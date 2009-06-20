Went to see Bernie Sanders last night at the Philharmonic in Liverpool



He was very good. Unfortunately he had given a few interviews leading up to the event where he didn't specifically call what is happening in Gaza a genocide and didn't call for a permanent ceasefire. So it brought out a protest outside and a few heckles inside during the event.



But he was very clear that he had voted and lobbied against sending military aid to Israel (I will not vote for sending another nickle to Netanyahu) and called what was happening to Palestinians unspeakable. Spoke eloquently on how he had to balance his decision to vote against an aid package that would gave included aid for Ukraine and the hope of the end of the war and a 2 state solution in Israel moving forward. He finished talking about how he hoped the war ended tomorrow and that he would lobby for the protection of innocent Gazan people.



That kind of nipped the heckles in the bud. The rest of his talk was pretty much standard if you have heard Bernie speak in the past. Trying to explain American healthcare and how crazy it is, the lobbyist ways of working in congress and the house, the 1% vs the rest of the world and how Trump must be stopped at all costs.



It really was a bucket list talk and I'm glad I managed to get to see him