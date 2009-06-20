I have no preference, liking or affinity for Trump.



But I hate and fear Biden more because right now, he's the one actively carrying out a genocide.



The Democrats put their eggs all in one basket with Biden, but nobody is obligated to vote for him especially when he's actively participating in a genocide. I realize the party is a big tent, but the leadership has shown contempt for a sizeable portion of their base, who would generally turn out in numbers for them at elections. The only power this base has in this system is to withhold the vote.



In general, Democratic leadership has shared the same contempt for dissent as their Republican counterpart. I suspect its because they are all just as old, racist and rich. But on the Gaza issue, the Democratic leadership is becoming more belligerent and unhinged the longer the genocide goes on. Pelosi bleating at protestors to go back to China and Russia, and calling for FBI investigation of protestors. She did that a couple of weeks ago, and still no proof of anything she said. I know you share their sentiments because you've just called the people who plan to protest Biden in Manhattan "Hamas c*nts." That's basically the response from the Whitehouse press office to any question regarding Gaza.



The allegations against UNWRA were malicious nonsense but the funding remains cut despite Biden knowing this means starvation of innocent people. When 200-300 people are dying every day for no reason at all, and Biden alone has the power to stop it, then he deserves every consequence that flows from his decisions, including what comes for him in the after life.



If the Abu Gharib photos were released today, then Biden would bring Lynndie on the campaign trail with him. Because that is effectively what he's doing now.



"Yanks," the American people in general are beautiful people. Many are making a brave stand against Biden on this issue and many other issues, and actively protesting when both major parties are passing laws at various levels of government to criminalize dissent (from gathering in public, to limiting bail funds etc) and where protest is career suicide (entertainment, universities, and the mainstream tv and print media, in particular).



Aside from the Gaza issue, Biden clearly wants to move right with his whole "I'll shut down the border if they give me the power" shtick. He agreed with everything the GOP wanted in that bill and they still pulled support the rug under him. It's disgusting to watch and yet another betrayal of a portion of his base, but he seems to think that there are votes there for him.



At this point, if you have any type of conscience, the only reason that can justify voting for Biden is to project your stance on abortion. But I suspect he'll even sell abortion down the river when the times comes for him to cut a deal with the Republicans to fund his neverending wars.



Supporting striking workers, such as at the UAW and Teamsters, in order to get better living conditions, etc - something that Biden is notably the most pro-union President in 60+ years (and Trump has many decades of hating and trying to get rid of Unions personally - let alone during his Presidency, or the GOP anti-union, pro-business stance in general).

Supporting raising the taxes on the rich that Trump and his chums cut, whilst trying to stop increasing, and even cut, taxes on the lower paid. Again, a Biden administration thing that they have tried (but GOP Senators have shut down) which will be to the benefit of 90% of working Americans

Supporting a President, and the only Party, who believe in the climate change, and want to do something about it. Not only do "something" about it, but pass the largest bill in history devoted to the climate, and actively are trying to do more. That's opposed to Trump, who does not believe in Climate Change, actively supports the Coal and Oil industries in the US above and beyond any Green energy industry, tried to ban and restrict electric cars, and took the US out of the Paris Accords

Supporting a President who has tried to reduce student loan (before the GOP SC and Senate) tried to shut it down, which would have helped millions whilst helping the economy in general

Supporting a President who led a historic infratructure bill, the largest since the New Deal of the 50s, in an attempt to modernise roads, bridges, railways, the internet, and many other things. Something that every single GOP Senator voted against - before less than 6 months later campaigning on how good the bill was, how much good it did for their constitutents, and that their supporters should thank them for this (despite voting against it).

Not supporting a candidate who, whilst President, attempted to overthrow a fair election, led an insurrection at the Capitol, and who, along with his party, have attempted every step to obstruct justice. Let alone a rapist who went out of his way on multiple occasions to defame and slander his victim, resulting in two court judgements against him (to the tune of 88m) and who ran a organisation about to be winded up due to criminal activity and fined to the cost of up to half a billion.

Supporting a President who managed whilst the rest of the world is still encountering high inflation, high unemployment, and a cost of living crisis, oversaw the largest influx of new jobs (thanks to multiple bills like the infrastructure bill above designed to create millions of domestic jobs), and reduced inflation (whilst having the obstructionist GOP try and stop him at every step), with measures like opening up the national oil reserves.

Supporting a President, and the only Party, who are pro LGBTQ+ and minority Rights, against a Party who do not believe that gay and inter-racial marriage should exist and believe the SC should overturn it.

Thats fucking ridiculous - GOP and Trump are, to a person, more Pro-Israel than Biden and any member of his administration - not to mention on the Ukraine issue (where Trump and the GOP want to stop helping Ukraine, and give it to Putin).Not to mention, your comment about the only reason to justify voting for Biden is to "project your stance on abortion", how about any one of the following issue:And that's just off the top of my head, and ignoring 99% of other allegations against Trumps and things he did during his Presidency.To believe that the only reason to back Biden over Trump is on the matter of abortion is not just wrong, but it is the very crux of pro-Trump MAGAism delusion. Especially as your only argument against Biden (Note: NOT for Trump) is that he backs the Netanyahu government in Israel - completely forgetting that every member of the GOP (and Trump himself) is pro-Netanyahu, and call for Hamas and the Palestinians to disarm and leave the area completely.