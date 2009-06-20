It made partial sense to me because I'd just been reading about possible consequences of a secession that included a mention of passports, and Texans having to get one for the first time to go visit the rest of the States (alongside far more serious and dire stuff*). And being vaguely aware of how weirdly they like their college sports I took a punt on OU being a University but had to confirm via Googling cities named Norman.





* Paying for Federal land and bankrupting the newly independent Texas's economy on day 1. Tilting the politics of the rest of the US to the Left resulting in likely Democratic majorities, and having to live with that Superpower on their doorstep. Being solely responsible for their entire border. There was plenty more.