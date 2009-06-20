« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 271222 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 12:02:34 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 12:03:30 pm »
Does anyone doubt for even a second that Trump is going to win in November?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:07:46 pm
:wave.

Caligulas optimism is legendary.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 12:20:06 pm »
 :wave.

He will deffo be the Repug candidate unless the SC rule him out.

Then Biden will beat him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 12:26:38 pm »
Trump will definitely be the candidate against Biden.  Then, it's a question of whether Joe can beat him.  I think he will, again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 12:31:40 pm »
Personally I think Trump wins in a landslide. He leads the polls in every swing state and might even get a few that went comfortably blue in 2020.

The hope for the Democrats was always that alongside the actual governing they'd create some sort of contingency plan for defeating Trump in 2024 but I've no fucking idea how they thought that running a 115-year old candidate against Trump - again - would be a good idea.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 12:33:32 pm »
One has to hope that what happened since the last election (January 6th, the aftermath and everything Trump has said and done since then) turns out to be his downfall in the next election. Had he stayed somewhat under the radar after the loss (as far as that is even possible for him), he might have been able to sneak a win with people (Democrats and neutral or even moderate Republican voters) not really caring about him anymore and becoming somewhat indifferent. The argument being "The world didn't end when he was President the first time, it won't end if he gets elected again". However, his decision to go full fascist dictator will hopefully be a huge motivation for every non Trump-Republican to vote for Biden.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:31:40 pm
Personally I think Trump wins in a landslide. He leads the polls in every swing state and might even get a few that went comfortably blue in 2020.

The hope for the Democrats was always that alongside the actual governing they'd create some sort of contingency plan for defeating Trump in 2024 but I've no fucking idea how they thought that running a 115-year old candidate against Trump - again - would be a good idea.

Old, white guy vs old, white guy.  You can see the logic.  The yanks love an old, white guy!

I'll admit, I'm more hoping that Biden wins, as opposed to thinking he'll win.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 12:42:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:33:32 pm
One has to hope that what happened since the last election (January 6th, the aftermath and everything Trump has said and done since then) turns out to be his downfall in the next election. Had he stayed somewhat under the radar after the loss (as far as that is even possible for him), he might have been able to sneak a win with people (Democrats and neutral or even moderate Republican voters) not really caring about him anymore and becoming somewhat indifferent. The argument being "The world didn't end when he was President the first time, it won't end if he gets elected again". However, his decision to go full fascist dictator will hopefully be a huge motivation for every non Trump-Republican to vote for Biden.


Unfortunately, all that seems to have galvanised the non-Democrats.

His MAGA bullshit - and it is bullshit - does strike a chord with many independents, as does his 'anti-woke' schtick with others.

And because Biden doesn't generate any enthusiasm whatsoever, the Democrats - and the free fucking world, I guess - are dependent on US voters being motivated to vote Biden in a negative way to stop the orange anus.

Voters like a vision and energy. Biden offers 'a safe pair of hands' at best... but also a major doubt that he even sees out his term
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:35:19 pm
Old, white guy vs old, white guy.  You can see the logic.  The yanks love an old, white guy!

I'll admit, I'm more hoping that Biden wins, as opposed to thinking he'll win.

Bingo! I think most people who are confident that Biden will beat him are more hopeful than actually confident. I've felt that way myself but have seen enough recently to indicate that any confidence is most likely misplaced.

The only way I see him not winning is if he's somehow barred from running in certain states with the Supreme Court either siding with those states or not getting involved at all. Or him losing the immunity case with criminal charges (and a possible arrest) actually sticking. God knows what kind of unrest that would lead to but at least it would prevent him from taking office.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 01:05:16 pm »
Trump has moved as favourite with the UK bookies. I think personally that he ll win. There might be 4 years between them in age but Biden literally looks like a dead man walking while Trump has been very energetic.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 01:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:42:00 pm

Unfortunately, all that seems to have galvanised the non-Democrats.

His MAGA bullshit - and it is bullshit - does strike a chord with many independents, as does his 'anti-woke' schtick with others.

And because Biden doesn't generate any enthusiasm whatsoever, the Democrats - and the free fucking world, I guess - are dependent on US voters being motivated to vote Biden in a negative way to stop the orange anus.

Voters like a vision and energy. Biden offers 'a safe pair of hands' at best... but also a major doubt that he even sees out his term

His MAGA rhetoric fell way short when he was in charge, any goals he had set for his four years were woefully off target and the chaos you saw in his huge staff turnover was eye watering. When everything went to shyte January 6 you saw the absolute worst of the man n his followers. That alone has given the Biden campaign team enough ammo to run ad after ad that will swing any one to their man. Honestly just need a half decent turnout to guarantee Biden wins again. Trump only wins if Dems get lazy and stay at home next November instead of voting. How anyone doesn't vote to insure the 🤡 disappears into his next court saga is beyond me.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:31:40 pm
Personally I think Trump wins in a landslide. He leads the polls in every swing state and might even get a few that went comfortably blue in 2020.

The hope for the Democrats was always that alongside the actual governing they'd create some sort of contingency plan for defeating Trump in 2024 but I've no fucking idea how they thought that running a 115-year old candidate against Trump - again - would be a good idea.


There will be all sorts of trick to pull this time, this election will be really dirty and corrupt
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:26:38 pm
Trump will definitely be the candidate against Biden.  Then, it's a question of whether Joe can beat him.  I think he will, again.
I think that TRump will win this by a landslide
the world is a fked up place with the UK and USA at the head of it
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
If Biden makes it to November without any major incidents, health and image wise, or without an economic downturn, he wins easily.

Trump may not make it to November. I think he gets convicted at least once, which will kill him electorally, or he might just die.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 02:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:42:51 pm
Bingo! I think most people who are confident that Biden will beat him are more hopeful than actually confident. I've felt that way myself but have seen enough recently to indicate that any confidence is most likely misplaced.

The only way I see him not winning is if he's somehow barred from running in certain states with the Supreme Court either siding with those states or not getting involved at all. Or him losing the immunity case with criminal charges (and a possible arrest) actually sticking. God knows what kind of unrest that would lead to but at least it would prevent him from taking office.
Or, it could be that you are so fearful of a Trump win (and who could blame you) that this overrides any 'thoughts' you might have about who will win.

We know from recent elections that opinion polls have become extremely unreliable. The voting landscape has been turned on its head and previous models just do not hold up to scrutiny. Polls, as you probably know, are not just about taking numbers. They require corrections because the sample is never truly random.

I think Biden will win. Though I do fear that he will not. But when faced with the actual reality of Trump being president again, I have to think that the majority of voters will see enough sense to reject him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:28:21 pm
His MAGA rhetoric fell way short when he was in charge, any goals he had set for his four years were woefully off target and the chaos you saw in his huge staff turnover was eye watering. When everything went to shyte January 6 you saw the absolute worst of the man n his followers. That alone has given the Biden campaign team enough ammo to run ad after ad that will swing any one to their man. Honestly just need a half decent turnout to guarantee Biden wins again. Trump only wins if Dems get lazy and stay at home next November instead of voting. How anyone doesn't vote to insure the 🤡 disappears into his next court saga is beyond me.

All you say is true but if he was answering your post he'd say it was fake news and you're just a lamestream media puppet and that would be the end of it for his followers.  Nothing can hurt him in their eyes. In fact every attack serves to re enforce his lies.
Then there's the people who simply believe Biden is too old and Trump will improve their lot. They couldn't care less if he drives the world into chaos, which I believe he will.
Personally I expect him to win and suspect it'll be a huge turning point in history.  I don't believe it's the beginning of the end though and we'll come through the turbulence but I'm bracing myself.
Obligatory "I hope I'm wrong ".  ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 02:40:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:05:16 pm
Trump has moved as favourite with the UK bookies. I think personally that he ll win. There might be 4 years between them in age but Biden literally looks like a dead man walking while Trump has been very energetic.

Watching Trump at the Iowa primary he looked full of energy and confidence, unfortunately.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
The only consolation of a Trump victory in November is that I don't believe he would try to change the rules or implement a dictatorship to stay beyond the four years. He just wants a second term so he can claim he was undefeated (aside from, you know, the one he lost) and therefore unquestionably the best president, nay, person that ever lived. I don't think the prospect of jail comes into it after a second term - he probably thinks, maybe with some justification, that the heat will go out of the cases once he's no longer a future candidate, and he can manipulate and stall the legal system as he has all his life.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
Go back 4 years and it was exactly the same hand wringing on here and on social media re a certain Trump win. It didn't happen.

I'll say it again, the cult aside I don't see how anyone is switching their votes for a (by then) convicted felon.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Iowa is so irrelevant no one ever goes there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5022 on: Today at 04:26:44 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Iowa is so irrelevant no one ever goes there.

this is true, De Santis was in fact present...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm »
I know a President can only serve two terms, is that still the case if theyve had someone else in between? Or if Trump is elected, has he only got four years to destroy everything?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:31:40 pm
I've no fucking idea how they thought that running a 115-year old candidate against Trump - again - would be a good idea.

Erm.... he beat him last time when he was only 111,  and if he died, Harris would take over his cabinet and not change a fucking thing.  The economy would continue to grow, markets like stability y'know.  Feds got inflation under control, gas prices are low. 

In either case, Joe on life support would be better than Scumbag on his best day.

And you sir, are Chicken Little and I claim my five quid.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 04:32:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Iowa is so irrelevant no one ever goes there.
millions of dollars spent, and weeks - months - of media obsession .... all for a total of 100,000 votes.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:30:18 pm
I know a President can only serve two terms, is that still the case if theyve had someone else in between? Or if Trump is elected, has he only got four years to destroy everything?

Yes, still the case. The 22nd Amendment prohibits a President from serving more than two terms.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 04:44:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:32:52 pm
millions of dollars spent, and weeks - months - of media obsession .... all for a total of 100,000 votes.

Isnt that the point though?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5028 on: Today at 04:48:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:44:21 pm
Isnt that the point though?
of course.  always the same.  but in overall context it really means eff-all.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm »
Imagine living in a country when your main hope for the future are two blokes whose combined ages are 158 years old.

Just odd, isn't it?
