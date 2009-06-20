sorry that's not correlation. what you shared said he's religious, and.. considered(?) things. fail to see how one labour MP being catholic justifies you putting them in with the nazi houthis who say want to murder an entire religion of people. the juxtaposition is just funny, sorry
Yeah small problem, the 'one labour MP' you mentioned happened to be the Prime Minister, small detail I know. You seemed to be struggling with the Guardian link I posted, perhaps you'd like another one
where it states
In his memoirs, Blair would say that I have always been more interested in religion than politics. For all that the Iraq War was opposed by many Christians, including Pope John Paul II and other church leaders, there, as elsewhere, Blairs faith underpinned his whole political mission.
I've got a few others I can share but as I suspect you'll just keep saying "sorry" while seeing anything but the obvious message in them. You carry the view that sanctions are different from wars or confrontation, as if these events weren't linked to the same government policies, because -again as I said- you're invested in one side of the argument.
I'm not. I view both sides egging each other -different means perhaps- at times with different rhetoric, but both resulting in billions of funds burnt and making millions of people suffer.
Play the us v them all day, talk all you want about how inferior Houthi weapons are or how stupid these dirty primitives must be to take on the might of the US military or ours for that matter. Well, I remember the same G I Joe rhetoric about how the Afghanistan war was going to end within 2 months... years later we gifted the Taliban a shed load of humvees, choppers and lord knows what else on the way out.
The Houthis are backed by Iran who now considers Russia on their side. If you don't see how the Rambo approach is a slippery slope to something that can escalate badly then well, we'll find out (or I hope we won't).
The G I Joe approach hasn't really worked; we've got Afghanistan (Taliban very much in play), Iraq (only stabilised once they had leadership with strong/proxy ties to Iran), Libya (2 governments and a shed load of warlords) and Syria (dictator still there and now stronger than ever) to show for it.
I don't know how to break it to you, but we don't do 'freedom' and spread democracy very well, I'm afraid.
Instead of urgent de-escalation measures, extensive/meaningful ceasefire talks between governments in the region and the west, and peace keeping forces being deployed to calm the situation, we're sliding into conflicts.
Either side might be ok with furthering this. I guess I'm not.