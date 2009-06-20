I'm not sure Biden's advisors want him to debate Trump either. They'll pull the whole won't debate an insurrectionist line. Neither candidate will suffer from not debating pretty much everyone already has a fully formed opinion about both candidates. Only question with the election is turnout on both sides



Actually, I think Biden and his team are happy to debate Trump. Biden's got a lot to show for his term and he will want to push it. Trump will talk over him and attempt to meddle and stick a spoke in the wheels, and we've seen that the debate host can't control him.Trump really can't attack Biden's record - he won't even know what Biden's record is as he can't read - so all he can do is go after the personal stuff, like Biden's age and competence, and try to stop Biden espousing his achievements as president.It would be then that Biden would start talking about Trump's electoral record, losing the popular vote by 7 million etc his criminal convictions (if he has one by then). Then Biden would retreat to a safe distance and watch calmly as Trump disintegrates live on stage - talking about rigged elections, windmills, lizard people, tax cuts, old porridge, Jan 6th being an inside job, immigrants raping their way through Texas, tax cuts, how glad he is he got abortions banned, grand conspiracies out to obscure his mightiness, tax cuts, witch hunts, Biden will be in jail when Trump's back in office, CNN will be bombed, tax cuts, person, woman, man, camera, tv, etc etc.The way to deal with Trump is to turn him on himself. Wind him up, and watch him go. He's a thin skinned narc, and Biden is done playing nice with the orange filth.