But that's not what you said, and is not why your interlocutors took you to task. You stated that the US going into recession later this year is a fact. If you had instead stated this as an opinion, and laid out your reasons for your opinion, although many here might still have disagreed with you, you probably would not have found that your 'fact' summarily dismissed.Japan is always hovering around recession and has consistently experienced about zero growth for 25 years. In a way, it is a very stable economy, which might need to become more the norm for all economies as the world begins to tackle global warming (growth being its main driver). Japan going into recession is not going to tip the world economy.



The UK has become a basket case economy and has little impact on the world (or even just the European economy). It is not clear what impact (in the round) China's slump in GDP might have. But as I understand it, if the slump is more in the shorter-term rather then the longer-, there are positives too (cheaper goods for the West, lower demand for oil (reducing its price), helping Western countries to tackle inflation).



Anyway, you are again attempting to move the goalposts and re-frame your original claim: the US going into recession is not - as you had claimed - 'a fact' until it actually occurs.



https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/JPN/japan/gdp-gross-domestic-product



Lets not get into the same back and forth as last time please mate. Youre right I could have worded my point better at the time but less than 6 weeks into the year so far two of the biggest economies in the world have already entered recession. These things are not random. If the US goes the same way this year then Ill have been factually correct with my suggestion! Theres noway you can argue I was wrong if it happens as I said it would when you said the evidence was thin! There were barely anny comments/talk claiming either UK/Japan would be in a recession until today, now no one is surprised or they dont matter. Thats hindsight analysis as I called it a few weeks ago. Of course they matter lol. Its all a confidence game.To be fair to you, you partly see it. On your point about China, those short term effects you think are positive are called deflation. With interest rates as high as they currently are, those will be your signs the economy is about to turn as the Fed wont cut interest rates quick enough to balance it out. Thats how the recession will take shape.I said it at the time, predictably some of those who laughed will do their best to eventually hedge their argument. I havent moved any goalposts I was comfortable with my view then, and things are progressing as I saw weeks ago.Therell be fluctuations but eventually itll play out.