The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:03:26 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:48:21 am
Things arguably will be much worse under Trump, given Trumps prior actions in the region.  A vote for a narcissist/psychopath would-be-dictator on a protest vote would be taking the cutting the off your nose to spite your face to the extreme.

Totally, but just like people here defend anything Starmer says because hes not in power, the same argument will be made for Trump. (Not comparing the two as Trump is clearly deranged, Starmer only appears so in flashes).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:13:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:03:26 pm
Totally, but just like people here defend anything Starmer says because hes not in power, the same argument will be made for Trump. (Not comparing the two as Trump is clearly deranged, Starmer only appears so in flashes).

Any analogy there falls down though because Trump has previously been in power, so his actions in that space inform expectations of a further term under him, whereas obviously Starmer hasnt been in power previously.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:23:13 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:13:10 pm
Any analogy there falls down though because Trump has previously been in power, so his actions in that space inform expectations of a further term under him, whereas obviously Starmer hasnt been in power previously.

No doubt, but Trump supporters claim the world was a better place when he was in power. No Ukraine war, no october 7th and no response to it. A strong US president was a deterrent and Biden is weak doesnt matter if true or not, the opportunity is there to use that claim because the world is in a very bad place now. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 12:35:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:23:13 pm
No doubt, but Trump supporters claim the world was a better place when he was in power. No Ukraine war, no october 7th and no response to it. A strong US president was a deterrent and Biden is weak doesnt matter if true or not, the opportunity is there to use that claim because the world is in a very bad place now. 

Ironically and arguably many of the global issues you refer to are driven politically by leaders sharing similar traits to Trump, ie Putin, Netanyahu, etc. Hes Putins puppet after all.  Id guess Ukraine dread Trump regaining power, whereas Putin would revel in it.

Biggest challenge in elections this year will be dealing with social media driven misinformation, but thats another discussion.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:26:27 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:54:07 pm
Let's see if the Swifties and the rest of us can keep the Orange Monster unemployed, insolvent and in jail, if only for a few days.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:45:43 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:12:17 am
I see Mimi's point because anyone voting for Biden is de facto voting for someone who is supporting the atrocities, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The problem is, any US president would give at least the same level of support to Israel no matter how many thousands of innocent Palestinian children they play target practice on. Shit, Israel could use nukes and the American response would be a smiling "Israel has the right to defend itself"

You can make your own minds up what lies behind that...

But the point is that the orange anus would probably give even more support to Israel. Then there's the whole heap of other shit he and the MAGAloon crazies would do.

So, whilst I can understand and sympathise with any American voter whose conscience won't let them vote for someone who green-lights the crimes against humanity, there's a wider threat posed by the orange anus and his army of malevolent lunatics.
Maybe the fact that Israel is in the right  :wave
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:03:19 pm
What makes people think Trump - or indeed just about any other American politician if they were president - would behave any differently to how Biden is?

If this had happened in 2020 rather than 2024, would Biden's support be surging against Trump for backing a genocide?

I don't see how Biden could make any kind if decision on this without pissing someone off.

Seems this is going to be a one-issue election. For some, it will be about keeping Trump out of the White House and preventing a complete collapse of established political norms, checks and balances; for the rest it will be the tragedy of Palestine.

A hobson's choice between a domestic agenda and foreign policy. Talk about a literal rock and a hard place.

(Not trying to get at anyone with this post.  Just making what I hope is an objective observation of a sucky political situation. )
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:08:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:03:19 pm

Seems this is going to be a one-issue election.

Abortion.  Again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:42:38 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:48:21 am
Things arguably will be much worse under Trump, given Trumps prior actions in the region.  A vote for a narcissist/psychopath would-be-dictator on a protest vote would be taking the cutting the off your nose to spite your face to the extreme.
Cutting off your face to spite your nose, perhaps!?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:22:46 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:24:08 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:03:19 pm
What makes people think Trump - or indeed just about any other American politician if they were president - would behave any differently to how Biden is?

If this had happened in 2020 rather than 2024, would Biden's support be surging against Trump for backing a genocide?

I don't see how Biden could make any kind if decision on this without pissing someone off.

Seems this is going to be a one-issue election. For some, it will be about keeping Trump out of the White House and preventing a complete collapse of established political norms, checks and balances; for the rest it will be the tragedy of Palestine.

A hobson's choice between a domestic agenda and foreign policy. Talk about a literal rock and a hard place.

(Not trying to get at anyone with this post.  Just making what I hope is an objective observation of a sucky political situation. )

It's not really a hard choice though, is it? As you observe, things would hardly be better with Trump in charge during this crisis. In fact, we can assume he'd be doubling down and egging on the Israelis to "finish the job". Trump doesn't care about anyone apart from himself, and loves tough-guy foreign leaders. Anyone who cares about a better future - for Palestine, for Israel, for Ukraine, for Europe, for the world, for America itself, just has to vote for the Democrats, however disappointed they are in Biden's stance. It's utter folly to think the alternative is better, and not voting is an act of self-harm in these circumstances.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:28:00 pm
A mate in Florida visited a neighbor last week and was amazed to see pics of the Obama's with her neighbor's brother.

Turns out he was Barack's campaign manager.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:33:31 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:36:17 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:33:31 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/feeling-betrayed-trump-wants-a-second-administration-stocked-with-loyalists/ar-BB1i8WOP?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=fa419f9c9eda4efa87277720d94f1291&ei=20

Do you mind at least quoting the relevant part of the article or even quoting it in full instead of just posting links every time?  I don't post much in this sub-forum but read it a lot and I believe it's good forum etiquette to comment on the article and the point that's being made instead of just dumping link after link.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:37:42 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Do you mind at least quoting the relevant part of the article or even quoting it in full instead of just posting links every time?  I don't post much in this sub-forum but read it a lot and I believe it's good forum etiquette to comment on the articles and the point that's being made instead of just dumping link after link.
some political sites I read expressly forbid "link dumping", for obvious reasons.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:50:40 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:56:56 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Do you mind at least quoting the relevant part of the article or even quoting it in full instead of just posting links every time?  I don't post much in this sub-forum but read it a lot and I believe it's good forum etiquette to comment on the article and the point that's being made instead of just dumping link after link.

The good thing about Trump stories is that the URL tells you everything you need to know. Trump-wants-everyone-to-kiss-his-ring.... yeah, no shit. There's never any substance, no policy detail or numbers to sink your teeth into. Junk media about a junk human being.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:34:03 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Do you mind at least quoting the relevant part of the article or even quoting it in full instead of just posting links every time?  I don't post much in this sub-forum but read it a lot and I believe it's good forum etiquette to comment on the article and the point that's being made instead of just dumping link after link.
That seems like a reasonable request, tubby. Further, the links are often deleted and the reposted in a fresh post - a particularly obnoxious form of bumping as it is not even apparent that it is an old link being bumped.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:50:40 pm
Too much work.  Soz.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:34:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:37:42 pm
some political sites I read expressly forbid "link dumping", for obvious reasons.
Yep.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:40:38 pm
Jiminy is stalking me.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:46:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:36:17 pm
Do you mind at least quoting the relevant part of the article or even quoting it in full instead of just posting links every time?  I don't post much in this sub-forum but read it a lot and I believe it's good forum etiquette to comment on the article and the point that's being made instead of just dumping link after link.

Even without the quote I'd have known exactly who you meant, I've had them blocked for ages. I think at one point we had about 4-5 different US political threads running and it was just the same behaviour across all of them. You'd think some interesting discussion was going on but no, usually just jambutty spamming no-context MSN links again as if this was their blog or something.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:48:29 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Even without the quote I'd have known exactly who you meant, I've had them blocked for ages. I think at one point we had about 4-5 different US political threads running and it was just the same behaviour across all of them. You'd think some interesting discussion was going on but no, usually just jambutty spamming no-context MSN links again as if this was their blog or something.
maybe he's on the MSN payroll. seems like he never reads anything other than them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:52:45 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:40:38 pm
Jiminy is stalking me.
You habitually post deliberately provocative nonsense all over the place, like a monkey throwing shit at a fan. You fail to engage and then state your opinions as though they are fact. Plenty of people here with whom I disagree, but they generally post in good faith and are willing to engage.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:53:41 pm
I'm offended!

(flounces off)
