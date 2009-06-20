« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 12:37:38 pm »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 04:35:09 pm »
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 04:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
I have no preference, liking or affinity for Trump. 

But I hate and fear Biden more because right now, he's the one actively carrying out a genocide.

The Democrats put their eggs all in one basket with Biden, but nobody is obligated to vote for him especially when he's actively participating in a genocide. I realize the party is a big tent, but the leadership has shown contempt for a sizeable portion of their base, who would generally turn out in numbers for them at elections. The only power this base has in this system is to withhold the vote.

In general, Democratic leadership has shared the same contempt for dissent as their Republican counterpart. I suspect its because they are all just as old, racist and rich. But on the Gaza issue, the Democratic leadership is becoming more belligerent and unhinged the longer the genocide goes on. Pelosi bleating at protestors to go back to China and Russia, and calling for FBI investigation of protestors. She did that a couple of weeks ago, and still no proof of anything she said. I know you share their sentiments because you've just called the people who plan to protest Biden in Manhattan "Hamas c*nts." That's basically the response from the Whitehouse press office to any question regarding Gaza.   

The allegations against UNWRA were malicious nonsense but the funding remains cut despite Biden knowing this means starvation of innocent people. When 200-300 people are dying every day for no reason at all, and Biden alone has the power to stop it, then he deserves every consequence that flows from his decisions, including what comes for him in the after life.

If the Abu Gharib photos were released today, then Biden would bring Lynndie on the campaign trail with him. Because that is effectively what he's doing now.

"Yanks," the American people in general are beautiful people. Many are making a brave stand against Biden on this issue and many other issues, and actively protesting when both major parties are passing laws at various levels of government to criminalize dissent (from gathering in public, to limiting bail funds etc) and where protest is career suicide (entertainment, universities, and the mainstream tv and print media, in particular).

Aside from the Gaza issue, Biden clearly wants to move right with his whole "I'll shut down the border if they give me the power" shtick. He agreed with everything the GOP wanted in that bill and they still pulled support the rug under him. It's disgusting to watch and yet another betrayal of a portion of his base, but he seems to think that there are votes there for him.

At this point, if you have any type of conscience, the only reason that can justify voting for Biden is to project your stance on abortion. But I suspect he'll even sell abortion down the river when the times comes for him to cut a deal with the Republicans to fund his neverending wars.



I'm not that far from your position WRT Palestine, but the orange anus would be at least as pro-Israel in this. Remember how he moved the Us Embassy to Jerusalem, despite knowing how inflammatory and insulting to Muslims that this would be. Then there's the orange anus' barely-concealed hate for Muslims in general (eg, the travel ban)


The enemy of your enemy in this case is even more of your enemy
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm
At this point, if you have any type of conscience, the only reason that can justify voting for Biden is to project your stance on abortion.

So you're saying if I had a vote, I should vote for the rapist with 91 indictments hanging over him who tried to overthrow the government, wants to end democracy and doesn't give a fuck about Palestine? Is that what you're selling?
Party Phil

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 07:16:46 pm »
Biden mistakes living European leader for dead one – for second time in a week

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/08/joe-biden-kohl-mitterrand-gaffe-age-questions

It's truly insane that these two utterly confused old men are going to be* the only realistic candidates for the office of the most powerful person in the world.

*unless one of them is physically incapacitated or drops dead before November, and even then it wouldn't surprise me if they remain on the ballot
GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 08:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:06:00 pm
So you're saying if I had a vote, I should vote for the rapist with 91 indictments hanging over him who tried to overthrow the government, wants to end democracy and doesn't give a fuck about Palestine? Is that what you're selling?

Mimi isn't saying you should vote for Trump, just that you should stand aside and let him win. Apparently that's the moral stance.
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 08:02:45 pm »
Thats fucking ridiculous - GOP and Trump are, to a person, more Pro-Israel than Biden and any member of his administration - not to mention on the Ukraine issue (where Trump and the GOP want to stop helping Ukraine, and give it to Putin).

Not to mention, your comment about the only reason to justify voting for Biden is to "project your stance on abortion", how about any one of the following issue:
  • Supporting striking workers, such as at the UAW and Teamsters, in order to get better living conditions, etc - something that Biden is notably the most pro-union President in 60+ years (and Trump has many decades of hating and trying to get rid of Unions personally - let alone during his Presidency, or the GOP anti-union, pro-business stance in general).
  • Supporting raising the taxes on the rich that Trump and his chums cut, whilst trying to stop increasing, and even cut, taxes on the lower paid.  Again, a Biden administration thing that they have tried (but GOP Senators have shut down) which will be to the benefit of 90% of working Americans
  • Supporting a President, and the only Party, who believe in the climate change, and want to do something about it.  Not only do "something" about it, but pass the largest bill in history devoted to the climate, and actively are trying to do more.  That's opposed to Trump, who does not believe in Climate Change, actively supports the Coal and Oil industries in the US above and beyond any Green energy industry, tried to ban and restrict electric cars, and took the US out of the Paris Accords
  • Supporting a President who has tried to reduce student loan (before the GOP SC and Senate) tried to shut it down, which would have helped millions whilst helping the economy in general
  • Supporting a President who led a historic infratructure bill, the largest since the New Deal of the 50s, in an attempt to modernise roads, bridges, railways, the internet, and many other things.  Something that every single GOP Senator voted against - before less than 6 months later campaigning on how good the bill was, how much good it did for their constitutents, and that their supporters should thank them for this (despite voting against it).
  • Not supporting a candidate who, whilst President, attempted to overthrow a fair election, led an insurrection at the Capitol, and who, along with his party, have attempted every step to obstruct justice.  Let alone a rapist who went out of his way on multiple occasions to defame and slander his victim, resulting in two court judgements against him (to the tune of 88m) and who ran a organisation about to be winded up due to criminal activity and fined to the cost of up to half a billion.
  • Supporting a President who managed whilst the rest of the world is still encountering high inflation, high unemployment, and a cost of living crisis, oversaw the largest influx of new jobs (thanks to multiple bills like the infrastructure bill above designed to create millions of domestic jobs), and reduced inflation (whilst having the obstructionist GOP try and stop him at every step), with measures like opening up the national oil reserves.
  • Supporting a President, and the only Party, who are pro LGBTQ+ and minority Rights, against a Party who do not believe that gay and inter-racial marriage should exist and believe the SC should overturn it.

And that's just off the top of my head, and ignoring 99% of other allegations against Trumps and things he did during his Presidency.

To believe that the only reason to back Biden over Trump is on the matter of abortion is not just wrong, but it is the very crux of pro-Trump MAGAism delusion.  Especially as your only argument against Biden (Note: NOT for Trump) is that he backs the Netanyahu government in Israel - completely forgetting that every member of the GOP (and Trump himself) is pro-Netanyahu, and call for Hamas and the Palestinians to disarm and leave the area completely.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 08:26:47 pm »
^^^^^

Stop making sense!
Billy The Kid

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 08:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:06:00 pm
So you're saying if I had a vote, I should vote for the rapist with 91 indictments hanging over him who tried to overthrow the government, wants to end democracy and doesn't give a fuck about Palestine? Is that what you're selling?

I could be wrong here, but the impression I got from reading Mimi's post is that as of now, Biden has done very little to justify a 2nd term in office, and that as presidential candidates go, he's a pretty fucking shit one who doesn't inspire much confidence. A position which Mimi is perfectly justified in taking if you ask me

The fact that his opponent is a wannabe dictator with 90+ indictments shouldn't detract from that. Moreover, I didn't see anything in Mimi's post that suggested you or anyone else should vote for Trump. To frame it that way is just stuffing words in her mouth, don't you think?

 
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote
@frankthorp
News: Special counsel says there is evidence Biden 'willfully retained and disclosed classified materials' but will not be charged.

This from the Hur report: "Mr Biden's memory also appeared to have significant limitations...."

He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died, the report states:
https://twitter.com/frankthorp/status/1755682365739823379

Woof.
Quote
WASHINGTON  Special counsel Robert Hur has declined to prosecute President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, but said Biden's practices "present serious risks to national security," and added that Biden portrayed himself as an "elderly man with a poor memory" who would be sympathetic to a jury.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/special-counsel-says-evidence-biden-willfully-retained-disclosed-class-rcna96666
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm »
Is there really no one else in the Democratic party that can stand up to Trump? It's really getting ridiculous.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 09:10:15 pm »
Studgotelli

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 09:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:45:36 pm
Woof.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/special-counsel-says-evidence-biden-willfully-retained-disclosed-class-rcna96666

Brutal. Yet some people mocked me when I said he wont win. This is literally throwing him under the bus though I will say.
Shankly998

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 09:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:16:43 pm
Brutal. Yet some people mocked me when I said he wont win. This is literally throwing him under the bus though I will say.

First party to drop their current candidate wins the election
Studgotelli

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 09:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 09:32:08 pm
First party to drop their current candidate wins the election

If he does end up stepping down for health reasons then maybe Newsom becomes their guy as Harris is likely a no-go.

Crazy stuff all in all.
thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 10:27:40 pm »
Biden is toast.
Statto Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 10:31:45 pm »
Demos need to force Biden to stand down & get a new candidate, otherwise they'll be humiliated at the elections, perfect ammo for the orange c*nt.
thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 10:45:38 pm »
America needs Biden and Trump to fuck off. In saying that, Im not equating Biden to Trump, but the US president should be up for the job cognitively.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 10:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:16:43 pm
Brutal. Yet some people mocked me when I said he wont win.

Don't be shortsighted.  Everyone mocked you for everything you said.
gazzalfc

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 10:49:50 pm »
Got tickets to see Bernie Sanders in Liverpool on Monday. Quite excited to see him.talk politics
Studgotelli

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:45:39 pm
Don't be shortsighted.  Everyone mocked you for everything you said.

And just 2 weeks since I said he doesnt beat Trump in a straight race, the Dems have decided to throw said guy under the bus

Its a shame youll never get it  :wave
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5461 on: Today at 11:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:57:22 pm

Do you know when the election is?
