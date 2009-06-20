« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 259472 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,067
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4880 on: December 16, 2023, 09:07:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 15, 2023, 01:47:01 pm
I've seen a couple of interviews recently with Tim Alberta, who wrote a book recently "American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump" .... about how it is that so many evangelicals can possibly support a piece of absolute shit like Trump.

he was raised evangelical himself so knows a lot of them and interviewed tons for the book.  he says they are simply ignoring all of Trump's shit because they've convinced themselves he's the man who's gonna save the US from the demon liberals.

His analogy is a small town of God-fearin' folks hiring a murderous gunslinger to kill the devil and save their way of life and their religion.

he's an excellent interview, highly recommend catching one if you can.

They obviously never watched High Plains Drifter.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4881 on: December 19, 2023, 07:16:57 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/potential-trump-reelection-sparks-fear-of-dictatorship-among-voters-shows-new-poll/ar-AA1lHN20?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e4b58749139c443b9508b5851d3b87f7&ei=34

Quote
The poll also revealed that a significant 59% of the voters believe that Democrats are unfairly instigating fear in voters, suggesting that Trump harbors dictatorial ambitions.

WTSF
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,469
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4882 on: December 19, 2023, 09:48:04 am »
Trump is clearly going to get in, isn't he.

Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4883 on: December 19, 2023, 10:19:33 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 09:48:04 am
Trump is clearly going to get in, isn't he.

Only if Democrats, undecideds and true GOPers follow the concept of laissez-faire which brought us last truely despicable dictator.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4884 on: December 19, 2023, 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 09:48:04 am
Trump is clearly going to get in, isn't he.

If he does its for the same reason as last time. Fucking idiots doing the perfect is the enemy of good (or good is better than 'christ I guess she's better than him'). Self proclaimed "progressives" who didn't vote Clinton will probably do the same again.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4885 on: December 19, 2023, 12:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 09:48:04 am
Trump is clearly going to get in, isn't he.



No.

Soz.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4886 on: December 19, 2023, 12:27:19 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4887 on: December 19, 2023, 05:23:52 pm »

Steve Bannon calls for arming kids with guns to stop school bullying
https://www.rawstory.com/steve-bannon-school-guns/
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4888 on: December 19, 2023, 05:25:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 19, 2023, 05:23:52 pm
Steve Bannon calls for arming kids with guns to stop school bullying
https://www.rawstory.com/steve-bannon-school-guns/

of course he did - those damned teachers refuse to all carry guns.
Logged

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,469
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4889 on: December 19, 2023, 05:45:23 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December 19, 2023, 12:06:40 pm
No.

Soz.

Don't be sorry :)

I hope America can be less stupid than the UK next time around.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4890 on: December 19, 2023, 05:47:30 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,555
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4891 on: December 21, 2023, 07:37:26 pm »
Rudy Giuliana has filed for bankruptcy.

The debt owed to Moss and Freeman for defamation can't be wiped off because it was incurred by a wilful and malicious act.

Fuck him, what a shit stain.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4892 on: December 21, 2023, 07:40:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 21, 2023, 07:37:26 pm
Rudy Giuliana has filed for bankruptcy.

The debt owed to Moss and Freeman for defamation can't be wiped off because it was incurred by a wilful and malicious act.

Fuck him, what a shit stain.

Claiming that he owes $500m  :tosser
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4893 on: December 21, 2023, 07:41:32 pm »
meanwhile some prick is paying for him to use private planes to zip around.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,514
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4894 on: December 21, 2023, 07:49:34 pm »
Posted some further details about the Rudy Tooty, Stinky Booty, Hairdye Leaking Covid Looney in the Trump thread. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,555
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4895 on: December 22, 2023, 07:26:33 pm »
Just a reference point for those wondering why people might call for Gavin Newsome to run if Biden didn't.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YIAB6ZsRZFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YIAB6ZsRZFc</a>
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4896 on: December 22, 2023, 08:37:51 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/prices-fell-in-november-for-the-first-time-since-2020-inflation-is-approaching-fed-target/ar-AA1lSmpm?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=b074652564a44381bab2f33a64010587&ei=19

Trumpers:  "Trump is better for the economy."

Colbert reported last night that 56% approved of Colorado's action.

As did 24% of Republicans.

For the record, RNC funds are way down.  DNC are up.  That means political adverts will be largely Democratic touting all the accomplishments despite obdurate Repugs.

Whatever Trump spends will be in attack ads or some of his boring shite.
« Last Edit: December 22, 2023, 08:41:25 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4897 on: December 22, 2023, 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 07:41:32 pm
meanwhile some prick is paying for him to use private planes to zip around.


Can't a billionaire afford his own private jet?

 8)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4898 on: December 22, 2023, 08:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 22, 2023, 08:44:11 pm

Can't a billionaire afford his own private jet?

 8)
what billionaire, we're talking about Guiliani.
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,298
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4899 on: December 22, 2023, 09:09:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 22, 2023, 07:26:33 pm
Just a reference point for those wondering why people might call for Gavin Newsome to run if Biden didn't.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YIAB6ZsRZFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YIAB6ZsRZFc</a>


He's a quality operator with the charisma and quick wits to shine against the orange anus.

The Democrats' concern seems to be that he's from the left of the party. Not a true left-leaner like Sanders or AOC, but perhaps enough to scare away the never-Trump republicans (the sort that align with the Lincoln Project).

Gretchen Whitmer is another strong operator. A bit further to the right (economically) than Newsom.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4900 on: December 22, 2023, 11:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 22, 2023, 09:09:27 pm

He's a quality operator with the charisma and quick wits to shine against the orange anus.

The Democrats' concern seems to be that he's from the left of the party. Not a true left-leaner like Sanders or AOC, but perhaps enough to scare away the never-Trump republicans (the sort that align with the Lincoln Project).

Gretchen Whitmer is another strong operator. A bit further to the right (economically) than Newsom.

Whitmer also governs a swing state, California Dems have 5 million votes to spare
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,371
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4901 on: December 25, 2023, 03:20:44 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republican-group-sounds-the-alarm-on-wannabe-dictator-trump-in-scathing-ad/ar-AA1lVVYJ?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=b92fb4bc961d495898542bc93f459205&ei=19

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/we-were-briefed-ex-gop-lawmaker-blows-up-popular-right-wing-conspiracy-theory/ar-AA1lXgYq?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=0a1b8377cdf544c6a6865ca27543107c&ei=114

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-wisconsin-supreme-court-stages-a-gerrymander-coup/ar-AA1lZk6v?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=3b42115e6c8449e19454b66a18a7dfd5&ei=31

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/an-avalanche-of-money-is-coming-to-kick-lauren-boebert-out-of-congress/ar-AA1m3K2e?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=01d2f77343464f51a767d2573f22d718&ei=23

She could always run as a Christian Only Fans candidate.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-democrat-hits-trump-s-rot-in-hell-christmas-message/ar-AA1m4ij0?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=12eb211e25f041b18fe47a907844bdfa&ei=66

There are lots of scumbags in America.

But not enough to vote him back again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/it-s-getting-old-jim-jordan-scolded-by-maga-over-boring-letter-to-white-house/ar-AA1m7gMe?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=e6f4f5bd1a1042de8b4bfd20d88f69f7&ei=13

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rep-lauren-boebert-to-switch-congressional-districts-and-run-in-safer-gop-territory-next-year/ar-AA1m7UHk?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=d6bb2c37ac174269b09671161a219bb4&ei=11

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/maddow-blog-what-makes-clarence-thomas-clerk-family-different-from-most/ar-AA1m6YOe?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=796492023a654157aeb5480532cc85b6&ei=11
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:53 am by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,064
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 19, 2023, 09:48:04 am
Trump is clearly going to get in, isn't he.



I see Trump as a probable at the moment.

In a race between Trump and Biden, Trump projects himself better and can preach to isolationist middle America.

If a adverts show Trump for everything he has said and not done or done wrongly, then I see it as being really close.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 