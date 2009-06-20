Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.



Quote

Nice dissertation though

It's perfectly fine to question Biden and any of his views. It would be even perfectly fine to question his candidacy if he were running in a field and these were normal times. He isn't and these aren't. He has one realistic competitor and that guy is a rapist who tried to overthrow the government and who is only running to stay out of jail.Mimi is perfectly capable of responding and I note she hasn't. Her post annoyed me for being the quintessential "perfect is the enemy of the good". She wants to sit in pious judgement of everyone because she doesn't like one of Biden's many policies, while ignoring the fact that the only realistic alternative is a fucking lunatic who has no policies whatsoever and only cares about himself. It's like dismissing one candidate for a job based on one point of disagreement when the only other candidate has openly promised to burn the place down.I am pro Palestine and do not agree with Biden's policies on Israel. I would still crawl over broken glass to vote for him ahead of Trump. Sometimes, we have to be grown ups.Ah, come on. You said Biden had done little to justify a second term, Scottymuser gave a comprehensive reply showing how inaccurate that was and that's your response?