or not.
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:54:42 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:40:13 pm

Immigration is consistently a top-5 issue for American voters. Over 6m illegal immigrants entered the country in the last year.

I despise the rhetoric from Repug twats like Abbott (and they inflame the situation) but inaction by federal government to try to stem this flow is bewildering.

Like it or not, the massive levels of immigration are an election issue - and a negative for the Democrats

What incation?  The federal government have *tried* twice in 2023 alone to pass something.  What happened?  Oh, thats right, the Repugs decided to block it in the House - and then blame the Dems for not doing anything.  Seems like they got you with that propganda too. 
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 11:59:07 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:14:45 am
I believe, and I might be wrong here, that JB was pointing out the hypocrisy of a country built on immigration being so divided over it now. The tribal council? I appreciate him posting his links, you can glean the gist of the article from the hyperlink and choose to open it or not.

The problem is his links are to MSN - a site which profiteer from others hard work.  At least he could post to the original articles so that the writers can you know, actually get paid for people clicking on their links and reading their work.  At a minimum, by posting to the correct site - would allow you to, based on past experiences of the site, decide whether or not to read the content (or deem it likely to be trash). 
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:01:07 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:54:42 am
What incation?  The federal government have *tried* twice in 2023 alone to pass something.  What happened?  Oh, thats right, the Repugs decided to block it in the House - and then blame the Dems for not doing anything.  Seems like they got you with that propganda too.


Biden has been President for 3 years, but only sought tondo something the past 12 months, with many Democrats opposed to much tougher measures to stem the flood (and 6m illegal immigrants is a flood)
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:03:51 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:54:42 am
What incation?  The federal government have *tried* twice in 2023 alone to pass something.  What happened?  Oh, thats right, the Repugs decided to block it in the House - and then blame the Dems for not doing anything.  Seems like they got you with that propganda too. 
Plus the deal the Dems did with Republics went further against immigration that they really wanted but it was attached to other foreign aid. They tried their hardest to actually do something.
But hey, I've been down a similar road with Nobby before. I shan't go again, I really can't be arsed.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:30:17 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:59:07 am


I did that and got bitched for sauces.  I used MSN as an accepted filter.

Originally posted the article, with painstakingly removed bait.

Bitched.

Then went to posting said cleansed item as a quote.

Bitched.

Then took a long break.

Came back posting just the link for those to click or not.

Bitched.

Can't please everybody.


Black Bull Nova

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:06:36 pm
If you consider post war American History and politics in the light of what actually happened (as opposed to any contemporary myths), you can see how much of a mess the country has got into in terms of it's foreign policy which has paraded itself as a paragon of principle rather than (as most countries are) acting on behalf of its own (and its sphere of influence) best interests.


As regards domestic policy it seems to have remained beholding to vested interests within the economy, many of which have interests in the above foreign policy.


As a consequence the chances of getting a politician who is able to rise above these vested interests and be, and appear to be, principled is virtually zero. Trump by passes all that and Biden gets a free pass because of his lengthy involvement in national and domestic politics. It's hard to see how anyone can represent a country which is so divided at a high level but also has so many vested interests to please which makes it hard for anyone to rise up and match the expectations of those who just want a decent, competent and reliable leader.


Bernie Sanders ticked the box for many but was insufficiently in the pockets of others to stand a chance, the republicans have collapsed under the weight of Trumps support and the Democrats (like labour have been many times) don't seem to be able to see themselves as others see them.


I'd agree that this year is the most important I can remember in the USA (2020 was as well but there was more optimism then and the world looked a bit safer), the USA cannot possibly get this wrong on such a scale, could they? We are living in a moment of history and when you look back and see things you cannot understand (Hitler in 1933, WW1, Yugoslavia in the 90s) and wonder how they ever happened, well you can see how these things arise from a combination of evil people with ambition, circumstances and the failure of those who could do something to respond.


Over to you democrats.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:17:39 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:06:36 pm
Over to you democrats.

We've been fighting this prick for a dozen years.  Barely winning trying to keep the loonies at bay but still in the fold.

It's not getting any easier, the fat bastard is like a virus, but he looks and acts stupider all the time so I think we're ok.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:26:55 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:17:39 pm
We've been fighting this prick for a dozen years.  Barely winning trying to keep the loonies at bay but still in the fold.

It's not getting any easier, the fat bastard is like a virus, but he looks and acts stupider all the time so I think we're ok.


It's just difficult to believe (on this side of the water) that a country of 350m people cannot find anyone who looks better as a president than Trump. Over here you can't get through the party mechanisms to elect a leader so we often get knobheads leading parties that seems beyond influence. Over there it should be easier for an individual to emerge on their own popularity but something (and it might be vested interests, ignorance or cash) stops it happening.


The principle should be that the educated and politically aware (and principled who do not tolerate rapists, fraudsters and criminals as a president) should be a given next winter. It needs someone who can mobilise the disinterested, disenfranchised and borderline switchers to go out and vote. I'm not sure Joe is that man.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:46:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:06:31 am
Although I didn't understand JB's post about the talent thing either, WAP is right.
I just wished for an explanation to the drunken haiku jambutty posted.
Quote
JB used to post an article with the source and two posters had a good moan so he just posts a source for what he might think are interesting reads.
I recall. Long articles, posted with no comments. Although I made no complaint, I understood the frustration of others who did complain. It is usual, after all, on a discussion forum, to post comments and not just quotes. I suggest that similar 'netiquette' (as they used call it) or plain ol' good manners applies when posting links too - write something which tells interlocutors about the nature of the link and why it is being posted. I expect that a sentence or two would be plenty good enough in most cases. Or failing this, at least include the introductory paragraph or two from the article. This is surely a good compromise between posting whole articles or purely a link, and is common practice.
Quote
I click on more than 50% of them for a glance.
Since jambutty has now returned to posting links, I hope he at least does not repeatedly delete and repost them this time round. As Yogi Berra once said, it's déjà vu all over again. It is frustrating to find I am reading the same article as one linked only hours before by the same member.
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:31:14 pm
Think it's more about just showing some self-restraint. It's a discussion forum, not a link/article spamming forum. There's definitely a time and place for posting articles and/or quotes from articles (I do it myself), but that time is not ALL the time.  ;D

At the least the links are easy to scroll past, but when it's full article after full article, it just becomes a pain in the ass. I'm of the opinion that if you want to do the link spam stuff, start a separate thread and have at it. Red Beret has it down to a science!  ;)

Just my .02, carry on.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:49:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:26:55 pm
The principle should be that the educated and politically aware (and principled who do not tolerate rapists, fraudsters and criminals as a president) should be a given next winter.

Sadly, most Repugs don't possess those qualities.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:51:29 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:31:14 pm
Just my .02, carry on.

You have to say 2 cents on this thread.

Certain thickos will think you're talking about the Arena.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 04:06:21 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:46:48 pm
I am loathe to respond to you, but will this once.

As a courtesy to others, I will add links to a previous post so as not to obstruct a subsequent response.

Carry on documenting my posting history and try to keep my name out your posts.

Ta.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:02:30 pm
Repug Rep Andy Ogles, when asked if he's seen the footage of 'shredded' Palestinian children, replies "We should kill them all"

https://twitter.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1760274194145681645?t=5hcCay3nsmtjHOoic_Sd0Q&s=19

Nice...
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:17:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:02:30 pm
Repug Rep Andy Ogles, when asked if he's seen the footage of 'shredded' Palestinian children, replies "We should kill them all"

https://twitter.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1760274194145681645?t=5hcCay3nsmtjHOoic_Sd0Q&s=19

Nice...
I suppose he meant that as a rhetorical device. But it is level 11 stupid.
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:26:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:02:30 pm
Repug Rep Andy Ogles, when asked if he's seen the footage of 'shredded' Palestinian children, replies "We should kill them all"

https://twitter.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1760274194145681645?t=5hcCay3nsmtjHOoic_Sd0Q&s=19

Nice...


Also the line of Bidens government which has just vetoed another ceasefire resolution. On this issue, the Democrats (outside of maybe Rashida Tlaib and Cory Bush) and the Republicans are the same.
FlashGordon

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:31:42 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:26:23 pm
Also the line of Bidens government which has just vetoed another ceasefire resolution. On this issue, the Democrats (outside of maybe Rashida Tlaib and Cory Bush) and the Republicans are the same.

Can you show me the quotes or press release please?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:41:21 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:26:23 pm
Also the line of Bidens government which has just vetoed another ceasefire resolution. On this issue, the Democrats (outside of maybe Rashida Tlaib and Cory Bush) and the Republicans are the same.

That's not true.
