The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 06:27:16 am
Yeah, and trumps inane ramblings, inability to stay on topic, personal attacks and outright lying every single time he opens his gob is perfectly normal and not at all embarrassing?  ::)
Did I say it wasn't?

Trump makes personal attacks and outright lies? Well yeah, it works. I don't know why people think that the way Trump speaks and behaves is a drawback for his cause. A lot of Americans absolutely love it. It's like when those cringeworthy American talk show presenters and sketch shows try and mock him. Eight years of uninspired types like John Oliver trying to make jokes about fake tan and bad hair. It's painful at this point.

Trump told a little anecdote about Macron a few weeks ago that perfectly encapsulated his appeal to voters. He went from saying "Macron is a terrific guy, a wonderful guy", to telling some nonsensical story about how he made the French back down on some imagined deal and then he goes on to mock Biden not being able to find his way off the stage.

Here's the clip - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyrHqJdgU7w

It includes everything you mention. Inane ramblings, inability to stay on topic, personal attacks and outright lies. None of those are negatives for Trump. On the contrary they work in his favour because he does them all with a brazenness never before seen in US politics. It got him the presidency once, it can certainly work again.

I'd feel a lot more confident in Trump losing if his opponent was someone so clearly younger and fresher than him, an Obama equivalent. I don't care if that sounds shallow, it's how politics works and it's naive to think otherwise. Such a candidate could even have a subpar team behind them and still win the election. I've been impressed with Biden's team, but the voters typically only see the man at the front.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 06:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:57:13 pm
Decline in living standards of people in the US, Biden is the worst polling president in history. And Kamala Harris isnt far behind in the popularity stakes.
I'm not trying to say all is fantastic for Biden & Harris but we really do need to stop worrying about polls - they mean fuck all mate.
It's been well explained on a few media outlets that the polls are conducted by phone. Many people, particularly young people don't have a land line or answer an unknown caller.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:25:56 pm
I'm not trying to say all is fantastic for Biden & Harris but we really do need to stop worrying about polls - they mean fuck all mate.
It's been well explained on a few media outlets that the polls are conducted by phone. Many people, particularly young people don't have a land line or answer an unknown caller.

Fair enough, regardless, its likely a near certainty Trump beats Biden in a straight race. The on the ground view is that hes presided over a shitstorm of economic issues last 4 years, and these are issues that didnt exist as starkly when Trump was president. To be fair, as I said in another thread, the President has minimal control over these issues as its more about timing, so it doesnt matter so much who wins but hes clearly highly unpopular regardless of the validity of the polls. Its unfortunate for Biden that he became President when he did.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:57:13 pm
Decline in living standards of people in the US, Biden is the worst polling president in history. And Kamala Harris isnt far behind in the popularity stakes. Not hard to beat either of them.

I dont live in the US but frequently visit for work.  The US economy has been performing strongly from last year and unemployment is very low while job creation continues to grow.  Inflation has also fallen.  This week alone stocks and shares hit record highs. 

Obviously not everyone reaps benefits, but it doesnt appear in general terms that living standards have fallen.

Media focus right now is firmly focused on Trump etc simply due to the Republican primaries.  This real election scrap will begin after said primaries.  Its too far out to call the election in any direction.  Biden may well romp home again if hes up against the orange one, as appears likely.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 07:04:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:50:46 pm
I dont live in the US but frequently visit for work.  The US economy has been performing strongly from last year and unemployment is very low while job creation continues to grow.  Inflation has also fallen.  This week alone stocks and shares hit record highs. 

Obviously not everyone reaps benefits, but it doesnt appear in general terms that living standards have fallen.

Media focus right now is firmly focused on Trump etc simply due to the Republican primaries.  This real election scrap will begin after said primaries.  Its too far out to call the election in any direction.  Biden may well romp home again if hes up against the orange one, as appears likely.

Yeah what youre saying is valid in his favour. In terms of unemployment/ job creation figures, from what Ive heard from family and Americans I speak, there have been loads of layoffs and many people are having to work multiple part time jobs to make ends meet, the dynamic of one full time job vs 2/3 part time jobs can skew the employment/job numbers as those people are doubly counted.

Most of the stuff youre talking about is due to the work of the Federal Reserve rather than anything Biden is specifically doing so they are more important in that equation than Biden is. Of course hell use this as ammo in his campaign, but these elections are basically a popularity contest and they dont ultimately matter if the core middle American is more stretched than they were in Trumps time.

In 4 years for example, if he becomes President, Trumps reputation as economy man, will likely be looked at differently imo. He was lucky in his first term that forces such as Covid didnt happen at the beginning of his term rather than the end.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:50:46 pm
I dont live in the US but frequently visit for work.  The US economy has been performing strongly from last year and unemployment is very low while job creation continues to grow.  Inflation has also fallen.  This week alone stocks and shares hit record highs. 

Obviously not everyone reaps benefits, but it doesnt appear in general terms that living standards have fallen.

Media focus right now is firmly focused on Trump etc simply due to the Republican primaries.  This real election scrap will begin after said primaries.  Its too far out to call the election in any direction.  Biden may well romp home again if hes up against the orange one, as appears likely.

It's fallen from the highest inflation rate in 40 years in mid-2022, sure. Don't think that's the flex Biden is looking for though.  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:38:13 pm
It's fallen from the highest inflation rate in 40 years in mid-2022, sure. Don't think that's the flex Biden is looking for though.  ;D

As a Texan, would you say its a pretty sure thing Trump wins a straight race?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm »
I live next door to the US and watch US media every day* (god help me), and I think Studge is way over the top in his dismissal of Biden and opinion that "Trump's gonna win, no doubt".


*watching MSNBC as I type
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 08:16:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:11:05 pm
I live next door to the US and watch US media every day* (god help me), and I think Studge is way over the top in his dismissal of Biden and opinion that "Trump's gonna win, no doubt".


*watching MSNBC as I type

Yeah he's way off with that. It's closer than I would like but not a foregone conclusion, far from it. As the election gets closer people's memories of the chaos and horrible divisive nature of his reign will come back.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:52:50 pm
As a Texan, would you say its a pretty sure thing Trump wins a straight race?

What do you mean by straight race? Genuine question, not sure what you mean by that.

I don't know if this answers your question, but I don't think Trump wins in November. He has his fanatical supporters and Republican voters who simply flat refuse to vote Democrat, but his message/tone/energy doesn't have the same punch and effect it did in 2016 and I think genuinely think Biden has a *chance* to beat him pretty badly in November.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 08:32:03 pm »
Haha imagine them doing a 100 yard dash

I reckon Biden smokes him
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 08:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:29:24 pm
What do you mean by straight race? Genuine question, not sure what you mean by that.

Assuming all the state Supreme Court shit and court cases are resolved, and hes allowed to be the Republican candidate if he beats Haley.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 08:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:32:03 pm
Haha imagine them doing a 100 yard dash

I reckon Biden smokes him

:lmao

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:11:05 pm
I live next door to the US and watch US media every day* (god help me), and I think Studge is way over the top in his dismissal of Biden and opinion that "Trump's gonna win, no doubt".


*watching MSNBC as I type


Of course wont be a landslide but well see in November really.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 08:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:32:43 pm
Assuming all the state Supreme Court shit and court cases are resolved, and hes allowed to be the Republican candidate if he beats Haley.

See my edited post above.  :)

And for added context, I'm no voting or political expert and living in Texas does not mean others share the same opinion as me (in fact, it often means we differ  ;)).
