Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 12:18:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:36:22 am
Except some Republican will say he was poisoned by the Dems and his followers would all take that as gospel.


Good.

Let the knobheads think what they like.

If all that did happen, someone should wind the Trump-following Christo-fascists up by doing an ABBA-esque hologram of him appearing in random places across the god-fearing buttfuck states, and announcing that he has risen.




lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:28:17 am
The only thing the scenario is him pissing and shitting himself due to the heartattack and then being fully aware in his last moment, that the last video mankind will ever see of him is lying on the floor drenched in his own piss and shit. That humiliation would probably be enough to die again out of shame...

Your scenario is so dark, it almost takes us to a place equivalent to him being elected president again.



KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm »
I would just like him to continually fail until the day he dies. All in public.

I remember the look on his face that night he arrived back at the White House from the rally the tik tokkers ordered a million tickets for. His tie undone, slouching across the lawn from the helicopter. He just looked so broken. He actually thought hed get a million people revering him. I want to see that look over and over again until he keeps over.



jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm »



Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,236
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 06:19:06 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:05:25 am
I love the Trump heart attack scenario. There is tremendous import behind it but a Trump/Biden debate would be electric viewing across the World. It would need Arnie moderating and an army of fact-checkers perhaps.

I'd tazer Trump every time he mentioned a falsehood. And or stop the debate.

Trump isn't going to debate Biden anyway. He won't have the balls. He'll make up some cockamamie excuse about Democrats, socialist demons, bias, rigged, unfair media, fake news etc etc. His advisors will want to keep him away from mainstream voters as much as possible.





GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,914
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 07:14:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:36:22 am
Except some Republican will say he was poisoned by the Dems and his followers would all take that as gospel.

Doesn't matter. No one but Trump can carry the cult. If he died, the cult would gaze upon his successor, the scales would fall from their eyes, and they'd realise the GOP has no ideas, nothing to offer.


Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:19:06 am
Trump isn't going to debate Biden anyway. He won't have the balls. He'll make up some cockamamie excuse about Democrats, socialist demons, bias, rigged, unfair media, fake news etc etc. His advisors will want to keep him away from mainstream voters as much as possible.

I'm not sure Biden's advisors want him to debate Trump either. They'll pull the whole won't debate an insurrectionist line. Neither candidate will suffer from not debating pretty much everyone already has a fully formed opinion about both candidates. Only question with the election is turnout on both sides


jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »



Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,236
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:27:38 am
I'm not sure Biden's advisors want him to debate Trump either. They'll pull the whole won't debate an insurrectionist line. Neither candidate will suffer from not debating pretty much everyone already has a fully formed opinion about both candidates. Only question with the election is turnout on both sides

Actually, I think Biden and his team are happy to debate Trump. Biden's got a lot to show for his term and he will want to push it. Trump will talk over him and attempt to meddle and stick a spoke in the wheels, and we've seen that the debate host can't control him.

Trump really can't attack Biden's record - he won't even know what Biden's record is as he can't read - so all he can do is go after the personal stuff, like Biden's age and competence, and try to stop Biden espousing his achievements as president.

It would be then that Biden would start talking about Trump's electoral record, losing the popular vote by 7 million etc his criminal convictions (if he has one by then). Then Biden would retreat to a safe distance and watch calmly as Trump disintegrates live on stage - talking about rigged elections, windmills, lizard people, tax cuts, old porridge, Jan 6th being an inside job, immigrants raping their way through Texas, tax cuts, how glad he is he got abortions banned, grand conspiracies out to obscure his mightiness, tax cuts, witch hunts, Biden will be in jail when Trump's back in office, CNN will be bombed, tax cuts, person, woman, man, camera, tv, etc etc.

The way to deal with Trump is to turn him on himself. Wind him up, and watch him go. He's a thin skinned narc, and Biden is done playing nice with the orange filth.





KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 11:31:48 am »
The thing about these tv debates; it should be really easy for the producers to cut the feed to mics once the designated person has had their chance to speak. I can only guess they dont is because they want the Jerry Springer style entertainment.



Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,236
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 11:46:46 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:31:48 am
The thing about these tv debates; it should be really easy for the producers to cut the feed to mics once the designated person has had their chance to speak. I can only guess they dont is because they want the Jerry Springer style entertainment.

Well Fox would never have the balls to do that with Trump. And if they don't, but MSNBC or CNN did, it could easily be spun to appear anti-Republican/anti-Trump.





SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 02:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:46:46 am
Well Fox would never have the balls to do that with Trump. And if they don't, but MSNBC or CNN did, it could easily be spun to appear anti-Republican/anti-Trump.
it would be one of the rules the network would agree to, not their decision.


Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 06:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:27:48 am
Actually, I think Biden and his team are happy to debate Trump. Biden's got a lot to show for his term and he will want to push it. Trump will talk over him and attempt to meddle and stick a spoke in the wheels, and we've seen that the debate host can't control him.

Trump really can't attack Biden's record - he won't even know what Biden's record is as he can't read - so all he can do is go after the personal stuff, like Biden's age and competence, and try to stop Biden espousing his achievements as president.

It would be then that Biden would start talking about Trump's electoral record, losing the popular vote by 7 million etc his criminal convictions (if he has one by then). Then Biden would retreat to a safe distance and watch calmly as Trump disintegrates live on stage - talking about rigged elections, windmills, lizard people, tax cuts, old porridge, Jan 6th being an inside job, immigrants raping their way through Texas, tax cuts, how glad he is he got abortions banned, grand conspiracies out to obscure his mightiness, tax cuts, witch hunts, Biden will be in jail when Trump's back in office, CNN will be bombed, tax cuts, person, woman, man, camera, tv, etc etc.

The way to deal with Trump is to turn him on himself. Wind him up, and watch him go. He's a thin skinned narc, and Biden is done playing nice with the orange filth.

Oh 2012 Biden would rinse Trump but 2024 Biden... I've seen some of his recent speeches not pretty to put it mildly. You wouldn't want him on stage for an extended period of time unless it's a desperate situation. Trumps advisors probably want to hide him away so he can do less damage. I'd be surprised if a debate does happen but we'll see


Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 06:07:35 pm
Oh 2012 Biden would rinse Trump but 2024 Biden... I've seen some of his recent speeches not pretty to put it mildly. You wouldn't want him on stage for an extended period of time unless it's a desperate situation. Trumps advisors probably want to hide him away so he can do less damage. I'd be surprised if a debate does happen but we'll see

It would be unprecedented to not have a presidential debate, I think it has to happen. As soon as one of them agrees to it the other will have to, surely

Both of them will have some shocking blooper reels by the end of it though  ;D


Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:28:27 pm
It would be unprecedented to not have a presidential debate, I think it has to happen. As soon as one of them agrees to it the other will have to, surely

Both of them will have some shocking blooper reels by the end of it though  ;D

There were no presidential debates between 1960 and 1976 it would be a step back but not that shocking not saying for definite a debate won't happen but I'd say there's a more than 50% chance there won't be one

