One thing I've barely seen mentioned in this thread over the last year, but is genuinely a huge issue in the States, is the migrant crisis. It's manna from heaven for the Republicans, and it's not some made-up issue. We all scoffed at the convenient 'migrant caravans' that Fox would report on before the midterms in the past. It seems like it was ages ago that we were talking on here about the Texas and Florida governors bussing migrants to 'sanctuary cities' - but it has been happening, in massive numbers. Over 34,000 Venezuelan migrants have been dropped off in Chicago in the last year. NYC has taken in about 70,000. These are massive numbers that the cities simply can't handle. Where do they go? How do we keep them warm and fed? Resources are obviously scarce, as ever. Chicago was trying to put them up in park district buildings and community centers, mainly in the poorer areas (as you'd imagine) - the local residents were up in arms.



You see the migrants everywhere, begging and selling candy at every intersection. Lots of families with young children, but also - and don't castigate me for this - a lot of young fellas. Who have come from Caracas, the most dangerous city in the world, with no background checks. It's not fear-mongering to say there's some legitimate concern to be had there, I mean the situation is pretty much identical to the origin story of MS-13



I have no idea what the answer is. I've been a big fan of the Biden admin but this is one area where they just haven't seemed to give any kind of plan or way forward. I saw some analysis that made a bit of sense, that the crux of the problem is that people have to cross the border before they can apply for asylum. So they're already in, and since the Biden admin isn't going to throw them in cages like Trump did, now they're cut loose with years until their next hearing date in court. The suggestion was to work with authorities in the home countries, build facilities there next to the US Embassy where people could stay and be safe, and have them apply for asylum in the US from there. And that would help with more accurate background checks and evaluations of their situation and why they need asylum. No idea if it's feasible though.



Anyway - it's a big, real issue and will be a big (ugly) part of the campaign this year, and it all looks great for Trump's message



