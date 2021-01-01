The man lives on hamburgers - surely he'll be gone by then...
Biden facing pushback on left with several progressives (Khanna, Bush, Tlaib) saying he needed to come to Congress first before ordering strikes in Yemen. Some on right agree (Gaetz, Massie).But Speaker Johnson sides with Biden and calls the strikes long overdue.Johnson: We must hope these operations indicate a true shift in the Biden Administrations approach to Iran and its proxies that are engaging in such evil and wreaking such havoc.
Biden should not be bombing Yemen now. https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1745646166602084838When your one supporter is Mike fucking Johnson, then youre out to lunch. If this was Trump, there would be more concern about the president waging war on his own and many op-eds about another democratic norm being broken.
