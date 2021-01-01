Quote

Biden facing pushback on left with several progressives (Khanna, Bush, Tlaib) saying he needed to come to Congress first before ordering strikes in Yemen. Some on right agree (Gaetz, Massie).

But Speaker Johnson sides with Biden and calls the strikes long overdue.

Johnson: We must hope these operations indicate a true shift in the Biden Administrations approach to Iran and its proxies that are engaging in such evil and wreaking such havoc.

Biden should not be bombing Yemen now.When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch.If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.