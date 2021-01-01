The man lives on hamburgers - surely he'll be gone by then...
Biden facing pushback on left with several progressives (Khanna, Bush, Tlaib) saying he needed to come to Congress first before ordering strikes in Yemen. Some on right agree (Gaetz, Massie).But Speaker Johnson sides with Biden and calls the strikes long overdue.Johnson: We must hope these operations indicate a true shift in the Biden Administrations approach to Iran and its proxies that are engaging in such evil and wreaking such havoc.
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now. https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch. If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.
SAUDI ARABIA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY IN A STATEMENT:Called for restraint and "avoiding escalation" after the strikes and said it was monitoring the situation with "great concern"."The kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand."
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]