Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 268948 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 08:24:14 pm »
My great grandmother chain smoked and lived to 99, don't go looking to mother nature for justice.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 12:11:08 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
The man lives on hamburgers - surely he'll be gone by then...
Chris Christie has done both of these things.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 04:02:05 am »
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

Quote
Biden facing pushback on left with several progressives (Khanna, Bush, Tlaib) saying he needed to come to Congress first before ordering strikes in Yemen. Some on right agree (Gaetz, Massie).
But Speaker Johnson sides with Biden and calls the strikes long overdue.
Johnson: We must hope these operations indicate a true shift in the Biden Administrations approach to Iran and its proxies that are engaging in such evil and wreaking such havoc.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 04:24:28 am »
No there wouldn't, because Trump removed all transparency and accountability and went about escalating drone strikes with no one even batting an eyelid.

https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/trumps-secret-rules-for-drone-strikes-and-presidents-unchecked-license-to-kill
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 04:27:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 04:02:05 am
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.

 :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin :lickin
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 06:07:24 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 04:02:05 am
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.

And the people criticising you include:

Quote
SAUDI ARABIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY IN A STATEMENT:

Called for restraint and "avoiding escalation" after the strikes and said it was monitoring the situation with "great concern".

"The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand."
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 11:22:43 am »
Meanwhile Texas, not content with torturing pregnant women....

Greg Abbott Laments That Texas Cant Shoot Migrants Because Murder Is Illegal
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:14:40 pm
The man lives on hamburgers - surely he'll be gone by then...
I said, and believed that 4 years ago. Hes the same age as my folks and much unhealthier, but as weve seen, life isnt fair.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 04:02:05 am
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838

When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then you’re out to lunch.

If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.
Only one? Are you sure about this? I suspect that your statement is untrue.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 12:30:42 pm »
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:18:20 pm
Only one? Are you sure about this? I suspect that your statement is untrue.

Theres plenty of support for it in a bipartisan sense.

The traditional Dems and GOP tend to be for it, while the progressives and alt-right tend to be against it.  This isnt going to move the needle politically for Biden unless it gets out of hand.  Mike Johnson is definitely not the only supporter.

https://time.com/6554747/congress-reactions-bombing-houthis-yemen-red-sea/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 01:41:29 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:32:31 pm
Theres plenty of support for it in a bipartisan sense.

The traditional Dems and GOP tend to be for it, while the progressives and alt-right tend to be against it.  This isnt going to move the needle politically for Biden unless it gets out of hand.  Mike Johnson is definitely not the only supporter.

https://time.com/6554747/congress-reactions-bombing-houthis-yemen-red-sea/
I was being facetious, of course. The claim that Mike Johnson was the only supporter of Biden's actions in Yemen was clearly untrue, and far, far from the truth.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
For such bipartisan support, then he should bring it to Congress and let them vote on it.   Let them publicly justify why they are sending bombs against peaceful protests by Yemen where ships are not getting through but no loss of life. Not just one man make decisions which result in such loss of life and infrastructure on a catastrophic scale.

Bipartisan support consisting of those thinking that the bombing is to get at Iran. Theyve bombed Yemen for at least the past 16 years, under both Democratic and Republican presidents and theyve achieved nothing but starvation of innocent people.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:07:24 am
And the people criticising you include:

Biden is being outflanked on this issue by Saudi Arabia, who he attempted to rehabilitate by building his key ME policy of the Abraham Accords around them. This ME policy is now a failure, but Biden is beholden to MBS. Instead of leaving MBS as a pariah, Biden has paved the way for his acceptance back into the international community. Im also hearing a lot less criticism of the murdering of journalists these days from the Whitehouse.

At some point for any of you, can Biden do anything wrong? You didnt like the fact that I said only Johnson was the only supporter. But what about engaging with the substance of what Biden is doing?

 
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:32:31 pm
Theres plenty of support for it in a bipartisan sense.

The traditional Dems and GOP tend to be for it, while the progressives and alt-right tend to be against it.  This isnt going to move the needle politically for Biden unless it gets out of hand.  Mike Johnson is definitely not the only supporter.

https://time.com/6554747/congress-reactions-bombing-houthis-yemen-red-sea/

I dont think youre right about the alt-right, who dont like Ukraine but do love bombing arabs. It is not surprising to me to see Massie make the point that Biden needs to obtain congressional approval for the bombing. Mace and Majorie Taylor Greene joining him does.

At what point does it get out of hand, and how exactly is Biden going to stop the getting out handedness? Im watching a man throw tinder on a situation that is increasingly out of his control. Do any of you feel confident that Biden has control over this situation?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 03:01:24 pm
For such bipartisan support, then he should bring it to Congress and let them vote on it.   Let them publicly justify why they are sending bombs against peaceful protests by Yemen
couldn't make it this far before laughing ;D

beyond parody
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
Mimi simps for Hamas AND Houthis?!?!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 03:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:11:55 pm
to purport to having concern about Yemeni's, but then equate the Houthi militant group (that famously kicked off the civil war) with being 'Yemen' as a monolith is truly something :o

the suggestion that militants launching missiles and drones is "peaceful protest" turned that :o to a ;D well earned ridicule I'd say!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 04:04:58 pm »
Bet the Blowfish are glad they split.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm »
You want deescalation, then stop firing drones and missiles at shipping vessels. If you cannot build, but only destroy, then improve the situation through your absence. In this case, get killed at the sharp end of US, UK weaponry.

Both the US and Israel must follow through, at this point, way past the fog of the initial days, the data and necessary level of verification is clear.

Look at who, the culture / mentality / country that builds quality and uplifts over the long term, even for its faults. That is a results business, no room for bullshit, and weigh the input of anything below that accordingly ie less. It's easy to destroy, far far tougher to turn up consistently,create the right environment for your people to thrive, work through mistakes, put accuracy above ego / 'face', and to build quality generation after generation. Opinions are not equal, if all you do is intermittently wreck things then get fucked, one way or another,fairly or unfairly your absence most definitely improves matters for everyone.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 05:04:48 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 04:04:58 pm
Bet the Blowfish are glad they split.
:lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 06:12:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:21:31 pm
to purport to having concern about Yemeni's, but then equate the Houthi militant group (that famously kicked off the civil war) with being 'Yemen' as a monolith is truly something :o

the suggestion that militants launching missiles and drones is "peaceful protest" turned that :o to a ;D well earned ridicule I'd say!


The civil war started when the Houthis responded to an armed crackdown on the [Shia] Houthi movement by the [extremist Sunni] Saudi-backed government in the mid-00's, pushing the Government/Saudi joint forces back. It then went quiet for a couple of years until the Arab Spring, when the Houthis joined other groups in rising up against the oppressive Saudi-backed government, soon dominating the 'revolution'. Funny how 'the West' sided with the insurgents in places like Libya and Syria, yet backed the autocratic, Saudi-controlled Yemeni government (and others' when it suited.

But apart from that, I'm actually in the same "The action by the US/UK/some allies here was justified" camp as you.

The Houthis have idiotically over-reached themselves here and targeting merchant shipping is unjustifiable.

