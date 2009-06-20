You want deescalation, then stop firing drones and missiles at shipping vessels. If you cannot build, but only destroy, then improve the situation through your absence. In this case, get killed at the sharp end of US, UK weaponry.
Both the US and Israel must follow through, at this point, way past the fog of the initial days, the data and necessary level of verification is clear.
Look at who, the culture / mentality / country that builds quality and uplifts over the long term, even for its faults. That is a results business, no room for bullshit, and weigh the input of anything below that accordingly ie less. It's easy to destroy, far far tougher to turn up consistently,create the right environment for your people to thrive, work through mistakes, put accuracy above ego / 'face', and to build quality generation after generation. Opinions are not equal, if all you do is intermittently wreck things then get fucked, one way or another,fairly or unfairly your absence most definitely improves matters for everyone.