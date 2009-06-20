« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:26:20 pm
Who takes the Fed to task, Mario?

It SHOULD be the government holding them to account, but the Fed can help reigning govt get re-elected with their policies and the timing of them so they instead work together. Thats why I dont think it matters who the President is in that sense. Thats what the Fed did in 2023, to backstop a financial crisis which has made it look like the US has a Goldilocks economy. Just like in 2007!

So if its not the government, it takes the general public to revolt to do so but the people think certain things are crazy til they happen and rather believe the financial misinformation that the media tell them until they get fed up and take matters into their own hands. History tells us thats the case with empires falling because of the revolt of the people. So until then, the show will keep rolling on until people hit their breaking point.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 01:44:52 pm

No one then.

Whack a Mole.

Carry on WUM.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm »
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.
The article is 16 years old. If I am to even consider reading it, I'd first like to be clued in as to your point!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 03:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:03:31 pm
The article is 16 years old. If I am to even consider reading it, I'd first like to be clued into as your point!

The article isn't so long so please read it. The article is called how the 3 bears ate the Goldilocks economy in 2007. It breaks down the dynamics that caused the 2007/8 financial crisis. Then re-read everything I've posted over the last few days about US manufacturing in a recession and consumption of Chinese imports holding up the US economy, consumer borrowing at all time highs in credit card debt, the Fed hiding the fact that many US banks are insolvent and more.

And if you still think what I'm saying about the economy is nonsense, then I honestly dunno what to say. I've laid out all the facts, we are literally at the same point as we were in 2007 but in TRILLIONS rather than billions of debt and the guy is calling me a WUM! It's unbelievable.

There's a great few paragraphs that is literally me explaining it to you guys and I've got guys calling me a WUM, whack a mole etc:

For many years, this arrangement worked nicely. The Chinese people kindly spent the money they made exporting their TVs and toys to the US by buying shares in American companies and the bills issued by the US treasury to pay for its debts.
The US had a friendly cousin called Britain. It lived a similar lifestyle, spending more than it produced and borrowing to cover the difference. There were some who warned this state of affairs was too good to be true, but every day people in the US and Britain woke up to see the sun shining and the sky blue.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:14:08 pm
The article is called how the 3 bears ate the Goldilocks economy in 2007.


Bald Rick 2.0 GPT.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm »
The U.S. debt burden is unsustainable, for sure, that is clear and not controversial. It is at risk of going into a death spiral, in terms of the interest to service the debt becoming unmanageable, oversupply of Treasuries, perceived increased risk resulting in higher yields, resulting in higher servicing costs with every new round of Treasury issuance, increasing the cost of servicing debt and onwards. The US wasted a golden opportunity to refinance a significant portion of their debt when rates were at near zero.
You stand a better chance with Biden / the Democrats to manage this over the next few years as Trump is simply incompetent and has already indicated he will interfere with the Fed's work.
It's balanced on a knife edge, at this point.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 04:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.

So your evidence is an article from 2007? 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:56:16 pm
So your evidence is an article from 2007?
Yeah. An opinion piece at that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:56:16 pm
So your evidence is an article from 2007?

Christ alive, did you miss my response to you? I laid the facts all out for you, and then again in layman terms with the article for you guys to better understand everything Im saying as it was unfolding in real time in 2007 and how the same things are happening now. Are you guys actually for real?

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm
The U.S. debt burden is unsustainable, for sure, that is clear and not controversial. It is at risk of going into a death spiral, in terms of the interest to service the debt becoming unmanageable, oversupply of Treasuries, perceived increased risk resulting in higher yields, resulting in higher servicing costs with every new round of Treasury issuance, increasing the cost of servicing debt and onwards. The US wasted a golden opportunity to refinance a significant portion of their debt when rates were at near zero.
You stand a better chance with Biden / the Democrats to manage this over the next few years as Trump is simply incompetent and has already indicated he will interfere with the Fed's work.
It's balanced on a knife edge, at this point.

Thats fair re Trump and youre right. Hes definitely a loose cannon.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm »
To you bettors and maths wonks:  Is doubling down a good strategy or is it the meds?









(JK seemed subdued.  Did anyone see a fist pump?)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 02:11:19 pm
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.
The article was wrote in 2007, all the reasons for the 2008 crash became known after 2008. the problem was down to millions taking out Mortgages that offered a very low rate of interest for the first few years then the higher rates kicked in which became unaffordable for millions who then started to default, that was the problem. higher interest rates kicked in around 2007-2008 for millions,  these were known as Sub-Prime mortgages, basically worthless as people had defaulted on payments, the major banks had millions of these mortages but offloaded them to other banks all over the world.  the debt amount was multiplied by around 8 times as people underwrote those debts. banks all over the world found themselves holding no assets as the Mortgages were worthless. they all began to go bust.
The author of the article makes no mention of this but mentions how governments were asked to bail the banks out but they were told it's been caused by you so take what we offer or leave it, am wondering why the author mentions none of this, it's as if they don't want anything to contradict their theory or whether he never had all the info on what actually happened to cause the crash.
The problem is down to lack of regulation. we know this regulation has not really happened so we know another crash is inevitable, best watching a few decent documentary's that are more up to date than the article.
The documentary Inside Job is excellent, the movie The Big short is brilliant as well as entertaining.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 06:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm
Christ alive, did you miss my response to you? I laid the facts all out for you, and then again in layman terms with the article for you guys to better understand everything Im saying as it was unfolding in real time in 2007 and how the same things are happening now. Are you guys actually for real?

Thats fair re Trump and youre right. Hes definitely a loose cannon.



You laid out your views, evidenced by a 16 year old article.  No-one can know what the future holds of course, but predicting some sort of global recession leading to Trump being elected is a tad grasping.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 06:38:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:30:35 pm
You laid out your views, evidenced by a 16 year old article.  No-one can know what the future holds of course, but predicting some sort of global recession leading to Trump being elected is a tad grasping.
he's not predicting it, he seems to be guaranteeing it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm

Appreciate you engaging on the topic sensibly, thank you.

The point you made about facts being widely known after the event is exactly what I said the other day. It only becomes obvious to the majority in hindsight as these things are in hidden in plain sight before it can't be contained anymore. But there are things that dictate that the end of a business cycle is coming. Banks going bust like you said in 2007/8 is one of them. It's already happened last year the Fed just swooped in to bail them out but that bailout ends this year. Why would several banks fail at the same time in a good economy? It makes no sense.

For the record, I'm not saying we're due for another subprime crisis, I'm very aware on what happened in 2007. All I posted that article to show was the some of the same things being mentioned there are happening now, in more layman terms for these guys. Unless I'm misunderstanding what you're saying, if article hasn't been edited and was before the crisis, the banks would have asked for bailouts as internally they knew they were insolvent and some would have been rejected and allowed to go bust. But when it becomes a full blown crisis, the central banks can't stand by and watch things collapse so they become the lender of last resort. These things initially play under the hood i.e. last March before bubbling over.

So we'll let it play out after March, and see what happens, it may take a few months to unfold & in hindsight, it would have been obvious and the media articles will come after the fact.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 06:54:34 pm »
How do you get rid of a fart in a submarine?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:38:32 pm
he's not predicting it, he seems to be guaranteeing it.
That's the problem. He described it as 'a fact' a page or two back. He has since, with a lot of pushing, offered a half-arsed mea cupla. But his subsequent doubling-down with the posting of the 16-year old unrelated opinion piece* does not help of course, and only sets back his 'argument' even further.

* Which @Oldfordie has, quite rightly, taken apart.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5297 on: Yesterday at 07:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:06:52 pm


Nope still doubling down. I'm just respectfully debating. Like I've been saying let it play out then. There's honestly no more to say from my end as some of you are clearly unable to process what I'm saying, and so it'll never make sense to you until after the fact. I've made a mental note and we can revisit in 6 months, I hope you'll be honest enough to admit you were wrong. Simple.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5298 on: Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Appreciate you engaging on the topic sensibly, thank you.

The point you made about facts being widely known after the event is exactly what I said the other day. It only becomes obvious to the majority in hindsight as these things are in hidden in plain sight before it can't be contained anymore. But there are things that dictate that the end of a business cycle is coming. Banks going bust like you said in 2007/8 is one of them. It's already happened last year the Fed just swooped in to bail them out but that bailout ends this year. Why would several banks fail at the same time in a good economy? It makes no sense.
As I recall, those banks had particular problems in governance - what happened to them does not translate to the US banking sector in general.
Quote
For the record, I'm not saying we're due for another subprime crisis, I'm very aware on what happened in 2007. All I posted that article to show was the some of the same things being mentioned there are happening now, in more layman terms for these guys. Unless I'm misunderstanding what you're saying, if article hasn't been edited and was before the crisis, the banks would have asked for bailouts as internally they knew they were insolvent and some would have been rejected and allowed to go bust. But when it becomes a full blown crisis, the central banks can't stand by and watch things collapse so they become the lender of last resort. These things initially play under the hood i.e. last March before bubbling over.
The article was not from before the crisis, or after the crisis. It was mid-crisis, as banks were collapsing / being bailed out.
Quote
So we'll let it play out after March, and see what happens, it may take a few months to unfold & in hindsight, it would have been obvious and the media articles will come after the fact.
If there is a collapse in the World economy after March this year, this will not prove you right. And if there is no collapse, it will not prove your imagined foes view. All that we are saying is that the evidence to support the view that there will be recession this year is thin. But, ultimately, we are not making a prediction either way because these things are chaotic by their very nature. And certainly no one here, except you, has stated it as fact one way or there other, or resorted to pointing to unrelated articles as in a desperate logical fallacy attempt to appeal to authority (of someone who is non-authoritative, no less).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5299 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5300 on: Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Appreciate you engaging on the topic sensibly, thank you.

The point you made about facts being widely known after the event is exactly what I said the other day. It only becomes obvious to the majority in hindsight as these things are in hidden in plain sight before it can't be contained anymore. But there are things that dictate that the end of a business cycle is coming. Banks going bust like you said in 2007/8 is one of them. It's already happened last year the Fed just swooped in to bail them out but that bailout ends this year. Why would several banks fail at the same time in a good economy? It makes no sense.

For the record, I'm not saying we're due for another subprime crisis, I'm very aware on what happened in 2007. All I posted that article to show was the some of the same things being mentioned there are happening now, in more layman terms for these guys. Unless I'm misunderstanding what you're saying, if article hasn't been edited and was before the crisis, the banks would have asked for bailouts as internally they knew they were insolvent and some would have been rejected and allowed to go bust. But when it becomes a full blown crisis, the central banks can't stand by and watch things collapse so they become the lender of last resort. These things initially play under the hood i.e. last March before bubbling over.

So we'll let it play out after March, and see what happens, it may take a few months to unfold & in hindsight, it would have been obvious and the media articles will come after the fact.
Yes the banks went bust but it wasn't down to any cycle it was down to mortgage sellers being allowed to sell mortgages to people who couldn't afford the true repayments, all those people took mortgages out believing they could make the repayments as the payments were very low for the first few yrs then the higher real rate of interest kicked in making the repayments impossible, this is the reason why people started to default on monthly payments, some did see this coming, they knew all these higher interest rates were starting to kick in in 2007.  as I say this was all compounded 8 fold as those loans were underwrote by speculators. the unscrupulous bankers offloaded as many as those worthless mortgages as possible all over the world knowing it would probably bankrupt the banks who bought those sub prime mortgages off them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5301 on: Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:22:44 pm
If there is a collapse in the World economy after March this year, this will not prove you right. And if there is no collapse, it will not prove your imagined foes view. All that we are saying is that the evidence to support the view that there will be recession this year is thin. But, ultimately, we are not making a prediction either way because these things are chaotic by their very nature. And certainly no one here, except you, has stated it as fact one way or there other, or resorted to pointing to unrelated articles as in a desperate logical fallacy attempt to appeal to authority (of someone who is non-authoritative, no less).

Quote from: Studgotelli on January 27, 2024, 12:40:39 pm
When we do and if Im ultimately right, you guys will say Im lucky, or think some random event triggered a turn in the economy.

Unbelievable.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5302 on: Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 27, 2024, 12:14:49 pm
Yeah, both will be true, but what Im just saying is the record will show that we are damn close to the end of a business cycle, it will very likely unravel quickly as the year goes on, its just not clear to the vast majority of people yet but Im seeing it playing out. Small businesses are going out of business at record rates, interest rates have never been raised as much as quickly as they have in history, leading economic indicators have been consecutively negative for the longest time since the 2008 recession, credit card debt is at all time highs, savings rates are at the lowest since the 2008 recesssion. National debt is at 34 TRILLION. China is a mess, Europe is a mess. Something WILL break. Recessions are always hidden in plain sight so the majority never see it coming and think theyre random.

In America, the most capitalist country in the world, a recession would be a political disaster for Biden who is already unpopular with all demographics despite people saying the polls dont matter, the Democrats even know he is. So my logical conclusion is Trump likely wins in that situation. These guys take it to mean I hate Biden or its the right outcome when its a jus a long term unbiased view of where things are. Nothing Im saying is controversial at all but for some reason some of these guys are giving me shit/making me out to look dumb as if Im pulling this stuff from nowhere when in fact, they clearly have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. What Ive said is literally verifiable on Google if people want to search it (except my 2028 comment  ;D)

Last comment anyway as Im on watch so Have a good day ;) :)

I did. And while your numbers may be correct, there are very strong arguments by people who do these kinds of things for a living that suggest America will avoid a recession in 2024.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/billconerly/2023/12/27/economic-forecast-for-2024-recession-now-unlikely/?sh=280a65f54205

https://www.businessinsider.com/recession-2024-inflation-economy-interest-rates-stock-market-layoffs-fed-2023-11

And lots of articles that are cautiously optimistic. Does that guarantee the US won't face a recession in late 2024? Of course not. But it's certainly doesn't appear to be the 'written in stone' doom tone of your posts.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5303 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm
Unbelievable.
Logic is not your strong point.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5304 on: Yesterday at 08:58:13 pm »
He IS George Santos and I claim my 5 quid.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5305 on: Today at 02:50:29 pm »
This week - defunding of UNWRA, Pelosi linking anti-war protest to Russia and calling for FBI investigation (which she then walked back because it is unconstitutional as fuck), Biden going all in with Senate Republicans on a border deal that is being called worse than what Trump did - pretty much shows Bidens campaign is not at all interested in reconciling with the progressives in his party. There is no going back from the decisions made this week, so he better hope hes going to see the strategy reflected in the polls. To date, I dont think that has happened. So when does the panic set in for the Biden campaign? Or, is it going to be a repeat of Hillarys campaign where we all deluded ourselves into thinking the polls dont matter.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5306 on: Today at 03:00:37 pm »
this is quite interesting.  some of it is a bit on the "fluffy" side but this I found on point:

When a society valorises status, money, power and dominance, it is bound to generate frustration. It is mathematically impossible for everyone to be number one. The more the economic elites grab, the more everyone else must lose. Someone must be blamed for the ensuing disappointment. In a culture that worships winners, it cant be them. It must be those evil people pursuing a kinder world, in which wealth is distributed, no one is forgotten and communities and the living planet are protected. Those who have developed a strong set of extrinsic values will vote for the person who represents them, the person who has what they want. Trump.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/29/donald-trump-americans-us-culture-republican
To beat Trump, we need to know why Americans keep voting for him. Psychologists may have the answer
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5307 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
So which states are likely to be the swing states in 2024?  In the last few years Florida has creeped over from swing to 'solidly Republican', as has Iowa.  Colorado has gone the other way, as has Virginia.

Would you say the most likely deciders are going to be (in no particular order):
Michigan
Pennsylania
Minnesota
Maine
Nevada
Arizona
New Mexico
Wisconsin?

Are there any others?  I tried looking at some polls and came up with this (bleak) projection myself.
https://www.270towin.com/maps/3Gyr6.png
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5308 on: Today at 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:50:29 pm
This week - defunding of UNWRA, Pelosi linking anti-war protest to Russia and calling for FBI investigation (which she then walked back because it is unconstitutional as fuck), Biden going all in with Senate Republicans on a border deal that is being called worse than what Trump did - pretty much shows Bidens campaign is not at all interested in reconciling with the progressives in his party. There is no going back from the decisions made this week, so he better hope hes going to see the strategy reflected in the polls. To date, I dont think that has happened. So when does the panic set in for the Biden campaign? Or, is it going to be a repeat of Hillarys campaign where we all deluded ourselves into thinking the polls dont matter.

Defunding UNWRA won't hurt them given the very compelling reasons why they did it
Saying Russia could be behind divisive protests that call for the US to stop funding foreign wars is not a crazy suggestion and won't hurt them
Making a deal on the border that does anything to reduce the number of migrants coming in won't hurt them

I don't think you have your finger on the pulse of what matters to the American electorate

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5309 on: Today at 06:13:00 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 05:30:31 pm
So which states are likely to be the swing states in 2024?  In the last few years Florida has creeped over from swing to 'solidly Republican', as has Iowa.  Colorado has gone the other way, as has Virginia.

Would you say the most likely deciders are going to be (in no particular order):
Michigan
Pennsylania
Minnesota
Maine
Nevada
Arizona
New Mexico
Wisconsin?

Are there any others?  I tried looking at some polls and came up with this (bleak) projection myself.
https://www.270towin.com/maps/3Gyr6.png

I would guess the big midwest 3 (PA, MI, and WI) will be in play.  Republicans will for sure try to get Georgia and Arizona back.  Nevada's one of the most diverse states in the country but among the least % of college educated, and margins have been razor thin.

If New Mexico or Minnesota are in play, the Dems are screwed.

My assumption is that Trump will focus on the midwest, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada as those should be in play. 

The Dems are also defending some really tough seats in the Senate (including in Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Montana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia (Manchin gone), and Wisconsin).

There's not a lot of room for the Democrats to go on the offensive in either the presidential race or Senate race.  For presidential, maybe North Carolina finally goes blue, but that's been a tease for years.  GOP's defending Senate seats in Indiana (retirement), Florida, and Missouri, but those are probably long shots.

For 2016, 9 of the 10 closest margin races in 2012 were Obama wins.  So it really didn't take all that much for the GOP to flip those states for the presidency.  There's somewhat of a similar trend for 2024 with regard to 2020.  Of the 7 closest margin races in 2020, 6 were Biden wins (GA, AZ, WI, PA, NV, and MI).  Only NC is the GOP win (just like in 2012 as well).

The electoral votes for 2024:
-PA:  19
-GA:  16
-MI:  15
-WI:  10
-AZ:  11
-NV:  7
-NC:  16

If Trump holds NC, he needs 38 EVs to get to 270, so he's got quite a few paths there.  GOP controlling House, Senate, and White House again is not a far off possibility.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5310 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
I wonder what the drill is should either presidential candidate die during the campaign?  Do their running mates assume the nomination?


Biden's been openly calling Trump a loser and mocking him. Apparently it's getting under Trump's skin and ruining what little focus he has left. I have this mental image of them both during a presidential debate: Biden grins at Trump and does the "L" sign with his fingers - then Trump completely loses it, goes to swing at Biden, but then collapses live on stage with a massive heart attack.

I'm sure this would actually be a dream scenario for the GOP, as they would likely get a massive sympathy vote for whoever takes Trump's place on the ballot. But can someone take Trump's place on the ballot?
