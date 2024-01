DeSantis - "We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools, we fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die". The guy is a fucking idiot. Good riddance.



Absolutely rent-free.I remember a few years ago this muppet was feted as the sensible future of the GOP - all about the economy, smart conservatism, what have you. Not sure if that was ever true, but this decision to pivot to anti-wokeness has rotted his brain. No wonder he looks like fucking Kodos in a full-body mask whenever he tries to interact with people.