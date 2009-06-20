« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm
Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 08:07:43 pm
The Democrats are a dreadful party. Other than under Bill Clinton and Obama, who at least had the charisma to win elections, they've been pretty useless since Kennedy got shot.

The country is a shambles at the moment so he's going to find it hard to get enthusiastic voters.



Aside from the comparatively strong economy, high numbers of new jobs created, low unemployment, low inflation, etc, in what way is the country a shambles? 

There are apparently high numbers of Trump sycophants, granted, so while it may be fair to describe the political landscape as relatively split, its not exactly a shambles looking at economic metrics.
Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 pm
Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 08:13:14 pm
Imagine living in a country when your main hope for the future are two blokes whose combined ages are 158 years old.

Just odd, isn't it?

That's unfair. People don't vote Trump because he gives them hope for the future, they do it because he'll burn everything to the ground, they don't care what happens after they die :)
Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 08:29:24 pm
Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 08:29:24 pm
Aside from the comparatively strong economy, high numbers of new jobs created, low unemployment, low inflation, etc, in what way is the country a shambles? 

There are apparently high numbers of Trump sycophants, granted, so while it may be fair to describe the political landscape as relatively split, its not exactly a shambles looking at economic metrics.

Biden has got through some really goodd legislation.
Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm
Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm
Go back 4 years and it was exactly the same hand wringing on here and on social media re a certain Trump win. It didn't happen.

I'll say it again, the cult aside I don't see how anyone is switching their votes for a (by then) convicted felon.

I'd say 4 years ago everybody here felt Trump was finished.  4 years before that most people thought he had no chance to win. We were wrong on the first count and right on the 2nd.
Now he's hot favourite to win for the first time.  It would be folly to think he can't.
Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Watching the itv prog tonight entitled Trump:The Return.  The reporter appears to have generally sought out a load of extreme fantasists, with a very small mix of sensible folk included, maybe to attempt to provide a semblance of balance.
Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm
Plus the Pro Choice vote.


I'd bet my left bollock that a double-digit percentage of pro-choice people still vote for the orange anus.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Reply #5046 on: Today at 03:00:29 am
Reply #5046 on: Today at 03:00:29 am
