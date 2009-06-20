He's the only one who can beat Trump.



His blandness is what separates him from the unelectable Progressives who scare many Euro-American Yanks.



He came out of retirement to save the country, beat the fucker, and now has to do it again.



And he's doing a fucking good job.



This.Going into the last election Trump had around 98% of the Republican party behind him. People saying nothing has changed...yes it has. Now that is down by about a third. Thats huge!You're never going change the mind of the cult but they don't number enough to get anywhere near power. Independennts and swing voters decide elections. How many of those aregoing over to Trump to end their democracy after Jan 6th and the numerous charges hes got over his head as the cases gather momentum.People need to stop putting so much credence in polls run by outlets that have financial ties to the Republicans that are deliberately narrow and favourable to Trump/Republicans to drive clicks, viewsand panic amongst liberals and anyone who's not part of the cult. You need to look at the trend of all the special elections that have happened since abortion rights have started to be eroded. Theyare going one way and it isn't towards to Republicans