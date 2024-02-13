I know it's a cliche, but the path from democracy to Naziism was long and littered with naive people getting suckered, or going along with something they don't actually approve of but believe the bollocks about a greater good. It was generally little steps that, to most, didn't seem threatening.
BBC's excellent Rise of the Nazis is shocking.
We have the benefit of hindsight, but the things that strike me most are:
1) the sheer number of things that needed to go to plan to pave the way to ultimate power for Hitler and the Nazis
2) the complicity of supposedly educated and mainstream politicians and public figures (due to a fuckwitted fear of communism more than anything - fucking bellends)
3) just how many key Nazi figures were unremarkable people in themselves. Most were losers and geeks and blowhards
The parallels in the US are stark. The orange anus doesn't have the ideological zealotry of Hitler, so that's a bonus. But many around him are genuine fascists* who do want to impose a fascistic proto-dictatorship (not least because they see demographics getting away from their white, far-right, Christo-fascist, apple pie ideals)
* the perpetual annoyance is that these people - the De Santis's, Bannons, Jordans, etc - genuinely view themselves as the opposite of fascists; more 'freedom fighters' for the 'oppressed conservatives' - but then want to impose severe oppression on others, from issues like abortion to homosexual equalities to racism to recreational drug use and more.