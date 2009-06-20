« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 281962 times)

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:26:20 pm
Who takes the Fed to task, Mario?

It SHOULD be the government holding them to account, but the Fed can help reigning govt get re-elected with their policies and the timing of them so they instead work together. Thats why I dont think it matters who the President is in that sense. Thats what the Fed did in 2023, to backstop a financial crisis which has made it look like the US has a Goldilocks economy. Just like in 2007!

So if its not the government, it takes the general public to revolt to do so but the people think certain things are crazy til they happen and rather believe the financial misinformation that the media tell them until they get fed up and take matters into their own hands. History tells us thats the case with empires falling because of the revolt of the people. So until then, the show will keep rolling on until people hit their breaking point.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,549
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 01:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:44:52 pm

No one then.

Whack a Mole.

Carry on WUM.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 02:11:19 pm »
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:26 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:11:19 pm
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.
The article is 16 years old. If I am to even consider reading it, I'd first like to be clued in as to your point!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:41 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 03:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:03:31 pm
The article is 16 years old. If I am to even consider reading it, I'd first like to be clued into as your point!

The article isn't so long so please read it. The article is called how the 3 bears ate the Goldilocks economy in 2007. It breaks down the dynamics that caused the 2007/8 financial crisis. Then re-read everything I've posted over the last few days about US manufacturing in a recession and consumption of Chinese imports holding up the US economy, consumer borrowing at all time highs in credit card debt, the Fed hiding the fact that many US banks are insolvent and more.

And if you still think what I'm saying about the economy is nonsense, then I honestly dunno what to say. I've laid out all the facts, we are literally at the same point as we were in 2007 but in TRILLIONS rather than billions of debt and the guy is calling me a WUM! It's unbelievable.

There's a great few paragraphs that is literally me explaining it to you guys and I've got guys calling me a WUM, whack a mole etc:

For many years, this arrangement worked nicely. The Chinese people kindly spent the money they made exporting their TVs and toys to the US by buying shares in American companies and the bills issued by the US treasury to pay for its debts.
The US had a friendly cousin called Britain. It lived a similar lifestyle, spending more than it produced and borrowing to cover the difference. There were some who warned this state of affairs was too good to be true, but every day people in the US and Britain woke up to see the sun shining and the sky blue.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:28 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,549
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:14:08 pm
The article is called how the 3 bears ate the Goldilocks economy in 2007.


Bald Rick 2.0 GPT.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 04:52:36 pm »
The U.S. debt burden is unsustainable, for sure, that is clear and not controversial. It is at risk of going into a death spiral, in terms of the interest to service the debt becoming unmanageable, oversupply of Treasuries, perceived increased risk resulting in higher yields, resulting in higher servicing costs with every new round of Treasury issuance, increasing the cost of servicing debt and onwards. The US wasted a golden opportunity to refinance a significant portion of their debt when rates were at near zero.
You stand a better chance with Biden / the Democrats to manage this over the next few years as Trump is simply incompetent and has already indicated he will interfere with the Fed's work.
It's balanced on a knife edge, at this point.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 04:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:11:19 pm
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.

So your evidence is an article from 2007? 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:56:16 pm
So your evidence is an article from 2007?
Yeah. An opinion piece at that.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:56:16 pm
So your evidence is an article from 2007?

Christ alive, did you miss my response to you? I laid the facts all out for you, and then again in layman terms with the article for you guys to better understand everything Im saying as it was unfolding in real time in 2007 and how the same things are happening now. Are you guys actually for real?

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:52:36 pm
The U.S. debt burden is unsustainable, for sure, that is clear and not controversial. It is at risk of going into a death spiral, in terms of the interest to service the debt becoming unmanageable, oversupply of Treasuries, perceived increased risk resulting in higher yields, resulting in higher servicing costs with every new round of Treasury issuance, increasing the cost of servicing debt and onwards. The US wasted a golden opportunity to refinance a significant portion of their debt when rates were at near zero.
You stand a better chance with Biden / the Democrats to manage this over the next few years as Trump is simply incompetent and has already indicated he will interfere with the Fed's work.
It's balanced on a knife edge, at this point.

Thats fair re Trump and youre right. Hes definitely a loose cannon.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:54 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,549
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 05:03:59 pm »
To you bettors and maths wonks:  Is doubling down a good strategy or is it the meds?









(JK seemed subdued.  Did anyone see a fist pump?)
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 06:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:11:19 pm
My head is literally in my hands,

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2007/sep/24/ukeconomy.economics1

I encourage everyone to read that article. Good luck.
The article was wrote in 2007, all the reasons for the 2008 crash became known after 2008. the problem was down to millions taking out Mortgages that offered a very low rate of interest for the first few years then the higher rates kicked in which became unaffordable for millions who then started to default, that was the problem. higher interest rates kicked in around 2007-2008 for millions,  these were known as Sub-Prime mortgages, basically worthless as people had defaulted on payments, the major banks had millions of these mortages but offloaded them to other banks all over the world.  the debt amount was multiplied by around 8 times as people underwrote those debts. banks all over the world found themselves holding no assets as the Mortgages were worthless. they all began to go bust.
The author of the article makes no mention of this but mentions how governments were asked to bail the banks out but they were told it's been caused by you so take what we offer or leave it, am wondering why the author mentions none of this, it's as if they don't want anything to contradict their theory or whether he never had all the info on what actually happened to cause the crash.
The problem is down to lack of regulation. we know this regulation has not really happened so we know another crash is inevitable, best watching a few decent documentary's that are more up to date than the article.
The documentary Inside Job is excellent, the movie The Big short is brilliant as well as entertaining.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5292 on: Today at 06:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:02:54 pm
Christ alive, did you miss my response to you? I laid the facts all out for you, and then again in layman terms with the article for you guys to better understand everything Im saying as it was unfolding in real time in 2007 and how the same things are happening now. Are you guys actually for real?

Thats fair re Trump and youre right. Hes definitely a loose cannon.



You laid out your views, evidenced by a 16 year old article.  No-one can know what the future holds of course, but predicting some sort of global recession leading to Trump being elected is a tad grasping.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 06:38:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:30:35 pm
You laid out your views, evidenced by a 16 year old article.  No-one can know what the future holds of course, but predicting some sort of global recession leading to Trump being elected is a tad grasping.
he's not predicting it, he seems to be guaranteeing it.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5294 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:09:34 pm

Appreciate you engaging on the topic sensibly, thank you.

The point you made about facts being widely known after the event is exactly what I said the other day. It only becomes obvious to the majority in hindsight as these things are in hidden in plain sight before it can't be contained anymore. But there are things that dictate that the end of a business cycle is coming. Banks going bust like you said in 2007/8 is one of them. It's already happened last year the Fed just swooped in to bail them out but that bailout ends this year. Why would several banks fail at the same time in a good economy? It makes no sense.

For the record, I'm not saying we're due for another subprime crisis, I'm very aware on what happened in 2007. All I posted that article to show was the some of the same things being mentioned there are happening now, in more layman terms for these guys. Unless I'm misunderstanding what you're saying, if article hasn't been edited and was before the crisis, the banks would have asked for bailouts as internally they knew they were insolvent and some would have been rejected and allowed to go bust. But when it becomes a full blown crisis, the central banks can't stand by and watch things collapse so they become the lender of last resort. These things initially play under the hood i.e. last March before bubbling over.

So we'll let it play out after March, and see what happens, it may take a few months to unfold & in hindsight, it would have been obvious and the media articles will come after the fact.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:16 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,549
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5295 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm »
How do you get rid of a fart in a submarine?
Logged
Expect nothing.
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 