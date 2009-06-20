« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 267617 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4960 on: January 6, 2024, 02:12:06 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  5, 2024, 07:59:23 pm
Put some early money on it.

Odds are too short, not much over even money for an event nearly a year away. One for only the serious pro's
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,783
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4961 on: January 6, 2024, 05:42:44 pm »
Good job some morons have absolutely no chance of winning at least.

Quote
"The US will leave NATO if I win the election," Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview with Politico. Ramaswamy is a strong opposer of aid to Ukraine and made fun of Zelenskyi multiple times.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,964
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4962 on: January 6, 2024, 06:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  6, 2024, 05:42:44 pm
Good job some morons have absolutely no chance of winning at least.


Quote
Congress approves bill barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO. Congress has approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an Act of Congress. The measure, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

He wouldn't be able to do it anyway.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,783
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4963 on: January 6, 2024, 07:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  6, 2024, 06:51:09 pm
He wouldn't be able to do it anyway.

that's what I mean - he's a moron.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,312
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4964 on: January 6, 2024, 07:30:16 pm »
Happy third anniversary of that day when conservatives were such obvious violent lawless c*nts, I honestly thought that would be the breaking point, that they would finally come to their senses and see what they had become.

Nope.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4965 on: January 6, 2024, 07:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  6, 2024, 07:13:35 pm
that's what I mean - he's a moron.

But the morons hes appealing to dont know that either.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,783
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4966 on: January 6, 2024, 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  6, 2024, 07:30:27 pm
But the morons hes appealing to dont know that either.

That might be true, but this particular moron is appealing to morons who love the Trump moron. He's a fart in the wind by comparison.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4967 on: January 6, 2024, 07:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  6, 2024, 07:52:02 pm
That might be true, but this particular moron is appealing to morons who love the Trump moron. He's a fart in the wind by comparison.

A panoply of morons then?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4968 on: January 6, 2024, 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  6, 2024, 07:54:42 pm
A panoply of morons then?

A misanthropy of morons...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,783
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4969 on: January 6, 2024, 08:29:40 pm »
Either or works I guess. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4970 on: January 6, 2024, 08:47:48 pm »
A cacophony of cvnts
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4971 on: January 7, 2024, 03:21:23 am »
Quote from: jambutty on January  6, 2024, 01:50:51 pm
Those numbers actually indicate some Repugs have found an antidote to the Kool-Aid.

The Clinton election showed polls can be wildly inaccurate, but believe what you like.

Yep, a third of republicans believe Jesus conquered the dinosaurs, so this is a heartening result.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4972 on: January 7, 2024, 10:02:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January  7, 2024, 03:21:23 am
Yep, a third of republicans believe Jesus conquered the dinosaurs, so this is a heartening result.

Was that the one with Mary Magdalene in the fur bikini?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,964
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4973 on: January 8, 2024, 01:50:34 am »
Destiny v Alex Jones debate.

Its a shit show

https://youtu.be/8YWqJdYTO8k?si=0AGIBSGB-UDKknYs
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4974 on: January 8, 2024, 03:16:14 pm »
« Last Edit: January 8, 2024, 03:18:05 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4975 on: January 8, 2024, 08:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  8, 2024, 01:50:34 am
Destiny v Alex Jones debate.

Its a shit show

https://youtu.be/8YWqJdYTO8k?si=0AGIBSGB-UDKknYs


Unfortunately, there is Just no getting through to Trumpers. They are all brainwashed and definitely don't deal in reality when out comes to facts.

Elise Stefanik ( chair of Republican Party ) simply blew off Jan 6th this weekend, calling the rioters hostages? Mental....all of them. The fact that these republicans are just repeating Trumps phrases, backing him fully still is beyond dangerous. It is so fucked, the way it's going any other outcome than a republican win in the election will be just not excepted. Trump let the Genie out the bottle and there is no putting it back in. if they lose it's rigged, if they win, the elections will be just fine.

 https://youtu.be/CG5aOiPv7cY?si=Xq0iigq55BoGRHrj

Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4976 on: January 8, 2024, 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on January  6, 2024, 07:30:16 pm
Happy third anniversary of that day when conservatives were such obvious violent lawless c*nts, I honestly thought that would be the breaking point, that they would finally come to their senses and see what they had become.

Nope.

I had the same 'Trumps got to be finished for good now' thought also.

Nope.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4977 on: January 8, 2024, 08:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  8, 2024, 01:50:34 am
Destiny v Alex Jones debate.

Its a shit show

https://youtu.be/8YWqJdYTO8k?si=0AGIBSGB-UDKknYs

I don't know how anyone can watch these low class shouting matches between morons for moe than 20 seconds I don't know. It is no wonder some of the population are indoctrinated if they can actually watch this shite.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4978 on: January 8, 2024, 08:35:02 pm »
This is a bad look for the Biden admin,https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-67913855. Not the time to be doing stupid procedure stuff.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4979 on: January 8, 2024, 09:06:12 pm »
The people who would attach any importance to that, compared to all the other shit out there, were looking for any excuse to begin with.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4980 on: January 8, 2024, 11:06:30 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:53:59 am by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
Yeah it does, he's polling lower than any president since at least WW2. The Democrats are sleepwalking into losing the next election.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/biden-approval-rating/

Biden either needs to get on the attack against Trump or step aside and let someone like Gavin Newsom to be the Democrat nominee.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 12:42:12 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
Yeah it does, he's polling lower than any president since at least WW2.

This is insane to me considering they've had two interminable wars, a global financial meltdown, a pandemic and an attempted coup against democracy in this century alone. Is having a doddery old fella at the helm all that counts, or am I in an ivory tower?
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 03:09:35 am »
He's the only one who can beat Trump.

His blandness is what separates him from the unelectable Progressives who scare many Euro-American Yanks.

He came out of retirement to save the country, beat the fucker, and now has to do it again.

And he's doing a fucking good job.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online KMKYWAP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 10:17:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:09:35 am
He's the only one who can beat Trump.

His blandness is what separates him from the unelectable Progressives who scare many Euro-American Yanks.

He came out of retirement to save the country, beat the fucker, and now has to do it again.

And he's doing a fucking good job.

This.

Going into the last election Trump had around 98% of the Republican party behind him. People saying nothing has changed...yes it has. Now that is down by about a third. Thats huge!
You're never going change the mind of the cult but they don't number enough to get anywhere near power. Independennts and swing voters decide elections. How many of those are
going over to Trump to end their democracy after Jan 6th and the numerous charges hes got over his head as the cases gather momentum.

People need to stop putting so much credence in polls run by outlets that have financial ties to the Republicans that are deliberately narrow and favourable to Trump/Republicans to drive clicks, views
and panic amongst liberals and anyone who's not part of the cult. You need to look at the trend of all the special elections that have happened since abortion rights have started to be eroded. They
are going one way and it isn't towards to Republicans
   
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:09:35 am
He's the only one who can beat Trump.

His blandness is what separates him from the unelectable Progressives who scare many Euro-American Yanks.

He came out of retirement to save the country, beat the fucker, and now has to do it again.

And he's doing a fucking good job.
100% correct.  yet the US media only see his age.

the other day he gave a great speech in a Black church to kick off his re-election campaign.  hopefully the message of (a) what he's done and (b) the danger the Anus represents will start to chip away at the skeptics.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 12:44:43 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm
Biden either needs to get on the attack against Trump or step aside and let someone like Gavin Newsom to be the Democrat nominee.


IMO Newsom is on stand-by, should Biden pull out for "health reasons". Whether this happens or not is doubtless a very closely guarded secret.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
Quote from: KMKYWAP on Today at 10:17:37 am
This.

Going into the last election Trump had around 98% of the Republican party behind him. People saying nothing has changed...yes it has. Now that is down by about a third. Thats huge!
You're never going change the mind of the cult but they don't number enough to get anywhere near power. Independennts and swing voters decide elections. How many of those are
going over to Trump to end their democracy after Jan 6th and the numerous charges hes got over his head as the cases gather momentum.

People need to stop putting so much credence in polls run by outlets that have financial ties to the Republicans that are deliberately narrow and favourable to Trump/Republicans to drive clicks, views
and panic amongst liberals and anyone who's not part of the cult. You need to look at the trend of all the special elections that have happened since abortion rights have started to be eroded. They
are going one way and it isn't towards to Republicans
   

While you may be right, the message the democrats must be telling is that complacency is folly; Orange Fuck is a threat to democracy and people must get out and vote.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:24:41 pm
Trump would slaughter Newsom, Whitmer or any other Democrat.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:29:03 pm
the message the democrats must be telling is that complacency is folly; Orange Fuck is a threat to democracy and people must get out and vote.

There's a reasonable chance of that message getting out.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online KMKYWAP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:29:03 pm
While you may be right, the message the democrats must be telling is that complacency is folly; Orange Fuck is a threat to democracy and people must get out and vote.

Biden was very clear on that in his speech the other day. But yes that needs to be shouted from the mountain tops by all and sundry till November. Go toe to toe with the nutjobs

One thing I picked up about a week ago was that apparently Obama is going to play a prominent role in campaigning this time. This is brilliant news
He knows better than anyone what's at stake, how to get that message across and how to get out the vote.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 