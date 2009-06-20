Appreciate you engaging on the topic sensibly, thank you.The point you made about facts being widely known after the event is exactly what I said the other day. It only becomes obvious to the majority in hindsight as these things are in hidden in plain sight before it can't be contained anymore. But there are things that dictate that the end of a business cycle is coming. Banks going bust like you said in 2007/8 is one of them. It's already happened last year the Fed just swooped in to bail them out but that bailout ends this year. Why would several banks fail at the same time in a good economy? It makes no sense.For the record, I'm not saying we're due for another subprime crisis, I'm very aware on what happened in 2007. All I posted that article to show was the some of the same things being mentioned there are happening now, in more layman terms for these guys. Unless I'm misunderstanding what you're saying, if article hasn't been edited and was before the crisis, the banks would have asked for bailouts as internally they knew they were insolvent and some would have been rejected and allowed to go bust. But when it becomes a full blown crisis, the central banks can't stand by and watch things collapse so they become the lender of last resort. These things initially play under the hood i.e. last March before bubbling over.So we'll let it play out after March, and see what happens, it may take a few months to unfold & in hindsight, it would have been obvious and the media articles will come after the fact.