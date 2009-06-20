What makes people think Trump - or indeed just about any other American politician if they were president - would behave any differently to how Biden is?
If this had happened in 2020 rather than 2024, would Biden's support be surging against Trump for backing a genocide?
I don't see how Biden could make any kind if decision on this without pissing someone off.
Seems this is going to be a one-issue election. For some, it will be about keeping Trump out of the White House and preventing a complete collapse of established political norms, checks and balances; for the rest it will be the tragedy of Palestine.
A hobson's choice between a domestic agenda and foreign policy. Talk about a literal rock and a hard place.
(Not trying to get at anyone with this post. Just making what I hope is an objective observation of a sucky political situation. )
It's not really a hard choice though, is it? As you observe, things would hardly be better with Trump in charge during this crisis. In fact, we can assume he'd be doubling down and egging on the Israelis to "finish the job". Trump doesn't care about anyone apart from himself, and loves tough-guy foreign leaders. Anyone who cares about a better future - for Palestine, for Israel, for Ukraine, for Europe, for the world, for America itself, just has to vote for the Democrats, however disappointed they are in Biden's stance. It's utter folly to think the alternative is better, and not voting is an act of self-harm in these circumstances.