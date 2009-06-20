« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 275829 times)

Offline GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 12:19:42 am »
Quote from: Seebab on January 21, 2024, 09:13:52 pm
DeSantis - "We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools, we fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die". The guy is a fucking idiot. Good riddance.

Absolutely rent-free.

I remember a few years ago this muppet was feted as the sensible future of the GOP - all about the economy, smart conservatism, what have you. Not sure if that was ever true, but this decision to pivot to anti-wokeness has rotted his brain. No wonder he looks like fucking Kodos in a full-body mask whenever he tries to interact with people.
Offline ShrewKop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 01:40:12 am »
Quote from: jambutty on January 21, 2024, 08:37:17 pm
Endorsed Trump on his way out.

Hes endorsing someone who calls him Ron Desanctimonious, and Meatball Ron.

At least he can take his heels off now, and get back to fighting Disney now.
Offline nozza

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 03:45:36 am »
Haley will also endorse Trump when she loses also.The republicans are like lemmings jumping off a cliff. Desantis has been slagging Trump off all week then endorses the prick ?  It's a full on cult the republican party, scrambling for power in spite of any rational thinking.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 04:21:27 am »
I mean, to a certain extent that's just party politics... Harris excoriated Biden in primaries and then became his loyal VP, and then there's the party whips making MPs abandon their or their constituents' conscience because them's the rules. It just seems especially craven in the GOP because Trump goes far beyond the usual boundaries of decency.
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 05:39:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 04:21:27 am
Trump goes far beyond the usual boundaries of decency.
It's part of his appeal.
Offline Shankly998

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 08:05:15 am »
There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.

Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.

Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 08:17:02 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:05:15 am
There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.

Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.

Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.

He's also in the position where he is still the governor of the 3rd most populous state in the US.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 08:49:15 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:05:15 am
There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.

Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.

Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.

If anything, he seems a bigger moron than Trump, a slow moving brain and
the awkward smile of someone for whom human interaction is challenging. Yet, he is a state governor,
so he must be able to do something?
Online skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:49:15 am
If anything, he seems a bigger moron than Trump, a slow moving brain and
the awkward smile of someone for whom human interaction is challenging. Yet, he is a state governor,
so he must be able to do something?

He was great at consolidating power when he had the mandate in Florida.  Florida was a more conservative place particularly during lockdown.  His rhetoric resonated, and his re-election dominance for governorship reflected that.

However, DeSantis wasn't nationally tested, and he also doesn't have the charisma.  When the Trump-backed 2022 candidates failed and DeSantis won his landslide re-election, he was well-positioned as a Trump alternative.  However, if Trump himself was going to run (and he has), then DeSantis nationally didn't have anywhere to go.  Constantly harping on "woke" while trying to grab Trumpers and moderates didn't get him anywhere.  He's essentially pigeonholed himself as a less charismatic Trump.  If Trump wasn't running, he could be competitive.  But since Trump is, there's no place for that kind of candidate.

The majority of DeSantis' voters' backup option is Trump himself I believe, with a few going for Haley.  He essentially got caught in no man's land.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 04:21:27 am
I mean, to a certain extent that's just party politics... Harris excoriated Biden in primaries and then became his loyal VP, and then there's the party whips making MPs abandon their or their constituents' conscience because them's the rules. It just seems especially craven in the GOP because Trump goes far beyond the usual boundaries of decency.

Yep.

Quote
@brad_polumbo

Remember, Trump literally (completely falsely) suggested that Ron DeSantis groomed high school girls while working as a teacher.

And yet "Never Back Down" DeSantis immediately bent the knee and endorsed him.

There's no line. Trump can do whatever he wants and they will all ultimately bow down to dear leader.

Nobody in the GOP has any semblance of a spine anymore.

https://twitter.com/brad_polumbo/status/1749216247068164468?s=46
Offline thejbs

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 02:47:58 pm »
I find it amusing that both republicans and democrats  will regularly tout how great the USA is, yet all of them will campaign on how they will save America. Such unique dissonance.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 03:30:45 pm »
Yeah, but its save it from (insert evil other party), like the ludicrous (or is that ludacris?) notion that the millionaire centrist leadership of the Democratic Party are actually secret Marxists whom the country must be saved from.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 03:56:36 pm »
One thing I've barely seen mentioned in this thread over the last year, but is genuinely a huge issue in the States, is the migrant crisis. It's manna from heaven for the Republicans, and it's not some made-up issue. We all scoffed at the convenient 'migrant caravans' that Fox would report on before the midterms in the past. It seems like it was ages ago that we were talking on here about the Texas and Florida governors bussing migrants to 'sanctuary cities' - but it has been happening, in massive numbers. Over 34,000 Venezuelan migrants have been dropped off in Chicago in the last year. NYC has taken in about 70,000. These are massive numbers that the cities simply can't handle. Where do they go? How do we keep them warm and fed? Resources are obviously scarce, as ever. Chicago was trying to put them up in park district buildings and community centers, mainly in the poorer areas (as you'd imagine) - the local residents were up in arms.

You see the migrants everywhere, begging and selling candy at every intersection. Lots of families with young children, but also - and don't castigate me for this - a lot of young fellas. Who have come from Caracas, the most dangerous city in the world, with no background checks. It's not fear-mongering to say there's some legitimate concern to be had there, I mean the situation is pretty much identical to the origin story of MS-13

I have no idea what the answer is. I've been a big fan of the Biden admin but this is one area where they just haven't seemed to give any kind of plan or way forward. I saw some analysis that made a bit of sense, that the crux of the problem is that people have to cross the border before they can apply for asylum. So they're already in, and since the Biden admin isn't going to throw them in cages like Trump did, now they're cut loose with years until their next hearing date in court. The suggestion was to work with authorities in the home countries, build facilities there next to the US Embassy where people could stay and be safe, and have them apply for asylum in the US from there. And that would help with more accurate background checks and evaluations of their situation and why they need asylum. No idea if it's feasible though.

Anyway - it's a big, real issue and will be a big (ugly) part of the campaign this year, and it all looks great for Trump's message

Online skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 05:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 03:56:36 pm
One thing I've barely seen mentioned in this thread over the last year, but is genuinely a huge issue in the States, is the migrant crisis. It's manna from heaven for the Republicans, and it's not some made-up issue. We all scoffed at the convenient 'migrant caravans' that Fox would report on before the midterms in the past. It seems like it was ages ago that we were talking on here about the Texas and Florida governors bussing migrants to 'sanctuary cities' - but it has been happening, in massive numbers. Over 34,000 Venezuelan migrants have been dropped off in Chicago in the last year. NYC has taken in about 70,000. These are massive numbers that the cities simply can't handle. Where do they go? How do we keep them warm and fed? Resources are obviously scarce, as ever. Chicago was trying to put them up in park district buildings and community centers, mainly in the poorer areas (as you'd imagine) - the local residents were up in arms.

You see the migrants everywhere, begging and selling candy at every intersection. Lots of families with young children, but also - and don't castigate me for this - a lot of young fellas. Who have come from Caracas, the most dangerous city in the world, with no background checks. It's not fear-mongering to say there's some legitimate concern to be had there, I mean the situation is pretty much identical to the origin story of MS-13

I have no idea what the answer is. I've been a big fan of the Biden admin but this is one area where they just haven't seemed to give any kind of plan or way forward. I saw some analysis that made a bit of sense, that the crux of the problem is that people have to cross the border before they can apply for asylum. So they're already in, and since the Biden admin isn't going to throw them in cages like Trump did, now they're cut loose with years until their next hearing date in court. The suggestion was to work with authorities in the home countries, build facilities there next to the US Embassy where people could stay and be safe, and have them apply for asylum in the US from there. And that would help with more accurate background checks and evaluations of their situation and why they need asylum. No idea if it's feasible though.

Anyway - it's a big, real issue and will be a big (ugly) part of the campaign this year, and it all looks great for Trump's message



Oh, it's big.  New York City has seen even more now (it's 150K as of December 2023).  The city simply had no plan and has been in crisis mode in dealing with it while begging the Biden administration for federal funds.  Adams has been very critical of Biden for this.  He even went on a trip to Latin America to deter migrants.

As awful as the Republicans' plans to bus everyone up is, it's a political savvy move.

"You want migrant workers?  Here, take them."  And when Democratic cities fail to plan and address needs adequately, going as so far as a Democratic mayor lashing out at the president for this, it's easy rhetoric.  It paints Democrats as dysfunctional and unwilling to address border security and that they're virtue-signalers, can't fix the problems they say they can, and will encroach among locals if they have to.

It's been rocket fuel for conservatives on the border policy talk, especially with news like this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/asylum-seekers-relocated-from-shelter-at-floyd-bennett-field-to-james-madison-high-school-due-to-storm-prompting-remote-learning/
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm »
A different issue, but the reason why so many Central American countries are essentially failed states today, is the post-WW2 US policy to actively destabilise any country that had a left-leaning government through the funding and arming of terrorist groups; and fund/arm right-wing military dictators to prevent democracy (democracy that would likely have led to left-leaning governments)

Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm »
And what does His Largeness suggest?

Build a higher wall?

Shoot them at the border?

No resolution has been offered by anyone.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 05:38:19 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 05:12:40 pm
Oh, it's big.  New York City has seen even more now (it's 150K as of December 2023).  The city simply had no plan and has been in crisis mode in dealing with it while begging the Biden administration for federal funds.  Adams has been very critical of Biden for this.  He even went on a trip to Latin America to deter migrants.

As awful as the Republicans' plans to bus everyone up is, it's a political savvy move.

"You want migrant workers?  Here, take them."  And when Democratic cities fail to plan and address needs adequately, going as so far as a Democratic mayor lashing out at the president for this, it's easy rhetoric.  It paints Democrats as dysfunctional and unwilling to address border security and that they're virtue-signalers, can't fix the problems they say they can, and will encroach among locals if they have to.

It's been rocket fuel for conservatives on the border policy talk, especially with news like this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/asylum-seekers-relocated-from-shelter-at-floyd-bennett-field-to-james-madison-high-school-due-to-storm-prompting-remote-learning/

Oh man, if kids here had to go remote to give the schools up to migrants there would be hell to pay

Until just a couple of weeks ago they were all staying in police station lobbies, spilling out of the places, it was a mess. The CPD union leadership are a pretty abhorrent bunch - but I had to admit they had a point with some of their grievances. They were big in the fight against covid vaccine mandates, and cops were being suspended without pay for not getting the jabs, and being painted as the bad guys (I was slating them myself) - and now every day when they come to work they have to walk through teeming masses of homeless migrants who have just come through the jungle with god knows what level of vaccination? I had to admit they had a legitimate gripe there

The Chicago city admin announced that they would give work permits to the migrants - which led to uproar among the Mexican immigrant community, whose undocumented immigrants have been the backbone of our economy for years, they're like where tf are our permits?

Abbott & co. called the blue mayors' bluffs and it has worked a treat. And honestly you can't blame them - when the news came out about them bussing people to Martha's Vineyard ages ago, I thought it was cruel and petty politics, but seeing the reality of the situation and the massive strain it puts on infrastructure, it's hard to argue against it. Our mayor said we're a sanctuary city and we all beamed with pride, but the reality is a complete mess
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 05:40:34 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm
And what does His Largeness suggest?

Build a higher wall?

Shoot them at the border?

No resolution has been offered by anyone.

He doesn't need an actual plan, he's never had one for anything - but a simple message of 'don't let them in' is pretty powerful at the moment
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:22:31 pm



The roots to that argument began decades before WW2.

That's what CRT is all about. 

People finding out what scumbag things their country did or had to do to avert/ameliorate an even worse possibility.

Hijacked by the BLM movement which made it ideal for the right to attack.

In America, it should start with: where did the Native Americans come from?
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5099 on: Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm »
New York State has hundreds if not thousands of dying towns with vacant resources to accommodate thousands of immigrants.  With Federal, State and City money behind them, they would have a solid, secure base to begin their American lives without being housed in the most expensive City in the world.

They'd be in the boonies, housed, educated, medical all free.  They can leave anytime.  Some would stay, some would head to relatives.
Online SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5100 on: Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm »
it's not just the US is it - I don't think any developed country has found a way to deal with the illegal immigrant situations we see today and the strain on the arrival points is staggering.

in the US the R's can throw all the rhetoric and criticism they want at Biden's administration, the fact is they have absolutely no clue how to resolve the problem themselves.

imo part of the problem is that the ppl who are arriving in droves are still referred to as refugees.  but they're not that, in the traditional usage of the word -- a refugee used to refer to someone whose life was in danger, escaping from a war (or war-level) situation.

these days the vast majority are economic migrants, looking for a better life - their lives aren't at risk where they live although the outlook for their standard of living is bleak.

[before anyone piles on I fucking know this doesn't apply to all migrants]

the masses at border points really sticks in the throats of a lot of people (understandably imo) and is a sentiment ripe for political manipulation.

I'd say many (most?) people are OK with helping someone whose life is in danger, but balk at seeing their own family's situation damaged or endangered to support people who want to crash their way in.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm »
I dunno about Europe Sam but this recent Venezuelan migration is like nothing I've ever seen in terms of the numbers - here's a good article:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/persistence-venezuelan-migrant-and-refugee-crisis
Offline jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 06:16:07 pm »
I live in a multiethnic community and I can tell you that the people that get here are not lazy and will enrich this country with their strength and determination, as most immigrants lucky enough to get here do.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:56:48 pm
New York State has hundreds if not thousands of dying towns with vacant resources to accommodate thousands of immigrants.  With Federal, State and City money behind them, they would have a solid, secure base to begin their American lives without being housed in the most expensive City in the world.

They'd be in the boonies, housed, educated, medical all free.  They can leave anytime.  Some would stay, some would head to relatives.

These dying towns in the boonies - who do you think they'll be voting for for president? You might want to check with them about your plan ;D

I agree in principle though - if we could treat them well and harness their labor force they could do great things for the country, and everyone's happy - but that's a pipe dream
Online SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 06:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm
I dunno about Europe Sam but this recent Venezuelan migration is like nothing I've ever seen in terms of the numbers - here's a good article:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/persistence-venezuelan-migrant-and-refugee-crisis
the numbers are staggering.  I don't have stats handy but I think in Europe  Italy, France and Greece continue to be swamped by refugees/migrants from Africa.

I saw a report recently about planeloads of Indians (i.e. ppl from India) being stopped in Nicaragua just before they took off for the US.  none had visas for the US, but Nicaragua just waves them through.

and none were refugees, they all just wanted to get into the US and start a new life - and had paid thousands each to take that trip.
Online SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 06:19:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:16:07 pm
I live in a multiethnic community and I can tell you that the people that get here are not lazy and will enrich this country with their strength and determination, as most immigrants lucky enough to get here do.
I haven't seen anyone say they were lazy .... ?
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5106 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:18:52 pm
the numbers are staggering.  I don't have stats handy but I think in Europe  Italy, France and Greece continue to be swamped by refugees/migrants from Africa.

I saw a report recently about planeloads of Indians (i.e. ppl from India) being stopped in Nicaragua just before they took off for the US.  none had visas for the US, but Nicaragua just waves them through.

and none were refugees, they all just wanted to get into the US and start a new life - and had paid thousands each to take that trip.

Yeah, seen reports of big groups of Chinese crossing at the Rio Grande as well:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZKSf-rsreM

 The old way was to fly in as a tourist and then never leave, I don't know if they've tightened up on tourist visas or people are just reckoning it's best to come in with no paper trail at all
Offline cdav

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5107 on: Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:11:26 pm
I dunno about Europe Sam but this recent Venezuelan migration is like nothing I've ever seen in terms of the numbers - here's a good article:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/persistence-venezuelan-migrant-and-refugee-crisis

There is also the small matter of how sales of US guns and their smuggling by gangs into Central American countries is causing huge destabilising effects there and leading to increased migration.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5108 on: Yesterday at 06:31:48 pm »
I've just read in the guardian a piece about the NH Democratics "primary" - basically the DNC have deemed it not a valid one, so Biden and others are avoiding, which means that it is 2 smaller names campaigning which will be interesting to see which way the traditional D voters lean.

One is Marianne Williamson, a left winger, who campaigns for free tuition, for declaring a climate emergency etc.  The other is Dean Phillips, a self-proclaimed "centrist", who is the "second most bi-partisan politician in DC2 - who campaigns that Biden has been too left wing, and that they should be doing more centrist policies with the reasonable (?) Republicans in Congress, who ran a £100m turnover brewing company before being elected.  And its the latter that seems to be favourite - if the result follows this, then it definitely that in a State which has voted blue in every election since 2000, that people's calls for a more left wing/populist politician instead of Biden would be suicidal in the presidential
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5109 on: Yesterday at 06:33:50 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm
There is also the small matter of how sales of US guns and their smuggling by gangs into Central American countries is causing huge destabilising effects there and leading to increased migration.

 ;D it's like a Pavlov's dogs response mechanism with some of you lot

Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5110 on: Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:31:48 pm
I've just read in the guardian a piece about the NH Democratics "primary" - basically the DNC have deemed it not a valid one, so Biden and others are avoiding, which means that it is 2 smaller names campaigning which will be interesting to see which way the traditional D voters lean.

One is Marianne Williamson, a left winger, who campaigns for free tuition, for declaring a climate emergency etc.  The other is Dean Phillips, a self-proclaimed "centrist", who is the "second most bi-partisan politician in DC2 - who campaigns that Biden has been too left wing, and that they should be doing more centrist policies with the reasonable (?) Republicans in Congress, who ran a £100m turnover brewing company before being elected.  And its the latter that seems to be favourite - if the result follows this, then it definitely that in a State which has voted blue in every election since 2000, that people's calls for a more left wing/populist politician instead of Biden would be suicidal in the presidential

I just listened to an interview with that Dean Phillips and I quite liked what he had to say. In fact, he's the one I stole that suggestion from about pre-processing migrants in facilities in their home countries. He's being comprehensively shut out by the party machine though
Online SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5111 on: Yesterday at 06:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:31:48 pm
I've just read in the guardian a piece about the NH Democratics "primary" - basically the DNC have deemed it not a valid one, so Biden and others are avoiding, which means that it is 2 smaller names campaigning which will be interesting to see which way the traditional D voters lean.

One is Marianne Williamson, a left winger, who campaigns for free tuition, for declaring a climate emergency etc.  The other is Dean Phillips, a self-proclaimed "centrist", who is the "second most bi-partisan politician in DC2 - who campaigns that Biden has been too left wing, and that they should be doing more centrist policies with the reasonable (?) Republicans in Congress, who ran a £100m turnover brewing company before being elected.  And its the latter that seems to be favourite - if the result follows this, then it definitely that in a State which has voted blue in every election since 2000, that people's calls for a more left wing/populist politician instead of Biden would be suicidal in the presidential
nothing to see here ...
Williamson is an airhead snowflake who gets attention every 4 years and accomplishes the square root of fuckall each time.

Phillips is trying to make a name for himself ahead of 2028.
Online SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5112 on: Yesterday at 06:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm
I just listened to an interview with that Dean Phillips and I quite liked what he had to say. In fact, he's the one I stole that suggestion from about pre-processing migrants in facilities in their home countries. He's being comprehensively shut out by the party machine though

it'd be a huge step forward (not a new idea btw) but would cost god-knows-how-much -- the countries involved would bleed every cent out of the US.

plus that does nothing to solve their own problems, having to deal with all those ppl.  in fact it'd make their problems worse by attracting more of them, quite possibly.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5113 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
Yeah, the border is a disaster and it makes me sad.

It was a mess under Trump and Biden has only made it worse in many regards and he'll get skewered for it, unless something changes, as the election gets closer. Governor Abbott has a standing policy of making just about everything he touches, worse.

So migrants suffer. Americans living at the border suffer. Border Patrol and National Guardsmen suffer.
Offline TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5114 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Online TipTopKop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5115 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm
Governor Abbott has a standing policy of making just about everything he touches, worse.
You really had to go there...

Ok, ok I'm out ;D
