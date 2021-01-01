« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 265936 times)

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  5, 2024, 07:59:23 pm
Put some early money on it.

Odds are too short, not much over even money for an event nearly a year away. One for only the serious pro's
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,705
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 05:42:44 pm »
Good job some morons have absolutely no chance of winning at least.

Quote
"The US will leave NATO if I win the election," Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview with Politico. Ramaswamy is a strong opposer of aid to Ukraine and made fun of Zelenskyi multiple times.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,943
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 06:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:42:44 pm
Good job some morons have absolutely no chance of winning at least.


Quote
Congress approves bill barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO. Congress has approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an Act of Congress. The measure, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

He wouldn't be able to do it anyway.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,705
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:51:09 pm
He wouldn't be able to do it anyway.

that's what I mean - he's a moron.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,312
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm »
Happy third anniversary of that day when conservatives were such obvious violent lawless c*nts, I honestly thought that would be the breaking point, that they would finally come to their senses and see what they had become.

Nope.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,836
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:13:35 pm
that's what I mean - he's a moron.

But the morons hes appealing to dont know that either.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,705
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
But the morons hes appealing to dont know that either.

That might be true, but this particular moron is appealing to morons who love the Trump moron. He's a fart in the wind by comparison.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,836
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm
That might be true, but this particular moron is appealing to morons who love the Trump moron. He's a fart in the wind by comparison.

A panoply of morons then?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,012
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm
A panoply of morons then?

A misanthropy of morons...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,705
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 08:29:40 pm »
Either or works I guess. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 08:47:48 pm »
A cacophony of cvnts
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 03:21:23 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:50:51 pm
Those numbers actually indicate some Repugs have found an antidote to the Kool-Aid.

The Clinton election showed polls can be wildly inaccurate, but believe what you like.

Yep, a third of republicans believe Jesus conquered the dinosaurs, so this is a heartening result.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 