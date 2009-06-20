What makes people think Trump - or indeed just about any other American politician if they were president - would behave any differently to how Biden is?



If this had happened in 2020 rather than 2024, would Biden's support be surging against Trump for backing a genocide?



I don't see how Biden could make any kind if decision on this without pissing someone off.



Seems this is going to be a one-issue election. For some, it will be about keeping Trump out of the White House and preventing a complete collapse of established political norms, checks and balances; for the rest it will be the tragedy of Palestine.



A hobson's choice between a domestic agenda and foreign policy. Talk about a literal rock and a hard place.



(Not trying to get at anyone with this post. Just making what I hope is an objective observation of a sucky political situation. )