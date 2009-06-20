If anything, he seems a bigger moron than Trump, a slow moving brain and
the awkward smile of someone for whom human interaction is challenging. Yet, he is a state governor,
so he must be able to do something?
He was great at consolidating power when he had the mandate in Florida. Florida was a more conservative place particularly during lockdown. His rhetoric resonated, and his re-election dominance for governorship reflected that.
However, DeSantis wasn't nationally tested, and he also doesn't have the charisma. When the Trump-backed 2022 candidates failed and DeSantis won his landslide re-election, he was well-positioned as a Trump alternative. However, if Trump himself was going to run (and he has), then DeSantis nationally didn't have anywhere to go. Constantly harping on "woke" while trying to grab Trumpers and moderates didn't get him anywhere. He's essentially pigeonholed himself as a less charismatic Trump. If Trump wasn't running, he could be competitive. But since Trump is, there's no place for that kind of candidate.
The majority of DeSantis' voters' backup option is Trump himself I believe, with a few going for Haley. He essentially got caught in no man's land.