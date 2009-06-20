So you're saying if I had a vote, I should vote for the rapist with 91 indictments hanging over him who tried to overthrow the government, wants to end democracy and doesn't give a fuck about Palestine? Is that what you're selling?
I'm saying don't vote. This is the first election I won't vote in, for the same reasons. The party I normally vote for supports the genocide, and the other party is worse.
If I could vote in the American election, I would never support voting for Trump. I can't support voting for Biden either because of his active commission of genocide in Gaza. But I know there will be people who despite being troubled by the genocide will vote for Biden because of the abortion issue, the context of which is uniquely important to Americans.
Abortion is way more popular than Biden. And instead of appreciating this advantage over Trump, Biden continues to be so fucking clueless about abortion, it's pitiful. If anybody truly wanted to end Biden's campaign, ask him to explain what he means by "abortion on demand."
Regarding Scottymuser's list, even if I agreed that Biden has accomplished positive things on all of those issues, none would come close to offsetting the crime of genocide. If these issues are sufficient to vote for Biden, then I suspect that genocide is not really a central issue for that particular voter.
It's not just Gaza or Palestine, it's specifically the genocide. There is no point comparing what Trump would do if elected because you can't do a more humane genocide. Genocide is genocide. Why the fuck am I reading about 6 year old Hind calling for help, stranded in a vehicle with her family dead around her, the PRCS obtaining permission to go rescue her, and 12 days later finding the bombed ambulance, dead PRCS workers and Hind sniped dead. That's on top of the countless videos of atrocity upon atrocity, day after day.
Those who consider themselves the adults in this situation, better get on the phones and talking to the undecideds and the never Trumpers and turning those people into Biden voters to compensate for those who have abandoned Biden. There are definitely votes to be picked up from this group. That would honestly be a better use of energy than trying to change the minds of those who are not voting for Biden because of the genocide. If there was a time for Project Lincoln to move beyond memes, it's now.
Regarding Palestine specifically, Biden is worse than Trump. Trump is an ignorant buffoon; Biden truly believes he is doing the right thing and he will not take the counsel of anybody else. Biden did not reverse any of Trump's decisions such as moving the embassy. The executive order to sanction certain settlers in the West Bank is considered toothless. https://www.972mag.com/biden-sanctions-settlers-west-bank/
. Even if this sanction was effective, it does not cancel out the billions that Biden transfers to Israel using his executive orders.