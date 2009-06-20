If you consider post war American History and politics in the light of what actually happened (as opposed to any contemporary myths), you can see how much of a mess the country has got into in terms of it's foreign policy which has paraded itself as a paragon of principle rather than (as most countries are) acting on behalf of its own (and its sphere of influence) best interests.





As regards domestic policy it seems to have remained beholding to vested interests within the economy, many of which have interests in the above foreign policy.





As a consequence the chances of getting a politician who is able to rise above these vested interests and be, and appear to be, principled is virtually zero. Trump by passes all that and Biden gets a free pass because of his lengthy involvement in national and domestic politics. It's hard to see how anyone can represent a country which is so divided at a high level but also has so many vested interests to please which makes it hard for anyone to rise up and match the expectations of those who just want a decent, competent and reliable leader.





Bernie Sanders ticked the box for many but was insufficiently in the pockets of others to stand a chance, the republicans have collapsed under the weight of Trumps support and the Democrats (like labour have been many times) don't seem to be able to see themselves as others see them.





I'd agree that this year is the most important I can remember in the USA (2020 was as well but there was more optimism then and the world looked a bit safer), the USA cannot possibly get this wrong on such a scale, could they? We are living in a moment of history and when you look back and see things you cannot understand (Hitler in 1933, WW1, Yugoslavia in the 90s) and wonder how they ever happened, well you can see how these things arise from a combination of evil people with ambition, circumstances and the failure of those who could do something to respond.





Over to you democrats.