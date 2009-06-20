« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 286586 times)

Offline KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February  1, 2024, 11:49:51 pm
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!

I think that would be the least of your worries if that lunatic Abbot continues down the path hes on.
Offline RJH

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 11:34:24 am »

Quote from: killer-heels on February  1, 2024, 11:11:27 pm
No way could she swing the election.

She doesn't need to cause huge swings.
She doesn't even need to cause anyone to change their mind on who to vote for.
Younger voters tend to skew Democrat, and tend to have much lower turnout than older voters.
Swift just motivating an extra chunk of people under 40 to go vote could have a huge impact.


Last election, Biden won 3 states (37 Electoral Votes) by less than 1%. Less than 45,000 votes extra votes for Trump and the EVs would have been tied.
Another 3 states for Biden (42 EV)and one for Trump (15 EV) had margins of less than 3%.


A concert's worth of voters in a key state could be enought to make the difference.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 12:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:32:56 am
The latest threat of a Texan Secession I believe. 'Texit' as the tabloids are inevitably calling it.
ah ok thanks.

it's great when ppl post shit out of the blue, with acronyms, and with zero context whatsoever.   ::) ::)
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 03:14:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:52:13 pm
ah ok thanks.

it's great when ppl post shit out of the blue, with acronyms, and with zero context whatsoever.   ::) ::)

Its a thread about the US, Im not here to babysit you.  :-*
Offline lionel_messias

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm »
Why hasn't Biden replaced his VP, some time ago?

That felt like an easy win, KH is not popular, and therefore will be seen in the context of his old age and health...
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:16:35 pm
Why hasn't Biden replaced his VP, some time ago?

That felt like an easy win, KH is not popular, and therefore will be seen in the context of his old age and health...

It's an admission of failure, for one. Also, she is a powerful presence for both minorities and women, especially in the post Dobbs era.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 03:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:22:07 pm
It's an admission of failure, for one. Also, she is a powerful presence for both minorities and women, especially in the post Dobbs era.

Let's see if they vote for her because an insurance person or actuary would probably give short odds on Biden not being on this Earth or fit to govern at some point in the years 2025-2029.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 03:47:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:25:07 pm
Let's see if they vote for her because an insurance person or actuary would probably give short odds on Biden not being on this Earth or fit to govern at some point in the years 2025-2029.

Same goes for the orange anus except he also has the risk of being locked up. Let's see if his VP pick is any better.
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 03:47:18 pm
Same goes for the orange anus except he also has the risk of being locked up. Let's see if his VP pick is any better.
He's lobbying Clarence Thomas to take the job, assuming he can stay on the SC at the same time.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:48:46 pm
He's lobbying Clarence Thomas to take the job, assuming he can stay on the SC at the same time.


As we've seen with Thomas, you don't lobby him... you just bribe him
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:52:52 pm

As we've seen with Thomas, you don't lobby him... you just bribe him
True but the Twat probaly thinks bribing is the same thing as lobbying.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:14:43 pm
Its a thread about the US, Im not here to babysit you.  :-*
On a British football forum! :P
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February  1, 2024, 11:49:51 pm
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!

What about our games in our City ?
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:34:22 pm
On a British football forum! :P
It's about America.

If you don't get it, and you rarely do, Google it or ask your American wife.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
It's about America.

If you don't get it, and you rarely do, Google it or ask your American wife.
I'll slow it way down for you:

The. majority. of. posters. (including. here. in. this. thread.) are. British. living. in. the. UK.

You. are. welcome.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:52:13 pm
ah ok thanks.

it's great when ppl post shit out of the blue, with acronyms, and with zero context whatsoever.   ::) ::)

it made sense to me,maybe i've been here to long! :o
Offline RJH

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 07:18:14 pm »
Ok, so Lone Star Red doesn't want some bloke called Norman to get a passport.

Not sure what an OU game is, so I followed jambutty's advice and googled it. Apparently it's a video game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1633430/OU/
Offline Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm »
It made partial sense to me because I'd just been reading about possible consequences of a secession that included a mention of passports, and Texans having to get one for the first time to go visit the rest of the States (alongside far more serious and dire stuff*). And being vaguely aware of how weirdly they like their college sports I took a punt on OU being a University but had to confirm via Googling cities named Norman.


* Paying for Federal land and bankrupting the newly independent Texas's economy on day 1. Tilting the politics of the rest of the US to the Left resulting in likely Democratic majorities, and having to live with that Superpower on their doorstep. Being solely responsible for their entire border. There was plenty more.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:18:14 pm
Ok, so Lone Star Red doesn't want some bloke called Norman to get a passport.

Not sure what an OU game is, so I followed jambutty's advice and googled it. Apparently it's a video game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1633430/OU/

Nailed it.  ;D
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 08:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm
I'll slow it way down for you:

If you slowed any more you'd be comatose.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:25:33 pm
If you slowed any more you'd be comatose.
:thumbsup
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm

it made sense to me,maybe i've been here to long! :o
what threw me was - AFAIK - the topic of "Texas leaving the US" has never been discussed here .... so with no context it came out of the blue, and used a place name and acronym that related to nothing apparent.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5382 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm »
Online Lee-87

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5383 on: Yesterday at 09:37:25 pm »
Figured he was talking about this tbf. Oklahoma Vs Texas and joking about needing his passport to go see away games?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_River_Rivalry#:~:text=The%20two%20teams%20first%20played,or%20the%20Red%20River%20Showdown.


Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm »
The cool kids know.
Online GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 09:44:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:57:01 pm
True but the Twat probaly thinks bribing is the same thing as lobbying.

It isn't?
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5386 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm
what threw me was - AFAIK - the topic of "Texas leaving the US" has never been discussed here .... so with no context it came out of the blue, and used a place name and acronym that related to nothing apparent.

nah. it did come up a few posts earlier got lost in the Taylor Swift nonsense.
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5387 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm

nah. it did come up a few posts earlier got lost in the Taylor Swift nonsense.
ah ok, missed it.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 12:20:18 am »
350k new US jobs in January.  Unemployment 3.7%. Salaries up 8% over 2 months.
Online coolbyrne

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 02:46:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  1, 2024, 11:11:27 pm
No way could she swing the election.

She absolutely could. On National Voter Registration Day, a single (bipartisan) Instagram post by her got 35,000 new registered voters, the most since 2020 and 23% more than 2022. Vote.org reported a 1,226% jump in participation in the hour after the post. If she comes flat out and supports Biden, I think you'll see record numbers in terms of 18+ females voting. This demographic can legitimately swing the election.
