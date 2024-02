I think the Biden administration's record is a lot better than he gets credit for, but I am equally very concerned that his consistently awful polling is a big problem. I mean his personal approval ratings are worse than Trump's were at a similar point in his presidency, and the demographics of the electoral college skew against the Dems as well.

I thought he was the right person to run in 2020, but I do believe he should not be the candidate this year.



America could end up sleepwalking into authoritarianism, I find it bizarre how many people would consider choosing Trump over Biden but that's where we are, there's no point in ignoring it and then blaming the electorate when its over.



There seems to be good reasons to suspect that they polls are very flawed in their methodology. For one, they rely on contacting people via cell phones - pickups (from unknown numbers) heavily skew old (and Republican). Opinion poll methodologies are trying to catch up.Having said all that, I am far from confident about the election. My feeling is, as things stand, Biden will win, and probably comfortably. But there is a long way to go, Biden is not the man he was 10 years ago (or even 4 years ago), and most voters are not very sophisticated. Many of them are, apparently, more willing to vote for someone who speaks in word salad over a man with stammer. It is not as simple as that of course, but for some people, it is.