Go back 4 years and it was exactly the same hand wringing on here and on social media re a certain Trump win. It didn't happen.



I'll say it again, the cult aside I don't see how anyone is switching their votes for a (by then) convicted felon.



I'd say 4 years ago everybody here felt Trump was finished. 4 years before that most people thought he had no chance to win. We were wrong on the first count and right on the 2nd.Now he's hot favourite to win for the first time. It would be folly to think he can't.