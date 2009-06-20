There was no point De Santis carrying on he would only be damaging his inevitable 2028 bid once Trump is either a two time loser or term limited. At least by quitting now he gets to say he came in 2nd in Iowa and would have been the nominee if Trump wasn't in the race rather than getting annihilated going forwards.



Should he have run this time around? With hindsight the answer is obviously no the crazed republican base don't want diet Trump but the full fat thing despite the fact he has 91 criminal charges against him. However let's not forget the fact that when he launched his campaign Trump backed candidates had bombed in the midterms suggesting maybe the base was looking at an alternative to Trump nd his personal political stock was at his highest having delivered a crushing 20+ victory to get his second term as governor of Florida. It seemed like the time to strike whilst the iron was hot especially given a weak incumbent in the White House.



Timing is everything, sometimes it's your moment and then it's fades away. Chris Christie could well have been the Republican nominee in 2012 but decided not to run 4 years later he was nowhere near getting the nomination his moment had gone. I think if he hadn't run De Santis would have always wondered what if I can see why he took the shot.