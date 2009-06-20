« previous next »
Offline RJH

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5400 on: February 4, 2024, 08:44:51 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February  4, 2024, 12:12:25 am
Chump said the bill was a disgrace and refused to sign it, but was coerced to cave.

Wasn't that because he wanted the cheques to go out under his name?
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5401 on: February 4, 2024, 09:31:13 am »
Quote from: RJH on February  4, 2024, 08:44:51 am
Wasn't that because he wanted the cheques to go out under his name?

That's what changed his mind.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5402 on: February 4, 2024, 09:57:53 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jan-6-rioter-casts-vote-for-joe-biden-in-south-carolina/ar-BB1hJkXf?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=cd222f1831024af8ba4c7cb0925da67c&ei=41

Only good news of the day. :no

How about this for a theory: Chump tries to cut a deal offering to step out of the race if all charges against him are dropped.

Couldn't happen, but anything's plausible when your head is up your arse.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5403 on: February 5, 2024, 10:53:39 pm »
Offline Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 04:21:59 am »
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-tells-crowd-he-recently-met-mitterand-former-french-president-who-died-1996

Quote
I sat down and I said, Americas back," Biden recalled. "And Mitterrand from Germany  I mean from France  looked at me and said"

Biden appeared to trail off before collecting his thoughts to finish the sentence: "Well, how long are you back for?"

There will be more of this and Corn Pop until the election.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 11:15:53 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 04:21:59 am
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-tells-crowd-he-recently-met-mitterand-former-french-president-who-died-1996

There will be more of this and Corn Pop until the election.

I wanted to see what the Democrats said about this however I couldn't find any mention of this on CNN or MSNBC. It seems the Democrats are full head in the sand about Biden's deterioration, they are just going to pretend it's not happening.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 04:21:59 am

And you would prefer the Pelosi confuser?

When did you first begin hating the Yanks?

Surely not in the Obama years.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:15:53 am

Why would they undercut their candidate?
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 12:38:43 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:19:39 am
Why would they undercut their candidate?

Because they need to deal with the reality of the situation, the current presidents faculties are deteriorating and they will only get worse, not better, that's the sad situation anybody who has been through this with a parent or grandparent will understand.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 01:10:35 pm »
Online KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 01:11:26 pm »
Id guess they just want him elected and theyll be able to manage what comes after. A bit like the GOP did with the Gipper. Political parties just want power, theyre not big on sentiment. Better a benevolent dotard than a fascism-curious criminal dotard.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 01:11:31 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 01:19:46 pm »
once again the Republicans are proving that they are completely incapable of taking Yes for an answer - this time on changes to Border laws they'd have snatched the Dems' hands off to get as little as a year ago.

they are lining up to bend the knee to the Twat and do all they can to kill the funding bill for the Border + Ukraine aid + Israel aid.

if they do kill it, it'll be interesting to see them pretzel themselves in the next 12 months, trying to pin southern border problems on Joe.  it's been a very effective attack point for them to date, so of course they're gonna do a collective 180 and hand Biden the advantage. 

un-fucking-believeable levels of stupidity.

yet another thing the Dems can kill them on in November.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 01:37:59 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:11:26 pm
Id guess they just want him elected and theyll be able to manage what comes after. A bit like the GOP did with the Gipper. Political parties just want power, theyre not big on sentiment. Better a benevolent dotard than a fascism-curious criminal dotard.

Reagan was an incredibly popular president, a shoo in for the 1984 election and 73 years old. He was nowhere near as far gone as Biden who will be 81, polling worse than any incumbent since WW2 and has just said he's been speaking to a French president who's been dead for 28 years. They are just inviting the orange twat back into the white house.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:37:59 pm
Reagan was an incredibly popular president, a shoo in for the 1984 election and 73 years old. He was nowhere near as far gone as Biden who will be 81, polling worse than any incumbent since WW2 and has just said he's been speaking to a French president who's been dead for 28 years. They are just inviting the orange twat back into the white house.


Reagan was always just a front for the first tranche of neocons - or their forerunners - who totally drove US policy in the 80s

Horrible bunch of people. Genuine psychopaths.
Offline wemmick

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5415 on: Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm »
Hard to imagine a party that wants to win elections less than the Republicans right now. They have been asking for some of the provisions in this immigration bill since the 1990s. It should be triumph to run on. It could help them win back the Senate and close the gap in a House that will likely flip to Democrats. Even Fox is fucking bewildered by this own goal. 
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5416 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:37:59 pm
Reagan was an incredibly popular president, a shoo in for the 1984 election and 73 years old. He was nowhere near as far gone as Biden who will be 81, polling worse than any incumbent since WW2 and has just said he's been speaking to a French president who's been dead for 28 years. They are just inviting the orange twat back into the white house.

Is that same orange twat who mixed up Pelosi and Haley? Is he sharper than Biden?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5417 on: Yesterday at 06:23:41 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm
Hard to imagine a party that wants to win elections less than the Republicans right now. They have been asking for some of the provisions in this immigration bill since the 1990s. It should be triumph to run on. It could help them win back the Senate and close the gap in a House that will likely flip to Democrats. Even Fox is fucking bewildered by this own goal.


Immigration is one of the biggest issues amongst voters, and the Repugs have a huge lead on it.

They don't want it reduced in time for the election

They're labelling the Bill as far to weak to be effective, so are aiming to close off that attack line from the Democrats
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5418 on: Yesterday at 06:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:23:41 pm

Immigration is one of the biggest issues amongst voters, and the Repugs have a huge lead on it.

They don't want it reduced in time for the election

They're labelling the Bill as far to weak to be effective, so are aiming to close off that attack line from the Democrats
Biden has just given a speech at the WH about this - good speech but a bit too low-key imo - and said the electorate will hear every day between now and November that Trump is the cause of ongoing border problems. Good!!
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5419 on: Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm »
Biden gave a speech? But how? I thought he was a dribbling dotard?
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5420 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
Biden gave a speech? But how? I thought he was a dribbling dotard?
yeah, it was in English.

proper sentences, verbs and stuff.

made sense.

and he didn't fall asleep even once.
Online KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:37:59 pm
Reagan was an incredibly popular president, a shoo in for the 1984 election and 73 years old. He was nowhere near as far gone as Biden who will be 81, polling worse than any incumbent since WW2 and has just said he's been speaking to a French president who's been dead for 28 years. They are just inviting the orange twat back into the white house.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2011/jan/17/ronald-reagan-alzheimers-president-son

Im old enough to remember the old hypocrite Nancy advocating for medical experimentation to help Ronnie, where previously she had been opposed to it.

https://www.kqed.org/futureofyou/126530/nancy-reagan-bucked-conservatives-when-it-came-to-stem-cells
