« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 275387 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5080 on: Today at 12:19:42 am »
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 09:13:52 pm
DeSantis - "We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools, we fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die". The guy is a fucking idiot. Good riddance.

Absolutely rent-free.

I remember a few years ago this muppet was feted as the sensible future of the GOP - all about the economy, smart conservatism, what have you. Not sure if that was ever true, but this decision to pivot to anti-wokeness has rotted his brain. No wonder he looks like fucking Kodos in a full-body mask whenever he tries to interact with people.
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5081 on: Today at 01:40:12 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:37:17 pm
Endorsed Trump on his way out.

Hes endorsing someone who calls him Ron Desanctimonious, and Meatball Ron.

At least he can take his heels off now, and get back to fighting Disney now.
Logged

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5082 on: Today at 03:45:36 am »
Haley will also endorse Trump when she loses also.The republicans are like lemmings jumping off a cliff. Desantis has been slagging Trump off all week then endorses the prick ?  It's a full on cult the republican party, scrambling for power in spite of any rational thinking.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5083 on: Today at 04:21:27 am »
I mean, to a certain extent that's just party politics... Harris excoriated Biden in primaries and then became his loyal VP, and then there's the party whips making MPs abandon their or their constituents' conscience because them's the rules. It just seems especially craven in the GOP because Trump goes far beyond the usual boundaries of decency.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 05:39:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:21:27 am
Trump goes far beyond the usual boundaries of decency.
It's part of his appeal.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 08:05:15 am »
There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.

Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.

Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 08:17:02 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:05:15 am
There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.

Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.

Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.

He's also in the position where he is still the governor of the 3rd most populous state in the US.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 08:49:15 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:05:15 am
There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.

Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.

Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.

If anything, he seems a bigger moron than Trump, a slow moving brain and
the awkward smile of someone for whom human interaction is challenging. Yet, he is a state governor,
so he must be able to do something?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,921
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:49:15 am
If anything, he seems a bigger moron than Trump, a slow moving brain and
the awkward smile of someone for whom human interaction is challenging. Yet, he is a state governor,
so he must be able to do something?

He was great at consolidating power when he had the mandate in Florida.  Florida was a more conservative place particularly during lockdown.  His rhetoric resonated, and his re-election dominance for governorship reflected that.

However, DeSantis wasn't nationally tested, and he also doesn't have the charisma.  When the Trump-backed 2022 candidates failed and DeSantis won his landslide re-election, he was well-positioned as a Trump alternative.  However, if Trump himself was going to run (and he has), then DeSantis nationally didn't have anywhere to go.  Constantly harping on "woke" while trying to grab Trumpers and moderates didn't get him anywhere.  He's essentially pigeonholed himself as a less charismatic Trump.  If Trump wasn't running, he could be competitive.  But since Trump is, there's no place for that kind of candidate.

The majority of DeSantis' voters' backup option is Trump himself I believe, with a few going for Haley.  He essentially got caught in no man's land.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:21:27 am
I mean, to a certain extent that's just party politics... Harris excoriated Biden in primaries and then became his loyal VP, and then there's the party whips making MPs abandon their or their constituents' conscience because them's the rules. It just seems especially craven in the GOP because Trump goes far beyond the usual boundaries of decency.

Yep.

Quote
@brad_polumbo

Remember, Trump literally (completely falsely) suggested that Ron DeSantis groomed high school girls while working as a teacher.

And yet "Never Back Down" DeSantis immediately bent the knee and endorsed him.

There's no line. Trump can do whatever he wants and they will all ultimately bow down to dear leader.

Nobody in the GOP has any semblance of a spine anymore.

https://twitter.com/brad_polumbo/status/1749216247068164468?s=46
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm »
I find it amusing that both republicans and democrats  will regularly tout how great the USA is, yet all of them will campaign on how they will save America. Such unique dissonance.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 