Yeah, and trumps inane ramblings, inability to stay on topic, personal attacks and outright lying every single time he opens his gob is perfectly normal and not at all embarrassing?
Did I say it wasn't?
Trump makes personal attacks and outright lies? Well yeah, it works. I don't know why people think that the way Trump speaks and behaves is a drawback for his cause. A lot of Americans absolutely love it. It's like when those cringeworthy American talk show presenters and sketch shows try and mock him. Eight years of uninspired types like John Oliver trying to make jokes about fake tan and bad hair. It's painful at this point.
Trump told a little anecdote about Macron a few weeks ago that perfectly encapsulated his appeal to voters. He went from saying "Macron is a terrific guy, a wonderful guy", to telling some nonsensical story about how he made the French back down on some imagined deal and then he goes on to mock Biden not being able to find his way off the stage.
Here's the clip - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyrHqJdgU7w
It includes everything you mention. Inane ramblings, inability to stay on topic, personal attacks and outright lies. None of those are negatives for Trump. On the contrary they work in his favour because he does them all with a brazenness never before seen in US politics. It got him the presidency once, it can certainly work again.
I'd feel a lot more confident in Trump losing if his opponent was someone so clearly younger and fresher than him, an Obama equivalent. I don't care if that sounds shallow, it's how politics works and it's naive to think otherwise. Such a candidate could even have a subpar team behind them and still win the election. I've been impressed with Biden's team, but the voters typically only see the man at the front.