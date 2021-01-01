I dont live in the US but frequently visit for work. The US economy has been performing strongly from last year and unemployment is very low while job creation continues to grow. Inflation has also fallen. This week alone stocks and shares hit record highs.



Obviously not everyone reaps benefits, but it doesnt appear in general terms that living standards have fallen.



Media focus right now is firmly focused on Trump etc simply due to the Republican primaries. This real election scrap will begin after said primaries. Its too far out to call the election in any direction. Biden may well romp home again if hes up against the orange one, as appears likely.



Yeah what youre saying is valid in his favour. In terms of unemployment/ job creation figures, from what Ive heard from family and Americans I speak, there have been loads of layoffs and many people are having to work multiple part time jobs to make ends meet, the dynamic of one full time job vs 2/3 part time jobs can skew the employment/job numbers as those people are doubly counted.Most of the stuff youre talking about is due to the work of the Federal Reserve rather than anything Biden is specifically doing so they are more important in that equation than Biden is. Of course hell use this as ammo in his campaign, but these elections are basically a popularity contest and they dont ultimately matter if the core middle American is more stretched than they were in Trumps time.In 4 years for example, if he becomes President, Trumps reputation as economy man, will likely be looked at differently imo. He was lucky in his first term that forces such as Covid didnt happen at the beginning of his term rather than the end.