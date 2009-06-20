« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5520 on: February 9, 2024, 03:01:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February  9, 2024, 02:47:23 pm
Your perception.

I have been known to mock arseholes or their comments.
more than perception lad.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5521 on: February 9, 2024, 03:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on February  9, 2024, 09:57:12 am
BS.  In a 2 Party State, not voting for Biden *is* voting for Trump (or at least making it easier for him to win).  And it is utterly *ludicrous* to ignore his actual 3 years in power so far (where he has basically done more than any POTUS since the 1950s) to basically claim that because he is (less) in favour of Netanyahu that he is BAD and people should vote the other way.  And equally ignore every rational argument about what Trump did (or largely, didn't) do in office.

Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.

Nice dissertation though







Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5522 on: February 9, 2024, 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2024, 02:00:37 pm
I think so, yes. Some, though - it would seem - are still stuck on some fanciful idea of someone like Bernie Sanders being the candidate. Having said that, others are genuinely worried that Biden is not up to the task and could rapidly deteriorate in the lead up to the election. Although I generally agree with your view, I cannot totally dismiss the fears about a decline in Biden (real or apparent) and how it will affect the vote.

As I see it, Biden is just slow. I'm reminded of that scene in "I Claudius" - where he admits he is hard of hearing, but that it won't stop him trying to listen; and that although he has a stutter, what he is saying is more important than how long it takes him to say it.

Of course, the modern, "sophisticated" voter lacks such patience; but if they're going to favour Donald "if I speak my word salad fast enough people won't notice how psychotic and mentally deficient I am" Trump, then there really is nothing down for the US.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5523 on: February 9, 2024, 04:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  9, 2024, 03:58:36 pm
Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.

It's perfectly fine to question Biden and any of his views. It would be even perfectly fine to question his candidacy if he were running in a field and these were normal times. He isn't and these aren't. He has one realistic competitor and that guy is a rapist who tried to overthrow the government and who is only running to stay out of jail.

Mimi is perfectly capable of responding and I note she hasn't. Her post annoyed me for being the quintessential "perfect is the enemy of the good". She wants to sit in pious judgement of everyone because she doesn't like one of Biden's many policies, while ignoring the fact that the only realistic alternative is a fucking lunatic who has no policies whatsoever and only cares about himself. It's like dismissing one candidate for a job based on one point of disagreement when the only other candidate has openly promised to burn the place down.

I am pro Palestine and do not agree with Biden's policies on Israel. I would still crawl over broken glass to vote for him ahead of Trump. Sometimes, we have to be grown ups.

Quote
Nice dissertation though

Ah, come on. You said Biden had done little to justify a second term, Scottymuser gave a comprehensive reply showing how inaccurate that was and that's your response?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5524 on: February 9, 2024, 04:26:22 pm »
To Joe, or not to Joe, that is the question.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5525 on: February 9, 2024, 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  9, 2024, 03:58:36 pm
Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.

Nice dissertation though

You said this though (in bold):

Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2024, 08:39:52 pm
I could be wrong here, but the impression I got from reading Mimi's post is that as of now, Biden has done very little to justify a 2nd term in office, and that as presidential candidates go, he's a pretty fucking shit one who doesn't inspire much confidence. A position which Mimi is perfectly justified in taking if you ask me

The fact that his opponent is a wannabe dictator with 90+ indictments shouldn't detract from that. Moreover, I didn't see anything in Mimi's post that suggested you or anyone else should vote for Trump. To frame it that way is just stuffing words in her mouth, don't you think?

Saying he's done little to justify a second term is what got people's backs up. I strongly disagree with you there, I think his leadership and decision making has been spot on and his administration has been extremely competent. I'd challenge you to give a few things he's done wrong to back that up

The only issue with him is his age - which is why I don't take issue with the second part of the bolded bit, that he doesn't inspire confidence and he's not a good candidate for president. It's a glaring problem that a lot of people here are trying to convince themselves is actually fine, but every man and his dog can see it.

If we could roll the clock back 4 years and freeze him at that state - when he was still old af but not appearing feeble - he'd be a great candidate
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5526 on: February 9, 2024, 04:53:06 pm »


Yul Never Wore Cologne.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5527 on: February 9, 2024, 05:21:51 pm »
No idea how jambutty got a picture of me on my morning commute today.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5528 on: February 9, 2024, 05:25:12 pm »
"Bandidos my ass! I'm Taras Bulba, motherfucker!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5529 on: February 9, 2024, 05:26:45 pm »
I thought it was a pic of Biden in his prime  :D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5530 on: February 9, 2024, 06:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on February  9, 2024, 04:25:04 pm
Ah, come on. You said Biden had done little to justify a second term, Scottymuser gave a comprehensive reply showing how inaccurate that was and that's your response?
You're not going to get one mate, because a case can't be constructed.

No offence to Billy but him & the Sturro guy are the culprits in this thread while there's similar in other threads who make me want to stay out of the news section on this site now.
There's some right ones who insist, INSIST on having their say on this site and treating it like twitter.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5531 on: February 9, 2024, 10:09:28 pm »
Anyhooooo

Surely there is a compelling argument for age limits in office? Like, 70 at the time of assuming office. Never mind Trump and Biden, Chuck Grassley is 90 ffs!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5532 on: February 9, 2024, 10:28:53 pm »
Nah.

Bernie/AOC 2024!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5533 on: February 9, 2024, 11:05:43 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5534 on: February 9, 2024, 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on February  9, 2024, 10:28:53 pm
Nah.

Bernie/AOC 2024!

More chance on Man City being brought to account.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5535 on: Yesterday at 06:57:01 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February  9, 2024, 01:52:02 pm
There seems to be good reasons to suspect that they polls are very flawed in their methodology. For one, they rely on contacting people via cell phones - pickups (from unknown numbers) heavily skew old (and Republican). Opinion poll methodologies are trying to catch up.Having said all that, I am far from confident about the election. My feeling is, as things stand, Biden will win, and probably comfortably. But there is a long way to go, Biden is not the man he was 10 years ago (or even 4 years ago), and most voters are not very sophisticated. Many of them are, apparently, more willing to vote for someone who speaks in word salad over a man with stammer. It is not as simple as that of course, but for some people, it is.

I remember seeing some comparisons last year that showed online polls showed similar trends of Biden losing support especially, in certain demographics, but much less pronounced than phone polls.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5536 on: Yesterday at 08:40:46 am »
With friends like these, who needs Newsmax?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5537 on: Yesterday at 08:48:52 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:14:30 am

What a load of shite.

Biden has a competent staff that will recommend policy.

Biden came out of retirement to save the fucking country.  He knows that he's not the smartest lad in the room, listens to his advisors and they come to a decision.

Unlike Arsehole who only listens to himself and the guy that just did his makeup.

If Joe becomes incapacitated, Kamala would continue with the same advisors and agenda.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5538 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 am »
Some really good points made on Maher last night.

Off the top of my pointy:

Smart lady remarked that Newsom, while touted by many, probably couldn't win his own state if he ran for Prez.  SF and LA are fucked by the homeless prob and Newsom has terrible ratings there.  An easy target.

Main guest said news hype shows the opposite of real stats and cause incorrect assumptions based on negative reporting. 

F'rinstance: Most Yanks think police killing blacks is rampant.  The figures?  12.

People think crime is up.  Not according to the numbers.

80% (his numbers) of blacks think things have improved.

Don't take my word for it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5539 on: Yesterday at 09:08:20 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5540 on: Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm »
Sanders fighting to block the military funding package to the Israeli child-murderers. It's annoyingly tied in with the Ukraine aid package, so it's a difficult one. But no civilised country should be funding a genocidal state to embark on a murder-spree cum ethnic cleansing programme.

Slaughtering people based on their ethnicity is indefensible.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5541 on: Yesterday at 12:54:12 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5542 on: Yesterday at 01:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm
Sanders fighting to block the military funding package to the Israeli child-murderers. It's annoyingly tied in with the Ukraine aid package, so it's a difficult one. But no civilised country should be funding a genocidal state to embark on a murder-spree cum ethnic cleansing programme.

Slaughtering people based on their ethnicity is indefensible.


Their fundies won't back anything that (in their minds) doesn't include bringing the end of Israel closer.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5543 on: Yesterday at 06:41:18 pm »
Biden will still destroy Trump if they ever debate and if Trump's team allows their irrational guy on a stage v Biden with a neutral moderator I will be shocked. Trump will continue to boycott any debate as he knows he will not gain from them as his knowledge about all the important topics compare well with a ten year old at best.

The Republican party will only hold onto any power if they can keep gerrymandering. Eventually their strongholds will dwindle due to the next generation coming through. If it's not this decade it will be next decade or two when you see the old foggies dying off n the Dems taking hold.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5544 on: Yesterday at 07:49:06 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 06:41:18 pm
. Eventually their strongholds will dwindle due to the next generation coming through. If it's not this decade it will be next decade or two when you see the old foggies dying off n the Dems taking hold.

That's what we always hoped, but recent studies have shown young men are trending increasingly right wing in most democracies - the UK is one of the few exceptions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5545 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm »
Consensus on Taylor Swift influence seems to be lots of girls, 18 years old and up that would not normally be voting would turn out in droves if encouraged.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5546 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 06:41:18 pm
Biden will still destroy Trump if they ever debate and if Trump's team allows their irrational guy on a stage v Biden with a neutral moderator I will be shocked. Trump will continue to boycott any debate as he knows he will not gain from them as his knowledge about all the important topics compare well with a ten year old at best.

The Republican party will only hold onto any power if they can keep gerrymandering. Eventually their strongholds will dwindle due to the next generation coming through. If it's not this decade it will be next decade or two when you see the old foggies dying off n the Dems taking hold.

Is that based on some metrics/polls or an assumption? I get the impression a lot of angry young people, alt-right types, fanatically support Trump. There are a lot of poorly educated people out there in the sticks and the internet has made it easy for them to be pulled into these conspiracy theory rabbit holes where Biden is a paedophile lizard and the democrats are a cult. Musk has likely exacerbated the issue with his loose moderation of Twitter and AI is only going to make it worse, as bots will become harder to spot.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 05:40:44 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:57:06 am
Some really good points made on Maher last night.

Off the top of my pointy:

Smart lady remarked that Newsom, while touted by many, probably couldn't win his own state if he ran for Prez.  SF and LA are fucked by the homeless prob and Newsom has terrible ratings there.  An easy target.

Main guest said news hype shows the opposite of real stats and cause incorrect assumptions based on negative reporting. 

F'rinstance: Most Yanks think police killing blacks is rampant.  The figures?  12.

People think crime is up.  Not according to the numbers.

80% (his numbers) of blacks think things have improved.

Don't take my word for it.

12 what? If the guest was Coleman Hughes, then he also thinks we live in a colourblind world and is out promoting a book about that. For organizations that actually track police killings, the numbers were up in 2023 (96 more than in previous year). Black people still more likely to be killed by the police than any other race. For 2024, there have only been 4 days so far where there has not been a police killing.

https://mappingpoliceviolence.us/

Crime is down, which makes it difficult to justify the fact that police budgets have kept increasing despite the calls to defund the police in 2020.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5548 on: Today at 07:14:28 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on February  8, 2024, 05:06:00 pm
So you're saying if I had a vote, I should vote for the rapist with 91 indictments hanging over him who tried to overthrow the government, wants to end democracy and doesn't give a fuck about Palestine? Is that what you're selling?

I'm saying don't vote. This is the first election I won't vote in, for the same reasons. The party I normally vote for supports the genocide, and the other party is worse.

If I could vote in the American election, I would never support voting for Trump. I can't support voting for Biden either because of his active commission of genocide in Gaza. But I know there will be people who despite being troubled by the genocide will vote for Biden because of the abortion issue, the context of which is uniquely important to Americans.

Abortion is way more popular than Biden. And instead of appreciating this advantage over Trump, Biden continues to be so fucking clueless about abortion, it's pitiful. If anybody truly wanted to end Biden's campaign, ask him to explain what he means by "abortion on demand."

Regarding Scottymuser's list, even if I agreed that Biden has accomplished positive things on all of those issues, none would come close to offsetting the crime of genocide. If these issues are sufficient to vote for Biden, then I suspect that genocide is not really a central issue for that particular voter.

It's not just Gaza or Palestine, it's specifically the genocide. There is no point comparing what Trump would do if elected because you can't do a more humane genocide. Genocide is genocide. Why the fuck am I reading about 6 year old Hind calling for help, stranded in a vehicle with her family dead around her, the PRCS obtaining permission to go rescue her, and 12 days later finding the bombed ambulance, dead PRCS workers and Hind sniped dead. That's on top of the countless videos of atrocity upon atrocity, day after day.

Those who consider themselves the adults in this situation, better get on the phones and talking to the undecideds and the never Trumpers and turning those people into Biden voters to compensate for those who have abandoned Biden. There are definitely votes to be picked up from this group. That would honestly be a better use of energy than trying to change the minds of those who are not voting for Biden because of the genocide. If there was a time for Project Lincoln to move beyond memes, it's now.

Regarding Palestine specifically, Biden is worse than Trump. Trump is an ignorant buffoon; Biden truly believes he is doing the right thing and he will not take the counsel of anybody else. Biden did not reverse any of Trump's decisions such as moving the embassy. The executive order to sanction certain settlers in the West Bank is considered toothless. https://www.972mag.com/biden-sanctions-settlers-west-bank/. Even if this  sanction was effective, it does not cancel out the billions that Biden transfers to Israel using his executive orders.

