"The US will leave NATO if I win the election," Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview with Politico. Ramaswamy is a strong opposer of aid to Ukraine and made fun of Zelenskyi multiple times.
Good job some morons have absolutely no chance of winning at least.
Congress approves bill barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO. Congress has approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an Act of Congress. The measure, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
He wouldn't be able to do it anyway.
that's what I mean - he's a moron.
But the morons hes appealing to dont know that either.
That might be true, but this particular moron is appealing to morons who love the Trump moron. He's a fart in the wind by comparison.
A panoply of morons then?
Those numbers actually indicate some Repugs have found an antidote to the Kool-Aid.The Clinton election showed polls can be wildly inaccurate, but believe what you like.
Yep, a third of republicans believe Jesus conquered the dinosaurs, so this is a heartening result.
Destiny v Alex Jones debate. Its a shit showhttps://youtu.be/8YWqJdYTO8k?si=0AGIBSGB-UDKknYs
Happy third anniversary of that day when conservatives were such obvious violent lawless c*nts, I honestly thought that would be the breaking point, that they would finally come to their senses and see what they had become. Nope.
Imo, Stefanik will be the Repug VP running mate.https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/inflation-is-on-path-to-reaching-fed-s-2-target-bostic-says/ar-AA1mEfAX?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=52102bab447a4285aa84e7cc687733d4&ei=13https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/a-record-high-in-the-s-p-500-would-suggest-double-digit-gains-in-2024/ar-AA1mEhEE?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=080632c477f344d58f3d5343cc753a68&ei=30Looks bad for Biden, eh?
Yeah it does, he's polling lower than any president since at least WW2. The Democrats are sleepwalking into losing the next election. https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/biden-approval-rating/
