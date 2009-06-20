So which states are likely to be the swing states in 2024? In the last few years Florida has creeped over from swing to 'solidly Republican', as has Iowa. Colorado has gone the other way, as has Virginia.
Would you say the most likely deciders are going to be (in no particular order):
Michigan
Pennsylania
Minnesota
Maine
Nevada
Arizona
New Mexico
Wisconsin?
Are there any others? I tried looking at some polls and came up with this (bleak) projection myself.
https://www.270towin.com/maps/3Gyr6.png
I would guess the big midwest 3 (PA, MI, and WI) will be in play. Republicans will for sure try to get Georgia and Arizona back. Nevada's one of the most diverse states in the country but among the least % of college educated, and margins have been razor thin.
If New Mexico or Minnesota are in play, the Dems are screwed.
My assumption is that Trump will focus on the midwest, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada as those should be in play.
The Dems are also defending some really tough seats in the Senate (including in Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Montana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia (Manchin gone), and Wisconsin).
There's not a lot of room for the Democrats to go on the offensive in either the presidential race or Senate race. For presidential, maybe North Carolina finally goes blue, but that's been a tease for years. GOP's defending Senate seats in Indiana (retirement), Florida, and Missouri, but those are probably long shots.
For 2016, 9 of the 10 closest margin races in 2012 were Obama wins. So it really didn't take all that much for the GOP to flip those states for the presidency. There's somewhat of a similar trend for 2024 with regard to 2020. Of the 7 closest margin races in 2020, 6 were Biden wins (GA, AZ, WI, PA, NV, and MI). Only NC is the GOP win (just like in 2012 as well).
The electoral votes for 2024:
-PA: 19
-GA: 16
-MI: 15
-WI: 10
-AZ: 11
-NV: 7
-NC: 16
If Trump holds NC, he needs 38 EVs to get to 270, so he's got quite a few paths there. GOP controlling House, Senate, and White House again is not a far off possibility.