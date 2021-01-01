« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5360 on: Today at 10:34:04 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!

I think that would be the least of your worries if that lunatic Abbot continues down the path hes on.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5361 on: Today at 11:34:24 am

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
No way could she swing the election.

She doesn't need to cause huge swings.
She doesn't even need to cause anyone to change their mind on who to vote for.
Younger voters tend to skew Democrat, and tend to have much lower turnout than older voters.
Swift just motivating an extra chunk of people under 40 to go vote could have a huge impact.


Last election, Biden won 3 states (37 Electoral Votes) by less than 1%. Less than 45,000 votes extra votes for Trump and the EVs would have been tied.
Another 3 states for Biden (42 EV)and one for Trump (15 EV) had margins of less than 3%.


A concert's worth of voters in a key state could be enought to make the difference.
