Offline KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 10:34:04 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!

I think that would be the least of your worries if that lunatic Abbot continues down the path hes on.
Online RJH

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 11:34:24 am »

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
No way could she swing the election.

She doesn't need to cause huge swings.
She doesn't even need to cause anyone to change their mind on who to vote for.
Younger voters tend to skew Democrat, and tend to have much lower turnout than older voters.
Swift just motivating an extra chunk of people under 40 to go vote could have a huge impact.


Last election, Biden won 3 states (37 Electoral Votes) by less than 1%. Less than 45,000 votes extra votes for Trump and the EVs would have been tied.
Another 3 states for Biden (42 EV)and one for Trump (15 EV) had margins of less than 3%.


A concert's worth of voters in a key state could be enought to make the difference.
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 12:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:32:56 am
The latest threat of a Texan Secession I believe. 'Texit' as the tabloids are inevitably calling it.
ah ok thanks.

it's great when ppl post shit out of the blue, with acronyms, and with zero context whatsoever.   ::) ::)
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 03:14:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:52:13 pm
ah ok thanks.

it's great when ppl post shit out of the blue, with acronyms, and with zero context whatsoever.   ::) ::)

Its a thread about the US, Im not here to babysit you.  :-*
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Why hasn't Biden replaced his VP, some time ago?

That felt like an easy win, KH is not popular, and therefore will be seen in the context of his old age and health...
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:16:35 pm
Why hasn't Biden replaced his VP, some time ago?

That felt like an easy win, KH is not popular, and therefore will be seen in the context of his old age and health...

It's an admission of failure, for one. Also, she is a powerful presence for both minorities and women, especially in the post Dobbs era.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 03:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:22:07 pm
It's an admission of failure, for one. Also, she is a powerful presence for both minorities and women, especially in the post Dobbs era.

Let's see if they vote for her because an insurance person or actuary would probably give short odds on Biden not being on this Earth or fit to govern at some point in the years 2025-2029.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 03:47:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:25:07 pm
Let's see if they vote for her because an insurance person or actuary would probably give short odds on Biden not being on this Earth or fit to govern at some point in the years 2025-2029.

Same goes for the orange anus except he also has the risk of being locked up. Let's see if his VP pick is any better.
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 03:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:47:18 pm
Same goes for the orange anus except he also has the risk of being locked up. Let's see if his VP pick is any better.
He's lobbying Clarence Thomas to take the job, assuming he can stay on the SC at the same time.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:48:46 pm
He's lobbying Clarence Thomas to take the job, assuming he can stay on the SC at the same time.


As we've seen with Thomas, you don't lobby him... you just bribe him
Offline SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:52:52 pm

As we've seen with Thomas, you don't lobby him... you just bribe him
True but the Twat probaly thinks bribing is the same thing as lobbying.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:14:43 pm
Its a thread about the US, Im not here to babysit you.  :-*
On a British football forum! :P
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!

What about our games in our City ?
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 05:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:34:22 pm
On a British football forum! :P
It's about America.

If you don't get it, and you rarely do, Google it or ask your American wife.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 06:57:43 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:51:57 pm
It's about America.

If you don't get it, and you rarely do, Google it or ask your American wife.
I'll slow it way down for you:

The. majority. of. posters. (including. here. in. this. thread.) are. British. living. in. the. UK.

You. are. welcome.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 07:12:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:52:13 pm
ah ok thanks.

it's great when ppl post shit out of the blue, with acronyms, and with zero context whatsoever.   ::) ::)

it made sense to me,maybe i've been here to long! :o
Online RJH

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm »
Ok, so Lone Star Red doesn't want some bloke called Norman to get a passport.

Not sure what an OU game is, so I followed jambutty's advice and googled it. Apparently it's a video game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1633430/OU/
