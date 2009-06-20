« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5320 on: January 30, 2024, 12:18:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2024, 11:36:22 am
Except some Republican will say he was poisoned by the Dems and his followers would all take that as gospel.


Good.

Let the knobheads think what they like.

If all that did happen, someone should wind the Trump-following Christo-fascists up by doing an ABBA-esque hologram of him appearing in random places across the god-fearing buttfuck states, and announcing that he has risen.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5321 on: January 30, 2024, 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January 30, 2024, 11:28:17 am
The only thing the scenario is him pissing and shitting himself due to the heartattack and then being fully aware in his last moment, that the last video mankind will ever see of him is lying on the floor drenched in his own piss and shit. That humiliation would probably be enough to die again out of shame...

Your scenario is so dark, it almost takes us to a place equivalent to him being elected president again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5322 on: January 30, 2024, 01:23:14 pm »
I would just like him to continually fail until the day he dies. All in public.

I remember the look on his face that night he arrived back at the White House from the rally the tik tokkers ordered a million tickets for. His tie undone, slouching across the lawn from the helicopter. He just looked so broken. He actually thought hed get a million people revering him. I want to see that look over and over again until he keeps over.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5323 on: January 30, 2024, 11:27:53 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5324 on: January 31, 2024, 06:19:06 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 30, 2024, 11:05:25 am
I love the Trump heart attack scenario. There is tremendous import behind it but a Trump/Biden debate would be electric viewing across the World. It would need Arnie moderating and an army of fact-checkers perhaps.

I'd tazer Trump every time he mentioned a falsehood. And or stop the debate.

Trump isn't going to debate Biden anyway. He won't have the balls. He'll make up some cockamamie excuse about Democrats, socialist demons, bias, rigged, unfair media, fake news etc etc. His advisors will want to keep him away from mainstream voters as much as possible.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5325 on: January 31, 2024, 07:14:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2024, 11:36:22 am
Except some Republican will say he was poisoned by the Dems and his followers would all take that as gospel.

Doesn't matter. No one but Trump can carry the cult. If he died, the cult would gaze upon his successor, the scales would fall from their eyes, and they'd realise the GOP has no ideas, nothing to offer.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5326 on: January 31, 2024, 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 31, 2024, 06:19:06 am
Trump isn't going to debate Biden anyway. He won't have the balls. He'll make up some cockamamie excuse about Democrats, socialist demons, bias, rigged, unfair media, fake news etc etc. His advisors will want to keep him away from mainstream voters as much as possible.

I'm not sure Biden's advisors want him to debate Trump either. They'll pull the whole won't debate an insurrectionist line. Neither candidate will suffer from not debating pretty much everyone already has a fully formed opinion about both candidates. Only question with the election is turnout on both sides
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5327 on: January 31, 2024, 10:55:32 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5328 on: January 31, 2024, 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on January 31, 2024, 08:27:38 am
I'm not sure Biden's advisors want him to debate Trump either. They'll pull the whole won't debate an insurrectionist line. Neither candidate will suffer from not debating pretty much everyone already has a fully formed opinion about both candidates. Only question with the election is turnout on both sides

Actually, I think Biden and his team are happy to debate Trump. Biden's got a lot to show for his term and he will want to push it. Trump will talk over him and attempt to meddle and stick a spoke in the wheels, and we've seen that the debate host can't control him.

Trump really can't attack Biden's record - he won't even know what Biden's record is as he can't read - so all he can do is go after the personal stuff, like Biden's age and competence, and try to stop Biden espousing his achievements as president.

It would be then that Biden would start talking about Trump's electoral record, losing the popular vote by 7 million etc his criminal convictions (if he has one by then). Then Biden would retreat to a safe distance and watch calmly as Trump disintegrates live on stage - talking about rigged elections, windmills, lizard people, tax cuts, old porridge, Jan 6th being an inside job, immigrants raping their way through Texas, tax cuts, how glad he is he got abortions banned, grand conspiracies out to obscure his mightiness, tax cuts, witch hunts, Biden will be in jail when Trump's back in office, CNN will be bombed, tax cuts, person, woman, man, camera, tv, etc etc.

The way to deal with Trump is to turn him on himself. Wind him up, and watch him go. He's a thin skinned narc, and Biden is done playing nice with the orange filth.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5329 on: January 31, 2024, 11:31:48 am »
The thing about these tv debates; it should be really easy for the producers to cut the feed to mics once the designated person has had their chance to speak. I can only guess they dont is because they want the Jerry Springer style entertainment.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5330 on: January 31, 2024, 11:46:46 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on January 31, 2024, 11:31:48 am
The thing about these tv debates; it should be really easy for the producers to cut the feed to mics once the designated person has had their chance to speak. I can only guess they dont is because they want the Jerry Springer style entertainment.

Well Fox would never have the balls to do that with Trump. And if they don't, but MSNBC or CNN did, it could easily be spun to appear anti-Republican/anti-Trump.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5331 on: January 31, 2024, 02:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 31, 2024, 11:46:46 am
Well Fox would never have the balls to do that with Trump. And if they don't, but MSNBC or CNN did, it could easily be spun to appear anti-Republican/anti-Trump.
it would be one of the rules the network would agree to, not their decision.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5332 on: January 31, 2024, 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 31, 2024, 11:27:48 am
Actually, I think Biden and his team are happy to debate Trump. Biden's got a lot to show for his term and he will want to push it. Trump will talk over him and attempt to meddle and stick a spoke in the wheels, and we've seen that the debate host can't control him.

Trump really can't attack Biden's record - he won't even know what Biden's record is as he can't read - so all he can do is go after the personal stuff, like Biden's age and competence, and try to stop Biden espousing his achievements as president.

It would be then that Biden would start talking about Trump's electoral record, losing the popular vote by 7 million etc his criminal convictions (if he has one by then). Then Biden would retreat to a safe distance and watch calmly as Trump disintegrates live on stage - talking about rigged elections, windmills, lizard people, tax cuts, old porridge, Jan 6th being an inside job, immigrants raping their way through Texas, tax cuts, how glad he is he got abortions banned, grand conspiracies out to obscure his mightiness, tax cuts, witch hunts, Biden will be in jail when Trump's back in office, CNN will be bombed, tax cuts, person, woman, man, camera, tv, etc etc.

The way to deal with Trump is to turn him on himself. Wind him up, and watch him go. He's a thin skinned narc, and Biden is done playing nice with the orange filth.

Oh 2012 Biden would rinse Trump but 2024 Biden... I've seen some of his recent speeches not pretty to put it mildly. You wouldn't want him on stage for an extended period of time unless it's a desperate situation. Trumps advisors probably want to hide him away so he can do less damage. I'd be surprised if a debate does happen but we'll see
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5333 on: January 31, 2024, 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on January 31, 2024, 06:07:35 pm
Oh 2012 Biden would rinse Trump but 2024 Biden... I've seen some of his recent speeches not pretty to put it mildly. You wouldn't want him on stage for an extended period of time unless it's a desperate situation. Trumps advisors probably want to hide him away so he can do less damage. I'd be surprised if a debate does happen but we'll see

It would be unprecedented to not have a presidential debate, I think it has to happen. As soon as one of them agrees to it the other will have to, surely

Both of them will have some shocking blooper reels by the end of it though  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5334 on: January 31, 2024, 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on January 31, 2024, 06:28:27 pm
It would be unprecedented to not have a presidential debate, I think it has to happen. As soon as one of them agrees to it the other will have to, surely

Both of them will have some shocking blooper reels by the end of it though  ;D

There were no presidential debates between 1960 and 1976 it would be a step back but not that shocking not saying for definite a debate won't happen but I'd say there's a more than 50% chance there won't be one
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5335 on: January 31, 2024, 06:40:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 31, 2024, 02:12:50 pm
it would be one of the rules the network would agree to, not their decision.

But the organisation that administers the debates has come under huge pressure from the GOP and Trump in recent years. There's a good chance that if they don't yield to whatever conditions Republicans demand, Trump will just refuse to debate. He will spin it that the organisation is corrupt, bias, looking to silence him etc.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5336 on: January 31, 2024, 07:47:02 pm »
Nothing can force Biden to debate.  Especially when everyone would expect a circus.  The dignity of the office demands it, despite the Anus' achievement.

But under the right ground rules he'll be Smokin' Joe.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 01:57:38 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 01:58:38 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm »
Just reading in the Taylor Swift thread about the latest hissy fits from the far-right over there.

FFS, they are full-on lunatics.

Not that long ago, if you'd have heard someone on telly ranting like Alison Steinberg, you'd have assumed it was satirical pisstake. Yet tens of millions of fucknuggets in the US will be watching her and nodding along vigorously (whilst probably subconsciously touching their gun)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/oan-anchor-alison-steinberg-claims-the-devil-owns-taylor-swift-s-soul-implies-the-pop-star-s-fame-is-a-democratic-pysop/vi-BB1hzxOS

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm
Just reading in the Taylor Swift thread about the latest hissy fits from the far-right over there.

FFS, they are full-on lunatics.

Not that long ago, if you'd have heard someone on telly ranting like Alison Steinberg, you'd have assumed it was satirical pisstake. Yet tens of millions of fucknuggets in the US will be watching her and nodding along vigorously (whilst probably subconsciously touching their gun)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/oan-anchor-alison-steinberg-claims-the-devil-owns-taylor-swift-s-soul-implies-the-pop-star-s-fame-is-a-democratic-pysop/vi-BB1hzxOS



Was gonna ask is this a real news site and then googled it, and all was clear.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_America_News_Network
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5341 on: Yesterday at 03:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on January 31, 2024, 06:07:35 pm
Oh 2012 Biden would rinse Trump but 2024 Biden... I've seen some of his recent speeches not pretty to put it mildly. You wouldn't want him on stage for an extended period of time unless it's a desperate situation. Trumps advisors probably want to hide him away so he can do less damage. I'd be surprised if a debate does happen but we'll see

I'm not sure you have seen some of his speeches, if you think Trump's complete lack of facts etc would beat the sort of fantastic speech Biden did at, say, the UAW picket line.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5342 on: Yesterday at 03:36:59 pm »
There are "folks" that live in the Heartland  Interior,  probably most of whom believe that denizens of coastal areas are evil and anti white  Euro-American.

Rush Limberger and Fucker Tucker's seeds are well rooted.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5343 on: Yesterday at 07:13:48 pm »
I've been meaning to post since yesterday about Lindsey Grahams comments at the Senate committee meeting when he said 'big tech' have "blood on their hands".
The subject matter and protection of children is indeed extremely important, but would he consider such an observation or be brave enough to say it to any of his Republican colleague who refuse to consider gun control. Would he fuck as like.
The hypocrisy is bewildering.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5344 on: Yesterday at 07:54:23 pm »
I saw Josh Hawley there as well so stopped paying any attention to whatever they or the tech robots had to say.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5345 on: Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:13:48 pm
I've been meaning to post since yesterday about Lindsey Grahams comments at the Senate committee meeting when he said 'big tech' have "blood on their hands".
The subject matter and protection of children is indeed extremely important, but would he consider such an observation or be brave enough to say it to any of his Republican colleague who refuse to consider gun control. Would he fuck as like.
The hypocrisy is bewildering.
What struck me about it (and other comments from other Senators at the meeting) is how performative it is. Even when we might agree with the comment, it is just theatre. What a useless institution.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5346 on: Yesterday at 09:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm
Just reading in the Taylor Swift thread about the latest hissy fits from the far-right over there.

FFS, they are full-on lunatics.

Not that long ago, if you'd have heard someone on telly ranting like Alison Steinberg, you'd have assumed it was satirical pisstake. Yet tens of millions of fucknuggets in the US will be watching her and nodding along vigorously (whilst probably subconsciously touching their gun)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/oan-anchor-alison-steinberg-claims-the-devil-owns-taylor-swift-s-soul-implies-the-pop-star-s-fame-is-a-democratic-pysop/vi-BB1hzxOS



I heard that yesterday, coupled with the suggestion that Joe Biden will help the boyfriends team win the Superbowl so her media ratings go up so she can help the Dems more

how can that woman hold a straight face. shame in society has died
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5347 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5348 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm »
Apparently most of swifts followers would vote for Biden if she endorses him. There's a belief among republicans that she will. It's actually possible she could swing the election. So basically she must be destroyed.  It's a risky thing to do in public so spreading conspiracies about her is the best bet.
Won't work with her followers as they're as dedicated as the orange ones followers.  Bizarre shit really. Pop stars or fairy tales  could be the deciding factor in an election. I'm old enough to remember policies.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5349 on: Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
Apparently most of swifts followers would vote for Biden if she endorses him. There's a belief among republicans that she will. It's actually possible she could swing the election. So basically she must be destroyed.  It's a risky thing to do in public so spreading conspiracies about her is the best bet.
Won't work with her followers as they're as dedicated as the orange ones followers.  Bizarre shit really. Pop stars or fairy tales  could be the deciding factor in an election. I'm old enough to remember policies.

No way could she swing the election.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5350 on: Yesterday at 11:34:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm
No way could she swing the election.
saw a poll today that says 18% of the ppl asked would vote for whoever she recommends.  (I don't know who they asked but 18% is a damned high number).

no, I don't understand it either.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5351 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:34:02 pm
saw a poll today that says 18% of the ppl asked would vote for whoever she recommends.  (I don't know who they asked but 18% is a damned high number).

no, I don't understand it either.

Im sure they would, until they found out you cant over Tik Tok or Instagram.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5352 on: Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm »
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5353 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm
I dont want a passport to go to Norman to watch an OU game!
I have absolutely no clue what that means  :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5354 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
Im sure they would, until they found out you cant over Tik Tok or Instagram.
good point  :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 12:44:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:27 pm

30% of 30-45 year olds in America are Taylor swift fans. That's a sizable amount of voters so numerically she absolutely could. An election can come down to tiny margins.Trumps fascists believe so and are on the attack.
