« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 298043 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5640 on: February 13, 2024, 08:29:46 pm »
Being a Republican means simultaneously believing that:

(a) the president is totally immune from prosecution (even after he leaves office)

and

(b) the current president should be prosecuted
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 05:52:38 am »
Small boost for Biden and the Democrats.

Quote
New York special election: Tom Suozzi wins seat vacated by George Santos in boost for Biden

The contest between Democrat Suozzi and little-known Republican Mazi Pilip was seen as a bellwether for Novembers presidential election

Democrat Tom Suozzi won the New York congressional seat vacated by the disgraced Republican George Santos on Tuesday night, in a boost for Joe Biden ahead of the presidential election.

The victory narrows the slim Republican majority in the House and gives Democrats a much-needed win in New York Citys Long Island suburbs, where Republican candidates have shown strength in recent elections.

The Associated Press called the result after 52% of votes were counted, with Suozzi on 59% compared with 41% for Republican candidate Mazi Pilip.

The people of Queens and Long Island are sick and tired of political bickering, Suozzi said during a victory speech. They want us to come together and solve problems.

In what had become an increasingly bitter campaign, the inexperienced Pilip attempted to tie Suozzi to the immigration situation at the US-Mexico border.

Snow covers a plane
Snow from noreaster storm leads to canceled flights in north-eastern US
Read more
Pilip conceded the race and said she congratulated Suozzi in a phone call on Tuesday night. Yes we lost, but it doesnt mean we are going to end here, Pilip told supporters at her election watch party.

The seat, in Long Island, was seen as a key indicator of voter sentiment before the expected Biden-Donald Trump election in November. Biden won the district in 2020, but the area swung Republican in the 2022 midterm elections, when Santos was elected.

However, forecasting for November could be complicated given that turnout was potentially hampered by a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the district on election day. Both campaigns offered voters free rides to the polls as plows cleared slush from the roads.

The result leaves Republicans with a 219-213 majority that has already proved hard to manage, illustrated by the chambers failure last week to pass a measure to impeach Bidens top border official, Alejandro Mayorkas, which fell short by one vote when a few Republicans voted no. The House approved the measure on Tuesday, after Republican Steve Scalise returned from cancer treatment to cast a decisive vote.


Santos was expelled from Congress in December after he was charged with more than 20 counts of fraud, sparking a special election. Even before the charges, Santos had proved an intense source of embarrassment for Republicans, after it emerged he had fabricated huge chunks of his personal history.

Suozzi, who previously spent six years in the House of Representatives before quitting to run, unsuccessfully, for New York governor, will have to run again for the seat in the nationwide congressional elections in November.

The demographic of New Yorks third congressional district had made this a closely watched election nationwide. The district, seen as a political bellwether, is largely suburban and was one of 18 districts that Biden won in 2020, but which then went on to vote for a Republican House representative in 2022.

Immigration, abortion and aid to Israel featured heavily in both Suozzi and Pilips election campaigns, issues which are likely to remain important later this year.

Pilip, a relatively unknown local politician who was criticized for avoiding the press during the campaign, sought to tie Suozzi to Biden, claiming the pair had created the migrant crisis.

Suozzi tried to distance himself from the left of the Democratic party by promising to battle progressive members of Congress. He accused Pilip of being anti-abortion  Pilip said she is pro-life, but would not support a national abortion ban.

Both Pilip, an Orthodox Jew who was born in Ethiopia before moving to Israel and who served in the Israel Defense Forces before coming to the US, and Suozzi are fervent supporters of continued aid, which became a key issue in a district which the Jewish Democratic Council of America estimates has one of the largest Jewish populations of anywhere in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/14/tom-suozzi-wins-new-york-election-george-santos
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,377
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:52:38 am
Small boost for Biden and the Democrats.


Is there a problem with polling in the US? Seems like Dems are consistently outperforming polls with actual votes.


@Taniel
What happened tonight: 

→ Dems flipped #NY03, the George Santos seat.
→ Dems secured majority in Pennsylvania House, way over-performing in a legislative special.
→ Initiative to raise minimum wage to $20.29 has wide early lead in a Seattle suburb.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,962
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 04:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm
Is there a problem with polling in the US? Seems like Dems are consistently outperforming polls with actual votes.


@Taniel
What happened tonight: 

→ Dems flipped #NY03, the George Santos seat.
→ Dems secured majority in Pennsylvania House, way over-performing in a legislative special.
→ Initiative to raise minimum wage to $20.29 has wide early lead in a Seattle suburb.

Local races with typically weaker turnout.  Hard to poll and measure well.

Dems also have a huge margin among college educated voters, which has turned a traditional weakness (off cycle apathy) into more of an asset since they typically vote more.

Also state and National race polls have a lot of undecideds, so it’s hard to evaluate margin, particularly filtering down to local elections.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:23:15 pm
Is there a problem with polling in the US? Seems like Dems are consistently outperforming polls with actual votes.
Yes, I think so. As I understand it, the main problem is that pollsters are relying on contacting people on their cell phones, and there is no reliable way to weight those 'random' samples skewing for older people. I expect some of the questions will try to account for this, but the intrinsic problem is that older people are far more likely to answer a call from an unknown number (a pollster). Any sensible poll has always attempted to weight their results to account for the nonrandom nature of polls. But since things have changed so much in just a few years, their weighting methods appear to be inadequate. Making it worse, many of the polls over the past few months have been very low samples, which builds in a large margin of error before we even get the problem of nonrandom sampling (and ineffective weighting).
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 06:03:46 pm »
No earthly idea what this means.

Quote
Statement from Chairman @RepMikeTurner:




https://x.com/HouseIntel/status/1757805804885823775?s=20

Edit:

Quote
Kylie Atwood
@kylieatwood
NSA Sullivan is doing a briefing for the gang of 8 tmrw & says he is surprised that Turner is talking abt this threat now, before that briefing.  Sullivan does not detail any threat but points to the Biden admin going further on declassification of intel than any other admin.

https://twitter.com/kylieatwood/status/1757817990244892907
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:06:35 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
More republican disagreements with the orange one seemingly at centre of it all v McConnell

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/02/14/politics/mitch-mcconnell-foreign-aid/index.html
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 10:37:48 am »
So

UK and Japan now in recession. Europe and China likely heading towards one. I look forward to hearing from the posters that killed me in here just a few weeks ago for daring to suggest the same will happen to the US later this year
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 11:31:01 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:37:48 am
So

UK and Japan now in recession. Europe and China likely heading towards one. I look forward to hearing from the posters that killed me in here just a few weeks ago for daring to suggest the same will happen to the US later this year


https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/why-us-economy-is-powering-ahead-of-europes/ar-BB1ibv8E
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:31:01 am
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/why-us-economy-is-powering-ahead-of-europes/ar-BB1ibv8E

So the US economy that relies on debt and imports and consumption of services to sustain its economy is gonna be totally unaffected by an eventually global recessionary trend in most of the locations it imports its goods from, because its the best self sustaining economy in the world. This is despite its manufacturing industry already being in recession.

Got it.  :D ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:10 am by Studgotelli »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,083
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 11:42:57 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:03:46 pm
No earthly idea what this means.

https://x.com/HouseIntel/status/1757805804885823775?s=20

Edit:

https://twitter.com/kylieatwood/status/1757817990244892907

Nuuuuuuuukkkkkkeeeeeesssssssssssss innnnnnnnnnnnn sppppppppaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaccccccccccceeeeeeeeeee
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 11:49:48 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:37:48 am
So

UK and Japan now in recession. Europe and China likely heading towards one. I look forward to hearing from the posters that killed me in here just a few weeks ago for daring to suggest the same will happen to the US later this year
But that's not what you said, and is not why your interlocutors took you to task. You stated that the US going into recession later this year is a fact. If you had instead stated this as an opinion, and laid out your reasons for your opinion, although many here might still have disagreed with you, you probably would not have found that your 'fact' summarily dismissed.
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 26, 2024, 02:16:05 pm
I dont bet but I would if I did, hes favourite atm. My theory is based on the fact the US goes into recession before the elections, in that situation I dont see Biden winning. Not that I think Trump is a better president.
Japan is always hovering around recession and has consistently experienced about zero growth for 25 years. In a way, it is a very stable economy, which might need to become more the norm for all economies as the world begins to tackle global warming (growth being its main driver). Japan going into recession is not going to tip the world economy.

The UK has become a basket case economy and has little impact on the world (or even just the European economy). It is not clear what impact (in the round) China's slump in GDP might have. But as I understand it, if the slump is more in the shorter-term rather then the longer-, there are positives too (cheaper goods for the West, lower demand for oil (reducing its price), helping Western countries to tackle inflation).

Anyway, you are again attempting to move the goalposts and re-frame your original claim: the US going into recession is not - as you had claimed - 'a fact' until it actually occurs.

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/JPN/japan/gdp-gross-domestic-product
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 12:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:49:48 am
But that's not what you said, and is not why your interlocutors took you to task. You stated that the US going into recession later this year is a fact. If you had instead stated this as an opinion, and laid out your reasons for your opinion, although many here might still have disagreed with you, you probably would not have found that your 'fact' summarily dismissed.Japan is always hovering around recession and has consistently experienced about zero growth for 25 years. In a way, it is a very stable economy, which might need to become more the norm for all economies as the world begins to tackle global warming (growth being its main driver). Japan going into recession is not going to tip the world economy.

The UK has become a basket case economy and has little impact on the world (or even just the European economy). It is not clear what impact (in the round) China's slump in GDP might have. But as I understand it, if the slump is more in the shorter-term rather then the longer-, there are positives too (cheaper goods for the West, lower demand for oil (reducing its price), helping Western countries to tackle inflation).

Anyway, you are again attempting to move the goalposts and re-frame your original claim: the US going into recession is not - as you had claimed - 'a fact' until it actually occurs.

https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/JPN/japan/gdp-gross-domestic-product

Lets not get into the same back and forth as last time please mate. Youre right I could have worded my point better at the time but less than 6 weeks into the year so far two of the biggest economies in the world have already entered recession. These things are not random. If the US goes the same way this year then Ill have been factually correct with my suggestion! Theres noway you can argue I was wrong if it happens as I said it would when you said the evidence was thin! There were barely anny comments/talk claiming either UK/Japan would be in a recession until today, now no one is surprised or they dont matter. Thats hindsight analysis as I called it a few weeks ago. Of course they matter lol. Its all a confidence game.

To be fair to you, you partly see it. On your point about China, those short term effects you think are positive are called deflation. With interest rates as high as they currently are, those will be your signs the economy is about to turn as the Fed wont cut interest rates quick enough to balance it out. Thats how the recession will take shape.

I said it at the time, predictably some of those who laughed will do their best to eventually hedge their argument. I havent moved any goalposts I was comfortable with my view then, and things are progressing as I saw weeks ago.

Therell be fluctuations but eventually itll play out.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:43 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm »

All the major economic publications suggest a US recession is likely this year. Which would be very bad news for everyone, not least politically.

Trump is like a favoured general of Napoleon: very lucky (until a major pandemic appears) but not necessarily any good. My bet is hed head back towards protectionism and pile even more tax cuts onto the national debt. I cant even bear to think about his foreign policy decisions after watching Fox all morning, every morning.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:01:29 pm
All the major economic publications suggest a US recession is likely this year. Which would be very bad news for everyone, not least politically.

Trump is like a favoured general of Napoleon: very lucky (until a major pandemic appears) but not necessarily any good. My bet is hed head back towards protectionism and pile even more tax cuts onto the national debt. I cant even bear to think about his foreign policy decisions after watching Fox all morning, every morning.

If he gets in, he will fuck the world rotten.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:16:07 pm
If he gets in, he will fuck the world rotten.

Yes, he will. Its going to be a revenge tour stoked by his unfounded narcissism.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 02:19:46 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:17:41 pm
Yes, he will. Its going to be a revenge tour stoked by his unfounded narcissism.

And fascism.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,392
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 02:29:03 pm »
You look at the 20th century and see times you don't think will ever be repeated, because we've learned. Then c50% of Americans lose their nuts and we're back there again.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:01:29 pm
Trump is like a favoured general of Napoleon: very lucky (until a major pandemic appears) but not necessarily any good. My bet is hed head back towards protectionism and pile even more tax cuts onto the national debt.

Pretty much, these things are all timing. If it plays out and he does get in, in his narcissism hell probably be pretty strong in focusing on the getting the US economy back on track with lots more debt fuelled stimulus which will just end up fuelling the next ticking time bomb.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 02:42:46 pm »
I know it's a cliche, but the path from democracy to Naziism was long and littered with naive people getting suckered, or going along with something they don't actually approve of but believe the bollocks about a greater good. It was generally little steps that, to most, didn't seem threatening.

BBC's excellent Rise of the Nazis is shocking.

We have the benefit of hindsight, but the things that strike me most are:

1) the sheer number of things that needed to go to plan to pave the way to ultimate power for Hitler and the Nazis
2) the complicity of supposedly educated and mainstream politicians and public figures (due to a fuckwitted fear of communism more than anything - fucking bellends)
3) just how many key Nazi figures were unremarkable people in themselves. Most were losers and geeks and blowhards


The parallels in the US are stark. The orange anus doesn't have the ideological zealotry of Hitler, so that's a bonus. But many around him are genuine fascists* who do want to impose a fascistic proto-dictatorship (not least because they see demographics getting away from their white, far-right, Christo-fascist, apple pie ideals)




* the perpetual annoyance is that these people - the De Santis's, Bannons, Jordans, etc - genuinely view themselves as the opposite of fascists; more 'freedom fighters' for the 'oppressed conservatives' - but then want to impose severe oppression on others, from issues like abortion to homosexual equalities to racism to recreational drug use and more.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 02:43:25 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:01:29 pm
All the major economic publications suggest a US recession is likely this year. Which would be very bad news for everyone, not least politically.

Trump is like a favoured general of Napoleon: very lucky (until a major pandemic appears) but not necessarily any good. My bet is hed head back towards protectionism and pile even more tax cuts onto the national debt. I cant even bear to think about his foreign policy decisions after watching Fox all morning, every morning.


Which is why the Fed needs to stop delaying the interest rate cuts
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,962
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 02:59:52 pm »
Hmmm..., not really sure on the economic outlook.

Global recession and demand falling isn't good for the US overall, but it's not necessarily a drastic impact.  If you're Apple, Starbucks, Nike, etc, Chinese demand slowing is a problem.  Temper your earnings expectations from China/Japan.  But it doesn't mean Chinese companies are not producing.  As long as American consumers want to consume, the products will be made to fill demand.

The thing to watch is US unemployment and inflation.  As long as unemployment is fine and inflation is more or less under control, the economy is fine.  The biggest problem is if unemployment starts rising (which will dampen American consumerism and trigger things like significantly increased card/auto defaults) and the Fed cutting interest rates too slowly or too late or inflation somehow rises even as the consumer slumps (we don't want that stagflation).  But so far, there's nothing to indicate significant issues in the US on the immediate.

That can obviously change in an instant, so no one can take anything for granted.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 03:14:13 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:59:52 pm
Hmmm..., not really sure on the economic outlook.

Global recession and demand falling isn't good for the US overall, but it's not necessarily a drastic impact.  If you're Apple, Starbucks, Nike, etc, Chinese demand slowing is a problem.  Temper your earnings expectations from China/Japan.  But it doesn't mean Chinese companies are not producing.  As long as American consumers want to consume, the products will be made to fill demand.

The thing to watch is US unemployment and inflation.  As long as unemployment is fine and inflation is more or less under control, the economy is fine.  The biggest problem is if unemployment starts rising (which will dampen American consumerism and trigger things like significantly increased card/auto defaults) and the Fed cutting interest rates too slowly or too late or inflation somehow rises even as the consumer slumps (we don't want that stagflation).  But so far, there's nothing to indicate significant issues in the US on the immediate.

That can obviously change in an instant, so no one can take anything for granted.

The data will show a soft landing until its not. So dont expect it to be obvious, unless you look under the hood. If you rely on MSN like some people in here, youll never see it coming but Ive explained it all weeks ago. The govt have juiced up the economy through the IRA etc so some unemployment data is skewed around govt numbers being counted. In the private sector, every day jobs are being cut.

The inflation figures are also lagging indicators. What the Fed want to do is wait for CPI to be at 2% before they even begin to cut. And theyre leading in terms of their aggressiveness compared to the others like the BOE. So the other economies arent even cutting and theyre already in recession territory. As the prices of oil etc start to drop, as I explained to Jiminy, its a sign of global deflation which will eventually show up in the official data. But by then its too late. As other countries begin to rollover, the Fed will then be left with a situation where they were too slow to cut rates to counteract the deflation around the world. Its fine if its 2020 and interest rates are at zero but theyre above 5% already so its a double whammy. Its unsustainable which is why I think things come to a head this year.

I get it theres political pressure to get inflation down and this is important for Bidens team but the Fed as always are too slow. They were too slow to raise and will be too slow to cut.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,852
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 03:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:05:33 pm
Lets not get into the same back and forth as last time please mate. Youre right I could have worded my point better
Hang on mate, it's you that steamed back in predicting you're gonna be right :D  nobody has said anything for ages.
And that's probably the 2nd time in a few weeks you've acknowledged you could have worded your posts better :D

Giz all of us a break till October and then lets see if your user name has been changed to Adam Smith or Charlie Adam.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 03:28:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:24:58 pm
Hang on mate, it's you that steamed back in predicting you're gonna be right :D  nobody has said anything for ages.
And that's probably the 2nd time in a few weeks you've acknowledged you could have worded your posts better :D

Giz all of us a break till October and then lets see if your user name has been changed to Adam Smith or Charlie Adam.

Yeah I dont plan on having the same drawn out debates lol. You can understand that literally a few weeks after I was called a whack and made fun of even by you, Im gonna give a bit back to the mob mentality crew when my point is on the way to be proven thats all.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 