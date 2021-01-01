« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 277360 times)

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 01:09:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:21 am
No i have some. I can gain some solace that it will be quick.

Eek. I thought you might go down the prepper route. Personally Id run into the blast if my backwater was near enough one.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,529
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 01:30:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:09:42 pm
Eek. I thought you might go down the prepper route. Personally Id run into the blast if my backwater was near enough one.

Ill be driving towards it. Plenty of space in our car for the family.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,081
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 01:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:42:29 pm
I think you have a point, Im guessing a lot of Biden voters last time, were actually just to stop Trump. Cant see that changing much personally .

all the current polls show Trump beating Biden

whch is depressing

I think one of the reasons Trump lost and why Biden may lose is that they had 4 years to do what they said they would do and they are put under a more genuine microscope. Bidens clear ageing seems to be the biggest issue at themoment, alongside clear issues at the border that strangely Kamela Harris did not fix. I know Trump is the same age but he seems to have so much energy than Biden

I hate to say it, but Trump has a very good chance of being President come January 2025

I do wonder though if the Democrats go hard on the Republican abortion laws do I see trump losing. I still don't see hwo anything but a small minority of extremists believe the current laws are approiate in a lot of states
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:51 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,054
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:01:37 pm
Its baffling how the one with the most votes in a 2 horse race isnt the winner.

Anyway.  It woukd bed awful for anti liberal ideas to gert bedded into America, that shit can spread

Not really because if that were to be the case then whoever votes in California, New York and Texas and now maybe Florida would decide the election. The votes in the other states would in effect be meaningless, if most voters in New York and California voted for one Party.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 