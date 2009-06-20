Just a reference point for those wondering why people might call for Gavin Newsome to run if Biden didn't.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YIAB6ZsRZFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YIAB6ZsRZFc</a>



He's a quality operator with the charisma and quick wits to shine against the orange anus.The Democrats' concern seems to be that he's from the left of the party. Not a true left-leaner like Sanders or AOC, but perhaps enough to scare away the never-Trump republicans (the sort that align with the Lincoln Project).Gretchen Whitmer is another strong operator. A bit further to the right (economically) than Newsom.