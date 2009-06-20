One has to hope that what happened since the last election (January 6th, the aftermath and everything Trump has said and done since then) turns out to be his downfall in the next election. Had he stayed somewhat under the radar after the loss (as far as that is even possible for him), he might have been able to sneak a win with people (Democrats and neutral or even moderate Republican voters) not really caring about him anymore and becoming somewhat indifferent. The argument being "The world didn't end when he was President the first time, it won't end if he gets elected again". However, his decision to go full fascist dictator will hopefully be a huge motivation for every non Trump-Republican to vote for Biden.