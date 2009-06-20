The Democrats are a dreadful party. Other than under Bill Clinton and Obama, who at least had the charisma to win elections, they've been pretty useless since Kennedy got shot.
The country is a shambles at the moment so he's going to find it hard to get enthusiastic voters.
Aside from the comparatively strong economy, high numbers of new jobs created, low unemployment, low inflation, etc, in what way is the country a shambles?
There are apparently high numbers of Trump sycophants, granted, so while it may be fair to describe the political landscape as relatively split, its not exactly a shambles looking at economic metrics.