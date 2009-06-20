« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 269426 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5000 on: January 11, 2024, 08:24:14 pm »
My great grandmother chain smoked and lived to 99, don't go looking to mother nature for justice.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on January 11, 2024, 08:14:40 pm
The man lives on hamburgers - surely he'll be gone by then...
Chris Christie has done both of these things.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 04:02:05 am »
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

Quote
Biden facing pushback on left with several progressives (Khanna, Bush, Tlaib) saying he needed to come to Congress first before ordering strikes in Yemen. Some on right agree (Gaetz, Massie).
But Speaker Johnson sides with Biden and calls the strikes long overdue.
Johnson: We must hope these operations indicate a true shift in the Biden Administrations approach to Iran and its proxies that are engaging in such evil and wreaking such havoc.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 04:24:28 am »
No there wouldn't, because Trump removed all transparency and accountability and went about escalating drone strikes with no one even batting an eyelid.

https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/trumps-secret-rules-for-drone-strikes-and-presidents-unchecked-license-to-kill
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 04:27:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 04:02:05 am
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.

 :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 06:07:24 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 04:02:05 am
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.

And the people criticising you include:

Quote
SAUDI ARABIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY IN A STATEMENT:

Called for restraint and "avoiding escalation" after the strikes and said it was monitoring the situation with "great concern".

"The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand."
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 11:22:43 am »
Meanwhile Texas, not content with torturing pregnant women....

Greg Abbott Laments That Texas Cant Shoot Migrants Because Murder Is Illegal
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on January 11, 2024, 08:14:40 pm
The man lives on hamburgers - surely he'll be gone by then...
I said, and believed that 4 years ago. Hes the same age as my folks and much unhealthier, but as weve seen, life isnt fair.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 04:02:05 am
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then you’re out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.
Only one? Are you sure about this? I suspect that your statement is untrue.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 12:30:42 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:18:20 pm
Only one? Are you sure about this? I suspect that your statement is untrue.

Theres plenty of support for it in a bipartisan sense.

The traditional Dems and GOP tend to be for it, while the progressives and alt-right tend to be against it.  This isnt going to move the needle politically for Biden unless it gets out of hand.  Mike Johnson is definitely not the only supporter.

https://time.com/6554747/congress-reactions-bombing-houthis-yemen-red-sea/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm
Theres plenty of support for it in a bipartisan sense.

The traditional Dems and GOP tend to be for it, while the progressives and alt-right tend to be against it.  This isnt going to move the needle politically for Biden unless it gets out of hand.  Mike Johnson is definitely not the only supporter.

https://time.com/6554747/congress-reactions-bombing-houthis-yemen-red-sea/
I was being facetious, of course. The claim that Mike Johnson was the only supporter of Biden's actions in Yemen was clearly untrue, and far, far from the truth.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 03:01:24 pm »
For such bipartisan support, then he should bring it to Congress and let them vote on it.   Let them publicly justify why they are sending bombs against peaceful protests by Yemen where ships are not getting through but no loss of life. Not just one man make decisions which result in such loss of life and infrastructure on a catastrophic scale.

Bipartisan support consisting of those thinking that the bombing is to get at Iran. Theyve bombed Yemen for at least the past 16 years, under both Democratic and Republican presidents and theyve achieved nothing but starvation of innocent people.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 06:07:24 am
And the people criticising you include:

Biden is being outflanked on this issue by Saudi Arabia, who he attempted to rehabilitate by building his key ME policy of the Abraham Accords around them. This ME policy is now a failure, but Biden is beholden to MBS. Instead of leaving MBS as a pariah, Biden has paved the way for his acceptance back into the international community. Im also hearing a lot less criticism of the murdering of journalists these days from the Whitehouse.

At some point for any of you, can Biden do anything wrong? You didnt like the fact that I said only Johnson was the only supporter. But what about engaging with the substance of what Biden is doing?

 
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm
Theres plenty of support for it in a bipartisan sense.

The traditional Dems and GOP tend to be for it, while the progressives and alt-right tend to be against it.  This isnt going to move the needle politically for Biden unless it gets out of hand.  Mike Johnson is definitely not the only supporter.

https://time.com/6554747/congress-reactions-bombing-houthis-yemen-red-sea/

I dont think youre right about the alt-right, who dont like Ukraine but do love bombing arabs. It is not surprising to me to see Massie make the point that Biden needs to obtain congressional approval for the bombing. Mace and Majorie Taylor Greene joining him does.

At what point does it get out of hand, and how exactly is Biden going to stop the getting out handedness? Im watching a man throw tinder on a situation that is increasingly out of his control. Do any of you feel confident that Biden has control over this situation?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 03:01:24 pm
For such bipartisan support, then he should bring it to Congress and let them vote on it.   Let them publicly justify why they are sending bombs against peaceful protests by Yemen
couldn't make it this far before laughing ;D

beyond parody
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5014 on: Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm »
Mimi simps for Hamas AND Houthis?!?!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5015 on: Yesterday at 03:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm
to purport to having concern about Yemeni's, but then equate the Houthi militant group (that famously kicked off the civil war) with being 'Yemen' as a monolith is truly something :o

the suggestion that militants launching missiles and drones is "peaceful protest" turned that :o to a ;D well earned ridicule I'd say!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm »
Bet the Blowfish are glad they split.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 04:44:16 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 04:52:04 pm »
You want deescalation, then stop firing drones and missiles at shipping vessels. If you cannot build, but only destroy, then improve the situation through your absence. In this case, get killed at the sharp end of US, UK weaponry.

Both the US and Israel must follow through, at this point, way past the fog of the initial days, the data and necessary level of verification is clear.

Look at who, the culture / mentality / country that builds quality and uplifts over the long term, even for its faults. That is a results business, no room for bullshit, and weigh the input of anything below that accordingly ie less. It's easy to destroy, far far tougher to turn up consistently,create the right environment for your people to thrive, work through mistakes, put accuracy above ego / 'face', and to build quality generation after generation. Opinions are not equal, if all you do is intermittently wreck things then get fucked, one way or another,fairly or unfairly your absence most definitely improves matters for everyone.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5019 on: Yesterday at 05:04:48 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5020 on: Yesterday at 06:10:29 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm
Bet the Blowfish are glad they split.
:lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5021 on: Yesterday at 06:12:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:21:31 pm
to purport to having concern about Yemeni's, but then equate the Houthi militant group (that famously kicked off the civil war) with being 'Yemen' as a monolith is truly something :o

the suggestion that militants launching missiles and drones is "peaceful protest" turned that :o to a ;D well earned ridicule I'd say!


The civil war started when the Houthis responded to an armed crackdown on the [Shia] Houthi movement by the [extremist Sunni] Saudi-backed government in the mid-00's, pushing the Government/Saudi joint forces back. It then went quiet for a couple of years until the Arab Spring, when the Houthis joined other groups in rising up against the oppressive Saudi-backed government, soon dominating the 'revolution'. Funny how 'the West' sided with the insurgents in places like Libya and Syria, yet backed the autocratic, Saudi-controlled Yemeni government (and others' when it suited.

But apart from that, I'm actually in the same "The action by the US/UK/some allies here was justified" camp as you.

The Houthis have idiotically over-reached themselves here and targeting merchant shipping is unjustifiable.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5022 on: Yesterday at 08:31:03 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5023 on: Yesterday at 09:11:09 pm »
The Houthis just like any Iranian backed group are just waiting for the Guided One ( The Mahdi ) who will only show himself and lead when the world is under destruction, they believe as long as there is peace and humanity not suffering the Mahdi won't show himself. Yet some people think of them as a normal group :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5024 on: Yesterday at 09:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:11:09 pm
The Houthis just like any Iranian backed group are just waiting for the Guided One ( The Mahdi ) who will only show himself and lead when the world is under destruction, they believe as long as there is peace and humanity not suffering the Mahdi won't show himself. Yet some people think of them as a normal group :lmao

And what does your version of the book of sky fairies say ?


Like you, I could do with a good laugh.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5025 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5026 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:33:27 pm
And what does your version of the book of sky fairies say ?


Like you, I could do with a good laugh.
That would probably be the friendly and reasonable Brotherhood movement. Welcoming to all except liberals, Christians, gays, and Shia Islam. Failing that, there's always the benevolent Wahabi movement, which has inspired/gifted the world the modern, free thinkers such Al Q'aeda, Taliban and later of course ISIS.

Disclaimer: I could give a rat's arse about one sect or another. I have no dog in this fight. I also ridicule the Baaahble thumpin' rootin' tootin' US Christian movements, the corrupt Catholic church and of course not forgetting our very, very persecuted chosen ones who's 'best democracy in the middle east' state are currently being tried in the ICJ and probably have more UN violations and apartheid practices than the all those countries put together.

They're all crap.

People suffer. Border to border, one country to the next. Refugees are made, people marginalized, families hiding in fear because some psycho claims their interpretation of some book gives them the right to do this.

So fuck the Tories, Labour, the US (Reps/Dems), Iran, Saudi, Russia and Israel. They're own populations starve, people sleeping in the rough, with the 'lucky ones' living paycheck to paycheck not knowing where to turn, while their governments feed billions and billions into munitions and throw people into the meat grinder.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5027 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm »
I would refer my right honourable friend to the astute post above by our resident surfer dude.

And I resemble you casting nasturtiums by including US Dems in that shower of shite.

Ithankyew.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/hunter-biden-just-delivered-a-devastating-blow-to-comer-and-jordan-s-contempt-case/ar-AA1mT1Xn?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=1af6651b4686432a92443940bccb70d0&ei=10
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5028 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
That would probably be the friendly and reasonable Brotherhood movement. Welcoming to all except liberals, Christians, gays, and Shia Islam. Failing that, there's always the benevolent Wahabi movement, which has inspired/gifted the world the modern, free thinkers such Al Q'aeda, Taliban and later of course ISIS.

Disclaimer: I could give a rat's arse about one sect or another. I have no dog in this fight. I also ridicule the Baaahble thumpin' rootin' tootin' US Christian movements, the corrupt Catholic church and of course not forgetting our very, very persecuted chosen ones who's 'best democracy in the middle east' state are currently being tried in the ICJ and probably have more UN violations and apartheid practices than the all those countries put together.

They're all crap.

People suffer. Border to border, one country to the next. Refugees are made, people marginalized, families hiding in fear because some psycho claims their interpretation of some book gives them the right to do this.

So fuck the Tories, Labour, the US (Reps/Dems), Iran, Saudi, Russia and Israel. They're own populations starve, people sleeping in the rough, with the 'lucky ones' living paycheck to paycheck not knowing where to turn, while their governments feed billions and billions into munitions and throw people into the meat grinder.

As you mentioned, we can't ignore the Christians who actively pray for the end of Israel, mainly the yanks who are pro-Israel but only for the reasons of wanting them all dead.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 12:29:59 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
Disclaimer: I could give a rat's arse about one sect or another. I have no dog in this fight. I also ridicule the Baaahble thumpin' rootin' tootin' US Christian movements, the corrupt Catholic church and of course not forgetting our very, very persecuted chosen ones who's 'best democracy in the middle east' state are currently being tried in the ICJ and probably have more UN violations and apartheid practices than the all those countries put together.

They're all crap.

People suffer. Border to border, one country to the next. Refugees are made, people marginalized, families hiding in fear because some psycho claims their interpretation of some book gives them the right to do this.

So fuck the Tories, Labour, the US (Reps/Dems), Iran, Saudi, Russia and Israel. They're own populations starve, people sleeping in the rough, with the 'lucky ones' living paycheck to paycheck not knowing where to turn, while their governments feed billions and billions into munitions and throw people into the meat grinder.
:wellin
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5030 on: Today at 12:42:44 am »
yeah fuck Labour's religious fundamentalism! all exactly the same innit!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5031 on: Today at 12:53:45 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:42:44 am
yeah fuck Labour's religious fundamentalism! all exactly the same innit!
Would have thought that bit was clear:
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
So fuck the Tories, Labour, the US (Reps/Dems), Iran, Saudi, Russia and Israel. They're own populations starve, people sleeping in the rough, with the 'lucky ones' living paycheck to paycheck not knowing where to turn, while their governments feed billions and billions into munitions and throw people into the meat grinder.
But if you want to be pedantic:Blair's faith fuelled his drive to join in the invasion of Iraq

Innit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5032 on: Today at 01:01:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:53:45 am
Would have thought that bit was clear:But if you want to be pedantic:Blair's faith fuelled his drive to join in the invasion of Iraq

Innit.
was just having a bit of fun with your sermon, wasn't intending to upset you and your belief system!

like WAP said we can all do with a bit of a laugh, and seeing Labour shoehorned into a rant about religion and fundamentalism (off the back of criticism of the nazi saluting, slave-trading, pogrom launching Houthis!) did just the job!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5033 on: Today at 01:49:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:01:34 am
was just having a bit of fun with your sermon, wasn't intending to upset you and your belief system!

like WAP said we can all do with a bit of a laugh, and seeing Labour shoehorned into a rant about religion and fundamentalism (off the back of criticism of the nazi saluting, slave-trading, pogrom launching Houthis!) did just the job!
Wasn't aware wishing for world peace was a belief system, or that it's a sermon to suggest so.

Fair do's, your red line (pardon the pun) is Labour. You still think mentioning them is somehow shoe horning them into a 'rant' even though I provided you with a link showing a direct correlation of the Labour leadership and a religious belief that led to 1.5 million dead in Iraq.

The next fella will come in here saying the Houthis are trying to stop genocide, they haven't actually killed anyone in all their attacks and my point is I'm not interested. In any of it.

Most people going along with these conflicts will probably be the first to complain about those raghead refugees escaping wars, crossing our channel to sTeAl OuR jObS and RaPe OuR wOmEn.

It's just turned 2024 and we're talking more wars. The universe is vast and infinite, yet we can't somehow get along on this mud ball we're on.

Hey it's a bit of a laugh of course  :thumbup
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5034 on: Today at 02:14:36 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:49:44 am
Fair do's, your red line (pardon the pun) is Labour. You still think mentioning them is somehow shoe horning them into a 'rant' even though I provided you with a link showing a direct correlation of the Labour leadership and a religious belief that led to 1.5 million dead in Iraq.
sorry that's not correlation. what you shared said he's religious, and.. considered(?) things. fail to see how one labour MP being catholic justifies you putting them in with the nazi houthis who say want to murder an entire religion of people. the juxtaposition is just funny, sorry

for what it's worth, you've shared something about sanctions in that link, not about the invasion of iraq. also a near-instant glace made a quote from famous genocide denier and liar John Pilger catch my eye - if ever anything harmed the credibility of an article's conclusions, it's relying on Pilger
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:49:44 am
The next fella will come in here saying the Houthis are trying to stop genocide, they haven't actually killed anyone in all their attacks and my point is I'm not interested. In any of it.
they're trying really hard, but fortunately no reported fatalities yet (wrong word, fortune - because it's deliberate thanks to international navies). most of their missiles and drones have been intercepted - although that's no comfort to the 6 egyptian civilians they've harmed - not killing people isn't for lack of trying.

the Houthi's also want to try and put the US navy crew that didn't take kindly to 10 of theirs attacking a Maersk boat for the second time in a day, not stopping when asked, and then deciding to turns their guns from the ship to shooting at the US helicopters [darwin award wannabes!]. suspect they won't succeed in murdering (post show-trial) those sailors for defending themselves and civilians in international waters, so hopefully the accidental record of no Houthi fatalities lasts.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5035 on: Today at 03:01:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:14:36 am
sorry that's not correlation. what you shared said he's religious, and.. considered(?) things. fail to see how one labour MP being catholic justifies you putting them in with the nazi houthis who say want to murder an entire religion of people. the juxtaposition is just funny, sorry
Yeah small problem, the 'one labour MP' you mentioned happened to be the Prime Minister, small detail I know. You seemed to be struggling with the Guardian link I posted, perhaps you'd like another one where it states
Quote
In his memoirs, Blair would say that I have always been more interested in religion than politics. For all that the Iraq War was opposed by many Christians, including Pope John Paul II and other church leaders, there, as elsewhere, Blairs faith underpinned his whole political mission.
I've got a few others I can share but as I suspect you'll just keep saying "sorry" while seeing anything but the obvious message in them. You carry the view that sanctions are different from wars or confrontation, as if these events weren't linked to the same government policies, because -again as I said- you're invested in one side of the argument.

I'm not. I view both sides egging each other -different means perhaps- at times with different rhetoric, but both resulting in billions of funds burnt and making millions of people suffer.

Play the us v them all day, talk all you want about how inferior Houthi weapons are or how stupid these dirty primitives must be to take on the might of the US military or ours for that matter. Well, I remember the same G I Joe rhetoric about how the Afghanistan war was going to end within 2 months... years later we gifted the Taliban a shed load of humvees, choppers and lord knows what else on the way out.

The Houthis are backed by Iran who now considers Russia on their side. If you don't see how the Rambo approach is a slippery slope to something that can escalate badly then well, we'll find out (or I hope we won't).

The G I Joe approach hasn't really worked; we've got Afghanistan (Taliban very much in play), Iraq (only stabilised once they had leadership with strong/proxy ties to Iran), Libya (2 governments and a shed load of warlords) and Syria (dictator still there and now stronger than ever) to show for it.

I don't know how to break it to you, but we don't do 'freedom' and spread democracy very well, I'm afraid.

Instead of urgent de-escalation measures, extensive/meaningful ceasefire talks between governments in the region and the west, and peace keeping forces being deployed to calm the situation, we're sliding into conflicts.

Either side might be ok with furthering this. I guess I'm not.
